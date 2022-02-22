LIGONIER — Don’t look now, but West Noble is finding its groove.
The Chargers’ boys basketball team made it four-straight wins Tuesday with a dominating 53-34 victory over Goshen. The combination of a smothering defense and timely offense improves West Noble to 13-8 on the season.
“Very happy,” said West Noble coach Ethan Marsh after the win. “We’ve been playing well lately; last week was really good for us. But to play that well against a team the caliber of Goshen — really, really happy about it.”
Defensively, the Chargers took away the RedHawks’ starting backcourt of senior Drew Hogan and junior Quinn Bechtel. The duo averages about 23 points a game together and had combined for 34 of Goshen’s 56 points in a win over Westview this past Friday.
Tuesday was a different story, however, as Bechtel was held scoreless and Hogan managed only two points. Those two tallies for Hogan came on a pair of free throws with 1:41 remaining the game already out of reach.
“I’m not a math all-star, but 21 more points puts us right in the game,” said Goshen coach Michael Wohlford, referencing Hogan and Bechtel’s offensive prowess. “Give credit to them: their defense is very strong. Being able to put (Ayden) Zavala on (Hogan) — Zavala is as much of the MVP (Tuesday). His defense was obviously instrumental in the win.”
Marsh also noted the defensive work of Zavala in slowing down Hogan.
“Ayden Zavala guarding Drew Hogan all night, just absolutely dogging him — and Nevin Phares got in the mix on Hogan, too — but the way those two guys guarded … that’s one heck of an effort against a really good player,” Marsh said. “I told (Hogan) in the handshake line that I’m going to miss watching him play.”
It seemed like it was destined to be a high-scoring game early, as West Noble came out and scored the first eight points of the game in two minutes. It would take Goshen just 63 seconds to tie it, however, giving the game 16 points in the first 3:03 of game time.
A key stretch from Chargers junior Austin Cripe after that, though, helped keep West Noble ahead for good. The 6’4” point guard scored seven unanswered points to push his team’s lead back to seven. The Chargers eventually led 17-12 after the first quarter.
“I commended them for responding the right way,” said Marsh of his team after giving up the quick lead. “It can be pretty disheartening; we jump out to a lead, and it’s like, ‘Oh, here we go’ and then it was ‘Oh, here they come.’ Austin was shooting it well (Tuesday) and making the right plays.”
Cripe had nine points in the first quarter, then six more to give him 15 at halftime. Goshen tried to hang around, but the Chargers took a 32-20 lead into the locker room.
After the intermission, West Noble sophomore Bradyn Barth took over the game. He scored eight of his 14 points in the frame, helping the Chargers outscore the RedHawks 18-7 in the quarter overall. West Noble led 50-27 entering the fourth period because of that.
“Honestly, we just got aggressive,” said Marsh of the third quarter. “I think Austin’s start helped, too. So, when Austin drives it in there and you don’t help, he can do stuff with it. I think when he gets off to a start like that, and we have other guys — I can’t believe I’m saying it finally, but it’s kind of like ‘pick your poison’ a little bit. … Bradyn has really stepped up lately.”
Wohlford gave all the credit to the way West Noble played after the game.
“If you watched that team play and didn’t know their record, you’d say they were 16-4 or better,” said Wohlford of West Noble. “They have all the pieces, and Barth has come along inside. … It was much them as anything else. I’m not going to say I’m disappointed; I don’t think that’s the right word. They just dominated us, and sometimes you just have to tip your cap.”
Cripe led all scorers in the game with 18 points. Also scoring for West Noble was Barth with 14, Zavala nine, junior Neven Phares six, junior Derek Slone six and senior Brayden Bohde two. The Chargers have one last home game this Friday against Garrett before sectional play begins for them next week.
Goshen (13-8) was led on offense by sophomore Gage Worthman’s 13 points. Junior Deecon Hill had eight, sophomore Ryan Eldridge five and then two points each from Hogan, junior Lleyton Weddell, sophomore Andre Williams and junior Noah Alford.
The RedHawks have one last game as well. They will host No. 1 (Class 3A) John Glenn Friday, who improved to 21-1 on the season with a 48-42 win over Concord. It’ll be the third time Goshen plays the top-ranked team in 3A at the time of playing them, as Mishawaka Marian (Nov. 30) and NorthWood (Jan. 21) were also No. 1 when Goshen faced them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.