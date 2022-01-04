GOSHEN — A little rust was expected, given Goshen had not played a game in 14 days.
The Class 4A No. 17-ranked RedHawks (8-1) finally found their rhythm, though, in the second half and beat visiting Class 1A Marquette Catholic (4-5) by a 41-38 score in non-conference boys basketball Tuesday at Interra Gym.
Goshen took its first lead of the night,36-35, at 2:15 of the fourth quarter on a layup by senior Drew Hogan.
Marquette took its time for its next shot and missed two before RedHawk sophomore Gage Worthman grabbed the rebound that led to junior Deecon Hill canning 1-of-2 free throws. Sophomore Ryan Eldridge snagged the carom on the missed second foul shot, and a subsequent Blazers foul sent junior Quinn Bechtel to the line to make two shots for a 39-35 Goshen lead with 26 seconds to go.
When Marquette’s Gary Lewis missed a 3-point shot, Hogan gathered the rebound and moments later hit two free throws for a 41-35 lead.
A 3-pointer by Blazer Lukas Balling capped the scoring.
“(Marquette) played three games last week,” said RedHawks coach Michael Wohlford. “Our kids were a little passive and almost trying to figure out how to play in a game again.
“We were off for two weeks, so this was semi-expected. It was a little frustrating, but we got out of the frustration once we got up to game speed again. The kids started making winning plays and our kids found a way to win.”
The victory was the seventh straight for Goshen, which has already surpassed the win total of 2020-21.
“I always tell the guys that our best game is the next one and they believe it,” says Wohlford, who takes his squad to Concord for a Northern Lakes Conference contest Friday after moving to 5-0 at home. “Winning tonight is key, and we’ll be ready to go practice.”
Hogan (16 points — eight in the fourth quarter), Eldridge (9 — six in the second quarter), Worthman (6) and Hill (5 — all in the second half) were offensive leaders for the RedHawks against Marquette.
Of four made 3-pointers, Worthman hit two while Hogan and Hill canned one apiece. Eight of the victors’ 24 rebounds landed in the grasp of Eldridge.
The Blazers were guided by Lukas Balling (21 points — 12 in the first quarter) and Kaden Manna (8 — four each in the second and third periods).
Balling knocked down three 3-pointers and Brandon Welch one. Manna pulled down 10 of his team’s 24 rebounds. The visitors made 12 turnovers — none in the first quarter.
Marquette, which fell to 1-4 in away games, led 31-29 at the end of the third quarter. A 13-2 run that began in the first half pulled Goshen to within 25-24.
“We knew that was coming,” Blazers coach Ray Tarnow said. “They’re a good team. It’s been our M.O. We can’t be consistent enough to finish a game. We play our guts out but you’ve got to make shots when you’re open.”
After shooting 5-of-12 in the first quarter for a 14-5 lead, Marquette went 8-of-25 the rest of the night. At the same time, the RedHawks were 2-of-8 in the opening stanza and 12-of-26 in quarters two through four.
Marquette led 23-11 on a pair of free throws at 1:42 of the second quarter for the biggest lead of the first half and was up 23-16 at halftime.
Goshen closed the second quarter with layup by Eldridge and buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Hogan.
In two-quarter junior varsity game, Goshen bested Marquette 26-19. Nathan Pinarski (11 points), Tommy Claxton (4) and Aidan Ebright Zehr (4) led the JV RedHawks attack. Pacing the JV Blazers were Filippe Alves de Faria (5), Cam Best (5), Brandon Welch (5) and Matteo Brunello (4).
Marquette, whose other losses are to 4A South Bend Adams, 3A South Bend Saint Joseph and Lighthouse CPA and 2A Boone Grove, visits South Bend Career Academy Thursday.
