One of the more exciting nights on the Indiana high school sports calendar is Friday as boys basketball sectional semifinal games take place across the state.
For some teams, Friday will be their first games of this postseason, while others played in opening round games on either Tuesday or Wednesday. While getting a bye to the semifinals would seem to favor those teams, historically it hasn’t. According to the research done by Indiana high school basketball expert John Harrell, teams with byes playing teams that already have played a game in the tournament are 1,159-2,017 (.365 winning percentage) since sectionals began in 1915. Since the start of multi-class basketball, the combined record in such instances is 546-894 (.379).
Locally, teams that received a bye that will be playing non-bye teams are Northridge against Penn, Goshen against Concord, NorthWood against Tippecanoe Valley and Bethany Christian against Fremont. Here is a preview of those four games, as well as the other sectional semifinal contests at all four sectionals The Goshen News will be following Friday night.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT NORTH SIDE GYM IN ELKHART
Game 1: No. 6 Penn (21-2) vs. Northridge (13-10), 6 p.m.
Both Penn and Northridge played only one overtime game this season, and it was against each other back on Jan. 18. The Raiders trailed by 19 at halftime before rallying to force overtime against the Kingsmen. Penn proved to be too much in the extra session, however, winning 66-57 in Middlebury.
At that time, Northridge was 3-9 on the season. Since then, the Raiders have won 10 of 11 games, which included wins over quality teams in Concord and Fairfield. A large part of their success has been due to the play of senior Blake Jacobs, who leads the team with an average of 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds a contest. Junior Nolan Bales has also been efficient from beyond the arc, shooting 33-of-87 (37.9%) for the season, while senior Micah Hochstetler leads the way with 91 assists (3.8 per game on average).
The key to Northridge pulling an upset will be limiting Penn’s Markus Burton. The junior point guard scored 26 points in the Kingsmen’s sectional opening win against Warsaw Tuesday and has been averaging more than 27 points a contest this season.
Historically, Penn is 8-0 against Northridge in the postseason, including a 45-40 win in last year’s sectional semifinals.
Game 2: Concord (12-10) vs. Goshen (13-9), approx. 7:45 p.m.
This will be the 21st all-time postseason matchup between these Northern Lakes Conference rivals, with Concord holding a 12-8 advantage over Goshen in those encounters.
The Minutemen won a thrilling 49-47 game over Elkhart Tuesday to advance to the semifinals. Senior Jack D’Arcy’s layup with three seconds left proved to be the difference in Concord’s first postseason win since the 2015 season.
The RedHawks started the season 9-1, with its ninth victory being a decisive 53-32 win over Concord on Jan. 7. The Minutemen played that game without D’Arcy, though, so Friday’s game is expected to be much closer.
For Goshen, senior Drew Hogan leads the way with an average of 13.6 points a game. While sophomore big man Ryan Eldridge has increased his production in the second half of the season, the RedHawks will also need contributions Friday from juniors Deecon Hill and Quinn Bechtel and sophomore Gage Worthman like they had been receiving during the first half of the season.
While D’Arcy runs the offense for Concord, scoring from seniors Malachi Emmons and Zaven Koltookian will be key for them Friday. The two combined for 28 points in the win Tuesday, and similar offensive production will most likely be needed if they want to advance to their first sectional championship game since 2014.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 21 AT WAWASEE HIGH SCHOOL
Game 1: Wawasee (8-14) vs. Lakeland (5-17), 6 p.m.
Lakeland beat Wawasee, 63-60, back on Jan. 29 in Syracuse. Since then, the Warriors have gone 3-3 and the Lakers 1-5.
The Warriors have won two in a row, beating Elkhart Christian Academy by eight points and Tippecanoe Valley by 16 last week. Freshman Myles Everingham had 12 points in each game to lead Wawasee to the two victories. He and his twin brother, Maddux Everingham, have been key varsity players all season, while senior Keaton Dukes also has the capability to score more than 20 points on any given night.
The Lakers are led on offense by a pair of juniors in Ben Keil and Christian Troyer who average 17.2 and 10.6 points per game, respectively. Defensively, though, Lakeland gives up nearly 60 points a game compared to just Wawasee’s average of 49 a contest.
Game 2: No. 3 NorthWood (22-2) vs. Tippecanoe Valley (14-9), approx. 7:45 p.m.
One of the top teams in Class 3A finally gets to start its postseason when the Panthers take on the Vikings.
Tippecanoe Valley comes in riding high following a 60-55 victory over West Noble Tuesday. The Vikings have three players that average double figures in scoring in junior Tayde Kiser (13.7ppg), junior Nolan Cumberland (13.4) and sophomore Riley Shepherd (10.7). Valley played a tough game against NorthWood during the regular season too, only losing 55-45 back on Feb. 15.
NorthWood’s depth all season has been a key to their success, as seven players have appeared in at least 20 of their 24 games so far. Leading that charge is a pair of juniors in Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch. Brenner averages 17 points and nearly five rebounds a game, while Raasch averages 12.6 and 5.5, respectively. Seniors Cooper Wiens and Chaz Yoder have also been reliable players all season, averaging a combined 12.5 points a contest.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT WESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
Game 1: No. 3 Central Noble (23-2) vs. Prairie Heights (13-8), 6 p.m.
Central Noble was ranked No. 1 for most of the year in the Class 2A polls. While the Panthers have a plus-10 win differential from a season ago, it’ll be a tall task for them to knock off a dominant Cougars team led by Wisconsin commit Connor Essegian. The senior is currently 15th all-time in state scoring history with 2,365 points. Central Noble won by 26 points in the regular season meeting, making the Panthers heavy underdogs Friday night.
Game 2: Fairfield (15-8) vs. No. 2 Eastside (24-1), approx. 7:45 p.m.
This will be the third time these teams have faced off this season. They played twice in a four-day span in early January, with Eastside winning 60-45 on Jan. 7 before narrowly escaping with a 47-43 win in the rematch during the NECC Tournament on Jan. 11.
The Blazers are having one of its the best seasons in program history, led by senior Gabe Trevino. He broke the school’s career all-time scoring record in the regular season finale against Churubusco and now sits at 1,106 points following the Blazers’ win over Westview in the sectional opener Wednesday.
It’s hard to beat the same team three times in a season, though, especially with how Fairfield has played for most of the year. They overcame a wardrobe malfunction to beat Bremen Wednesday, 53-42, to get its first postseason win since 2017. Caleb Wright finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in the victory, and that type of production will be necessary in order for the Falcons to pull an upset Friday night.
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT FREMONT HIGH SCHOOL
Game 1: Elkhart Christian Academy (12-10) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (4-18), 6 p.m.
Although ECA has lost six-straight games heading into the postseason, they’re still the favorite in this matchup against LPC. The Eagles knocked off the Panthers, 73-62, in a high-scoring affair on Feb. 5. Lakewood rides a similar losing streak into the playoffs, having dropped their last eight games — including two, three-overtime games: one to Prairie Heights, 71-70, on Feb. 15, and another to Trinity Greenlawn, 53-49, Feb. 19.
Game 2: Bethany Christian (11-12) vs. Fremont (15-8), approx. 7:45 p.m.
A rematch from last Friday is featured in this one, as Fremont won a 38-35 overtime thriller over Bethany Christian to close out the regular season. The Eagles then took care of Hamilton, 88-22, in the sectional opener Tuesday to set up this rematch.
Bruins senior Beck Willems had 24 points in the loss last week, bumping his career total to a program-best 1,176. Meanwhile, Ethan Bontrager will be someone Bethany will have to slow down if they want to advance to the sectional final. Bontrager scored 17 points in the win last Friday, including the 3-point shots to both tie the game in regulation and win it in overtime.
A win for Bethany Christian would be its first in the postseason since March 1, 2016. The last time the Bruins played for a sectional championship was in 2009, a game they won 53-35 over Lakewood Park Christian.
