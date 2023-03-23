Guerin Catholic High School might only be in its 19th year of existence, but it’s quickly established itself as one of the top athletic schools in the state of Indiana.
The school has won five state championships: back-to-back Class 1A boys soccer titles in 2013 and 2014, boys golf in 2022 and two Class 3A crowns in boys basketball: 2011-12 and 2014-15.
They will look to stay unbeaten in trips to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday when they take on NorthWood for the Class 3A boys basketball state championship. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at the home of the NBA’s Pacers and WNBA’s Fever in Indianapolis.
“They deserve to be in the state championship game,” said NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe of Guerin Catholic. “I would not have guessed that they should’ve won that semi-state by double figures. And so, I think it would be fair to say that Ben Davis is the best team that we’ve played so far on our schedule and will remain that, but I think Guerin Catholic is the second-best team on our schedule right now.”
HOW GUERIN CATHOLIC MADE IT HERE
The Golden Eagles, located in the northeast Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville, play one of the toughest schedules in the state. Per the Sagarin metrics, Guerin had the 35th toughest schedule of all the teams in Indiana, second hardest amongst Class 3A teams (Brebeuf Jesuit, 21st). By comparison, NorthWood had the 101st toughest schedule according to Sagarin.
With a lot of quality teams on the schedule, the Golden Eagles struggled to find consistency in the regular season. Its longest win streak was three games, which happened on three separate occasions. They also never lost more than two games in a row, with its back-to-back losses to North Central and New Palestine Feb. 4 and 7, respectively, being the only time it lost consecutive contests.
The loss to New Palestine ended up being the last one of the season for Guerin so far. They won its final three regular season contests after that to give them a 15-8 record heading into the postseason.
In Sectional 27, the Eagles drew a bye into the semifinals. They would then avenge two regular season losses, beating Brebeuf Jesuit, 58-45, in the semifinals March 4, then Bishop Chatard, 53-41, in the championship game March 6. It was the sixth sectional title in program history.
In the one-game regional championship, Guerin Catholic drew Danville, defeating the Warriors, 66-52, to end Danville’s season with an 18-8 record.
The Golden Eagles then entered the semi-state rounds with three other teams that finished ranked between sixth and 14th in the final 3A polls. With the field seemingly wide open, Guerin capitalized, defeating No. 14 Beech Grove, 58-46, in the semifinal game and No. 11 Scottsburg, 56-40, to send the No. 12-ranked Golden Eagles to its third state finals appearance in program history.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
As a team, Guerin Catholic starts one senior, one sophomore and three juniors.
Junior Robert Sorensen is the leading offensive threat, averaging 14.6 points per game. The 6’0” guard also averages a team-best 4.6 rebounds a contest and averages nearly two assists per game as well. He shoots 47% from the field overall, 40% from three-point range and 77% on free-throw attempts.
The other double-digit scorer for the Eagles is senior Kamea Chander. The 5’11” guard has made exactly 50% of his shot attempts (117-234), good enough for an 11 points-per-game average. Chandler also averages 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds a contest.
Down low, Guerin Catholic starts two, 6’7” players in junior Dylan Murans and sophomore Bryson Cardinal. They both have a shooting percentage above 45%, with Murans averaging 8.1 points and Cardinal 6.5 points a contest.
The starting lineup is rounded out by 6’2” junior Jack Cherry, who leads the team with an average of 3.9 assists a game.
Key reserves include senior Lucas Parker (5.8 points-per-game) and senior Ty Sanders (3.1 points-per-game).
“When you’re looking for holes or weaknesses, you can’t find any,” Wolfe said. “They’ve got good guard play; they’ve got versatile and skilled big players inside. Defensively, I look at them and they’re super solid; they don’t make mistakes, mentally. They don’t make physical mistakes. Their defensive rebounding is elite. They don’t turn the ball over.
“I think you need those things as your foundation if you’re going to get to the 3A state championship game, and they have all the ingredients to be a special team.”
COACH PROFILE
Bob Allen is in his fifth season leading the Golden Eagles program and 11th overall as a head coach. He is only the second head boys basketball coach in program history, given the school didn’t start playing IHSAA-sanctioned games until 2007.
Allen’s prior head coaching experience came at Knightstown, which lasted six seasons from 2010-16. In that time, he went 56-74, with his best season being a 15-8 mark in 2015.
After spending two years as an assistant coach — one at Lawrence North, another at Indianapolis Cathedral — Allen took the reins of the Golden Eagles program from Pete Smith, a former Penn head coach who had guided Guerin to its two state titles.
Allen hasn’t had a losing season with the Golden Eagles, yet his only postseason success prior to this year came in 2021. In that season, Guerin won sectional and regional championships before losing to Silver Creek in the semi-state title game.
Allen’s overall coaching record is 139-116, with an 83-42 mark in his five years at Guerin Catholic so far.