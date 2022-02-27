Here is a look at the four boys basketball sectionals involving Goshen News schools that will be happening across the area this week. Games will be played on Tuesday, March 1, Wednesday, March 2, Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT NORTH SIDE GYM IN ELKHART
Winner to Michigan City regional.
Schedule:
- Game 1: Penn (20-2) vs. Warsaw (16-7), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
- Game 2: Concord (11-10) vs. Elkhart (6-16), Tuesday, approx. 7:45 p.m.
- Game 3: Northridge (13-10) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday 6 p.m.
- Game 4: Goshen (13-9) vs. Game 2 winner, Friday, approx. 7:45 p.m.
- Championship game: Saturday 7 p.m.
Intrasectional records: Penn 5-0; Warsaw 3-2; Goshen 3-2; Northridge 2-3; Concord 2-3; Elkhart 0-5.
Analysis: On paper, Penn is the favorite to win this sectional. The Kingsmen are ranked 6th in the Class 4A AP poll and No. 9 in the overall coaches’ poll. Their only losses this season are to Valparaiso, who’s ranked 8th overall in the state, and Mishawaka Marian, who’s 16th. Junior Markus Burton has emerged as a star this year for Penn, averaging 27.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
If Penn is going to cut down the nets on Saturday, they're going to have to earn it. They’ll open with the second-best team in the sectional in Warsaw, who’s won four in a row. The Kingsmen beat the Tigers 71-59 on Jan. 11, but Warsaw was without their top player in junior Jaxson Gould in that game. Gould is expected to play Tuesday, giving the game between the two teams a sectional championship-type feel to begin festivities.
The winner of the Penn-Warsaw game then gets the hottest team coming into the tournament in Northridge. Once 3-9 on the season, the Raiders won 10 of their last 11 games to enter the postseason with a 13-10 record. They pushed Penn to overtime on Jan. 18, which was the last loss before an eight-game winning streak. Senior Blake Jacobs is playing well for Northridge right now, scoring a combined 37 points in two wins for the Raiders this past week.
The bottom half of the bracket feels wide open. Concord is riding some momentum after playing the top-ranked team in Class 3A, John Glenn, close this past Tuesday before winning an overtime game against Westview Friday. Elkhart has struggled this season, but the Lions only lost to the Minutemen by two points, 47-45, when they played on Jan. 18.
Goshen’s season has been a tale of two halves, as a 9-1 start ended with a 4-8 finish. The RedHawks beat Concord, Elkhart and Northridge during that first half, but lost to Warsaw by one on Jan. 14 and then by 25 to Penn on Jan. 29. Goshen caught a break with the draw, as they received their first bye into the semifinals for the first time since 2012. The RedHawks haven’t made a sectional championship game since 2017 and haven’t won a sectional title since 1992, the longest drought of all six teams in the field.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 21 AT WAWASEE HIGH SCHOOL
Winner to New Castle regional.
Schedule:
- Game 1: West Noble (14-8) vs. Tippecanoe Valley (13-9), Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Wawasee (8-14) vs. Lakeland (5-17), Friday, 6 p.m.
- Game 3: NorthWood (22-2) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday, approx. 7:45 p.m.
- Championship game: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Intrasectional records: NorthWood 4-0; West Noble 3-1; Wawasee 1-3; Lakeland 1-3; Tippecanoe Valley 0-2.
Analysis: NorthWood has been one of the top teams in Class 3A all season, having been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll on multiple occasions. A 23-point loss to South Bend Washington last Saturday dropped the Panthers from first to fifth in the poll, but NorthWood finished the regular season strong with an 18-point win over Elkhart Friday.
While the Panthers are undefeated against sectional opponents, three of the games they’ve played within the sectional have been close. Wawasee led NorthWood at halftime before the Panthers rallied for a 47-35 win on Jan. 7. The opposite happened against West Noble, as NorthWood led by 24 at the break before the Chargers stormed back and only lost by eight, 64-56. The Panthers then only beat Tippecanoe Valley by 10 points, 55-45, on Feb. 15.
NorthWood is the favorite to win the sectional still, but West Noble and Wawasee have picked up much-needed momentum heading into the tournament. The Chargers have won five games in a row, including an impressive 19-point victory over Goshen this week.
Meanwhile, the Warriors went 2-0 this week, finishing it with a 16-point win over Tippecanoe Valley Friday. The hosts received a nice draw with Lakeland in the semifinal, but one of the Lakers’ five wins this season was over Wawasee, 63-60, on Jan. 29 in Syracuse. Performances from players like Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch for NorthWood, Austin Cripe for West Noble and Keaton Dukes for Wawasee will go a long way into who wins this sectional this week.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT WESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
Winner to North Judson-San Pierre regional.
Schedule:
- Game 1: Churubusco (3-19) vs. Central Noble (22-2), Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Fairfield (14-8) vs. Bremen (12-10), Wednesday, 6 p.m.
- Game 3: Westview (7-15) vs. Eastside (23-1), Wednesday, approx. 7:45 p.m.
- Game 4: Prairie Heights (13-8) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday, 6 p.m.
- Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Friday, approx. 7:45 p.m.
- Championship game: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Intrasectional records: Eastside 7-1; Central Noble 6-1; Fairfield 4-3; Prairie Heights 3-4; Westview 1-5; Bremen 0-1; Churubusco 0-6.
Analysis: Churubusco is the defending sectional champions, but the Eagles have struggled this season and have a tall task with the third-ranked team in the class in Central Noble to start the sectional.
On paper, the sectional sets up for a Central Noble vs. Eastside showdown in the sectional championship. The Cougars and Blazers split their regular season matchups, with Central Noble winning 62-44 in the NECC Tournament championship game and Eastside picking up a 42-34 victory six days later in Butler. Eastside is ranked No. 2 in the poll, so a top-three showdown could happen here in this final.
A team that’s primed to play spoiler is Fairfield. Despite two close losses to Northridge and Central Noble this week, the Falcons enter the postseason with one of the state’s best win improvements from a year ago at plus-12. The additions of Caleb and Connor Wright, along with first-year head coach Derek Hinen, have infused life back into the Fairfield program. A win over Bremen in the first round would be the Falcons’ first postseason victory since winning a 3A sectional championship game against West Noble in 2017.
Eastside won’t have an easy first round game, though. Despite Westview’s struggles this season, they’ll be at home and playing against their former coach in Ed Bentley. The Warriors hung tough with the Blazers in the regular season, leading after three quarters before falling 47-36 on Jan. 28.
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT FREMONT HIGH SCHOOL
Winner to Triton regional.
Schedule:
- Game 1: Fremont (14-8) vs. Hamilton (0-21), Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Elkhart Christian Academy (12-10) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (4-18), Friday, 6 p.m.
- Game 3: Bethany Christian (11-12) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday, approx. 7:45 p.m.
- Championship game: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Intrasectional records: Fremont 3-0; Elkhart Christian 3-0; Bethany Christian 2-2; Lakewood Park 1-3; Hamilton 0-5.
Analysis: Fremont enters as the favorites, but a shorthanded Bethany Christian gave the Eagles all they could handle in the regular season finale Friday. The Bruins lost 38-35 in overtime on a game-winning ‘3’ at the buzzer from Ethan Bontrager. Senior Beck Willems scored 24 points for Bethany in the losing effort.
While ECA holds wins over Bethany, LPC and Hamilton this season, the Eagles enter the sectional having lost six games in a row. Four of those were to teams in a higher Class, though, with one of them against Brandywine (MI) and another to No. 14 (1A) Argos this past Friday.
Fremont should be able to take care of Hamilton on Tuesday, setting up a rematch between the Bruins and the hosts Friday in the semifinals. Record-wise, the championship game sets up for an all-Eagles showdown between Fremont and ECA, but with how Bethany Christian played this past Friday against Fremont, the Bruins are just as much a threat to win the sectional as Fremont and ECA.
