NAPPANEE — NorthWood finished with a flourish and bested South Bend Saint Joseph 68-49, Tuesday, in non-conference boys basketball at The Panther Pit.
The Class 3A No. 1-ranked Panthers (14-1) outpointed the Indians (6-6) 37-24 in the second half.
“Our guys are learning to play in tougher games,” NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe said. “(Tuesday) we were able to separate the score in the third quarter. We had a good spurt where we made some stops and made some shots.”
After leading by as many as 11 in the second quarter at 22-11, the Panthers took a 31-25 advantage into halftime.
The differential moved up to 42-27 in the first four minutes of the third period and NorthWood took a 49-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
The biggest lead of the night came at 68-47. The closest Saint Joseph came in the final two periods was 33-25.
“In the second half, we were more solid on offense, defense and in rebounding,” said Wolfe. “If we can continue to stack possessions together then it’s going to be helpful for us as we move through the end of the season.”
Indians coach Eric Gaff came away impressed with the Panthers.
“What makes them so strong is that they’re a cohesive unit,” Gaff said. “They play well together. They know their roles very well.
“They don’t make a lot of mistakes. If you get them to make a mistake, you’ve got to capitalize. We never capitalized. That’s an Achilles’ heel for us right now.”
Guiding NorthWood on offense was junior Ian Raasch (18 points — 12 in the first half), junior Cade Brenner (12 — six in each half), senior Cooper Wiens (9), senior Chaz Yoder (8 — five in the second half), sophomore NiTareon Tuggle (6), junior Brock Bontrager (5) and junior J.J. Payne (5).
The Panthers canned five 3-pointers — two by Yoder and one each by Brenner, Wiens and sophomore Ethan Wolfe.
Bontrager pulled down eight of NorthWood’s 23 rebounds.
Senior Jack Quinn (12 points — nine in the first half), senior Cole Hatkevich (9 — five in the second half), freshman Chase Konieczny (9 — five in the second half), senior Julian Kamanda (8) and sophomore Jayce Lee (5) led the Indians offense.
Of Saint Joseph’s six 3-pointers, Quinn had three with Hatkevich, Konieczny and Lee netting one apiece.
The Indians committed 23 turnovers — seven in the third quarter. The Panthers lost the ball 10 times — six in the third period.
NorthWood was up 19-11 at the close of the first period. The Panthers scored the game’s first five points.
“We’ll always fight,” Gaff said. “That’s a positive.
“I thought we got some good shots. They just didn’t go in for us.”
NorthWood was a 55-37 winner in the junior varsity contest. Leading the JV Panthers was Tyler Raasch (16 points), Keegin Stats (12), Garrett Fear (9), Owen Roeder (8) and Grant Miller (6). Aidan Forsberg (7), Rob Horton (7), Ian Joyce (7) and Jerry Barca (5) paced the JV Indians.
Saint Joseph visits Elkhart and NorthWood goes to Goshen Friday.
