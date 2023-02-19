The IHSAA released the sectional and regional pairings for the 2023 boys basketball tournament Sunday evening.
Sectional games begin Tuesday, Feb. 28 across the state, with sectional championship games slated for Saturday, March 4.
Under the new tournament format, a one-game regional will be played on Saturday, March 11. Regional host sites for The Goshen News coverage area are Michigan City (4A), South Bend Washington (3A), North Judson-San Pierre (2A) and Triton (1A).
Once the regional champions are crowned, the four in each half of the state in each Class will then be put into a blind draw to determine their semi-state semifinal opponent. That drawing will take place on Sunday, March 12.
The semi-state round is now a four-team, three-game setup, with those contests being held Saturday, March 18. The regional and semi-state formats used to be flipped for the previous 22 state tournaments. Potential northern semi-state locations are Michigan City, Logansport, Lafayette Jefferson and North Side Gym in Elkhart. Which semi-state grouping goes where will be determined on the March 12 bracket reveal show.
The state championship games will then be played Saturday, March 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Classes 1A and 2A will play in the morning/early afternoon, with 3A and 4A playing in the evening/nighttime.
Below are the brackets for the five Goshen News area sectionals, with records of the teams in games played through Feb. 19. Rankings listed below are respective to each Class and based on the Feb. 14 AP Poll. The story will be updated once dates and times become official from each site.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT ELKHART (NORTH SIDE GYM; 6 teams)
Game 1: No. 2 Penn (21-1) vs. Elkhart (6-14)
Game 2: Northridge (11-10) vs. Warsaw (13-8)
Game 3: Goshen (10-10) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Concord (10-9) vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Saturday, March 4.
Note: the winner will play the Sectional 2 winner in a one-game regional.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 19 AT JIMTOWN (6 teams)
Game 1: No. 2 Mishawaka Marian (20-2) vs. South Bend Clay (10-10)
Game 2: Jimtown (5-17) vs. South Bend St. Joseph (10-12)
Game 3: No. 8 South Bend Washington (15-4) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: New Prairie (9-12) vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Saturday, March 4.
Note: the winner will play the Sectional 18 winner in a one-game regional.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 20 AT NORTHWOOD (5 teams)
Game 1: No. 1 NorthWood (19-2) vs. Wawasee (8-13)
Game 2: No. 4 West Noble (18-3) vs. Lakeland (14-7)
Game 3: Fairfield (8-12) vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Saturday, March 4.
Note: the winner will play the Sectional 17 winner in a one-game regional.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT WESTVIEW (6 teams)
Game 1: Westview (13-7) vs. Churubusco (3-17)
Game 2: Prairie Heights (14-7) vs. Fremont (10-10)
Game 3: Eastside (8-13) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Central Noble (16-6) vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Saturday, March 4.
Note: the winner will play the Sectional 33 winner in a one-game regional.
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT HAMILTON (5 teams)
Game 1: Bethany Christian (13-9) vs. Hamilton (0-16)
Game 2: Lakeland Christian (17-4) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (9-12)
Game 3: Elkhart Christian Academy (7-13) vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Saturday, March 4.
Note: the winner will play the Sectional 49 winner in a one-game regional.