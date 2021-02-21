The IHSAA released the sectional pairings for all 64 boys basketball sectionals across the state Sunday night, formalizing everyone’s path toward the state finals on April 3 in Indianapolis.
(Note: All sectionals are played on Tuesday, March 2, Wednesday, March 3, Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6. References to those days below are for those dates and not for this upcoming week).
Locally, the Class 4A Sectional 4 tournament at North Side Gym will be a six-team format this year. The host Elkhart Lions (11-10) will play Concord (9-9) in the second semifinal game Tuesday. The first semifinal game that day is Penn (8-10) against Goshen (7-14).
Defending sectional champion, Northridge (16-4), will play the Penn-Goshen winner Friday. The Elkhart-Concord winner plays Warsaw (15-7) in the second sectional semifinal.
“Any draw in this sectional is tough,” Northridge coach Scott Radeker said. “We will not complain about having the bye. On any given night, any team can beat anyone."
In Class 3A Sectional 21, NorthWood is the defending champs of the five-team sectional. They currently sit at 11-8, which is the best record in the sectional. The Panthers drew a bye and will play the winner of the Tippecanoe Valley-Wawasee opening round game in the second semifinal game Friday night. Lakeland and the host, West Noble, also earned byes and will play each other in a semifinal game that Friday.
“As always, teams that win a sectional championship have to play well,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “It is a balanced sectional, making for a great week.”
The blind draw didn’t do any favors in Class 2A Sectional 35. The host school, Westview (16-4) will play Central Noble (20-1) in the final opening round game of the seven-team sectional on Wednesday night. The game before them will be Churubusco (16-3) against Prairie Heights (3-17). The winner of those two games will play each other in the second semifinal game that Friday night.
“Whoever wins this sectional has to beat each other at some point,” Westview coach Ed Bentley said. “We know the challenges that come with this draw. But there are challenges on both sides of the fence. We are excited.”
Finally, Bethany Christian gets to host the five-team Class 1A Sectional 51 tournament. The Bruins are 10-11, reaching double digit wins in a season for the first time since the 2011-12 season. They will play county rival Elkhart Christian Academy (7-11) in a semifinal game Friday.
“A very competitive sectional,” Bethany Christian coach Daniel Mast said. “There wasn’t going to be a clear path regardless of the draw. Excited to add another chapter to the ECA-Bethany rivalry.”
Full schedule for The Goshen News coverage area sectionals:
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT NORTH SIDE GYM
Game 1: Penn (8-10) vs. Goshen (7-14), Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Concord (9-9) vs. Elkhart (11-10), Tuesday, 8:00 p.m.
Game 3: Northridge (16-4) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Warsaw (15-7) vs. Game 2 winner, Friday, 8:00 p.m.
Championship game: Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 21 AT WEST NOBLE
Game 1: Tippecanoe Valley (6-14) vs. Wawasee (9-11), Tuesday, 7:00 p.m.
Game 2: Lakeland (9-10) vs. West Noble (10-9), Friday, 6:00 p.m.
Game 3: NorthWood (11-8) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday, 7:45 p.m.
Championship game: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT WESTVIEW
Game 1: Eastside (13-6) vs. Fairfield (1-16), Tuesday, 7:00 p.m.
Game 2: Prairie Heights (3-17) vs. Churubusco (16-3), Wednesday, 6:00 p.m.
Game 3: Westview (16-4) vs. Central Noble (20-1), Wednesday, 7:45 p.m.
Game 4: Bremen (8-11) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday, 6:00 p.m.
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Friday, 7:45 p.m.
Championship game: Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 51 AT BETHANY CHRISTIAN
Game 1: Hamilton (1-15) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (6-12), Tuesday, 7:00 p.m.
Game 2: Bethany Christian (10-11) vs. Elkhart Christian Academy (7-12), Friday, 6:00 p.m.
Game 3: Fremont (7-11) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Championship game: Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
