The Northern Lakes Conference released its all-conference boys basketball team for the 2020-21 season Monday evening. Mishawaka and Warsaw were co-conference champions, posting 6-1 records in NLC play. The Cavemen only had one player make the team, while the Tigers had two.
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM:
(Name, grade, school)
Carter Stoltzfus 12 Northridge
Sam Smith 12 Northridge
Payton Fish 12 Concord
Zaven Koltookian 11 Concord
Cade Brenner 10 NorthWood
Ian Raasch 10 NorthWood
Deecon Hill 10 Goshen
Drew Hogan 11 Goshen
Judah Simfukwe 11 Warsaw
Jaxson Gould 10 Warsaw
Keaton Dukes 11 Wawasee
Trent Johnson 12 Mishawaka
Honorable mentions: Quinn Bechtel 10 Goshen; Ben Vincent 12 NorthWood; DaVonn Parker 12 Mishawaka; Easton Strain 10 Plymouth; Clay Stoltzfus 12 Northridge; Jackson Dawson 11 Warsaw.
Co-coaches of the year: Ron Heclinski (Mishawaka) and Matt Moore (Warsaw)
