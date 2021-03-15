Northridge-Mishawaka BBB 01232021 (3).JPG (copy)

The Northern Lakes Conference released its all-conference boys basketball team for the 2020-21 season Monday evening. Mishawaka and Warsaw were co-conference champions, posting 6-1 records in NLC play. The Cavemen only had one player make the team, while the Tigers had two.

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM:

(Name, grade, school)

Carter Stoltzfus 12 Northridge

Sam Smith 12 Northridge

Payton Fish 12 Concord

Zaven Koltookian 11 Concord

Cade Brenner 10 NorthWood

Ian Raasch 10 NorthWood

Deecon Hill 10 Goshen

Drew Hogan 11 Goshen

Judah Simfukwe 11 Warsaw

Jaxson Gould 10 Warsaw

Keaton Dukes 11 Wawasee

Trent Johnson 12 Mishawaka

Honorable mentions: Quinn Bechtel 10 Goshen; Ben Vincent 12 NorthWood; DaVonn Parker 12 Mishawaka; Easton Strain 10 Plymouth; Clay Stoltzfus 12 Northridge; Jackson Dawson 11 Warsaw.

Co-coaches of the year: Ron Heclinski (Mishawaka) and Matt Moore (Warsaw)

