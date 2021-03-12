The Northeast Corner Conference released its all-conference team Thursday night. Westview and Churubusco led the way with three nominations each, while Angola, Eastside and Central Noble had two each. Westview and Central Noble earned co-NECC championship honors with 10-1 record in conference play.
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM:
Joel Knox and Brian Parrish — Angola
Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder — Central Noble
Landen Jordan, Luke McClure and Jackson Paul — Churubusco
Gabe Trevino and Owen Willard — Eastside
Logan Brace — Fremont
Brayden Bontrager — Lakeland
Austin Cripe — West Noble
Lyndon Miller, Brady Yoder and Mason Yoder — Westview
Honorable mentions: Logan Gard and Ryan Schroeder — Central Noble; Hugh Henderson — Eastside; Braedon Helms — Fairfield; Ethan Bontrager & Gabel Pentecost — Fremont; Ryan Cool — Hamilton; Mason Douglas, Ben Keil and Bracey Shepherd — Lakeland; Chase Bachelor — Prairie Heights; Brockton Miller — West Noble; Luke Miller — Westview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.