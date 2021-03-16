The Hoosier Plains Conference released its all-conference boys basketball team for the 2020-21 season Tuesday afternoon. Co-conference champions Argos and Elkhart Christian led the way with three nominations each. Bethany Christian, which finished third in the conference, had two selections.
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM:
Matthew Elmerick — Elkhart Christian Academy
Noah Hunt — Elkhart Christian Academy
Bryce Schrock — Elkhart Christian Academy
Michael Richard — Argos
Dylan Kindig — Argos
Jayce Morris — Argos
Beck Willems — Bethany Christian School
Tyson Chupp — Bethany Christian School
Tyvon Henry — Career Academy South Bend
Landon Gause — Lakeland Christian Academy
George Aranowski - Trinity School at Greenlawn
Academic All-Conference
The Academic All-Conference award is given to Junior and Senior Varsity student athletes with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Matthew Burns — Elkhart Christian Academy (11th)
Beau Cox — Elkhart Christian Academy (11th)
Tony Maxwell — Elkhart Christian Academy (11th)
Josiah Simpson — Elkhart Christian Academy (11th)
Andrew Stevens — Elkhart Christian Academy (11th)
Noah Hunt — Elkhart Christian Academy (12th)
Peter Loughran — Trinity School at Greenlawn (11th)
Henry Lee — Trinity School at Greenlawn (11th)
Gavin Cullinan — Trinity School at Greenlawn (11th)
Beck Willems — Bethany Christian (11th)
Aaron Yeakey — Bethany Christian (12th)
Hunter Rice — Lakeland Christian Academy (11th)
Caden Nifong — Argos (12th)
Michael Richard — Argos (11th)
