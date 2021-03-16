20210306 Bethany-ECA (2).jpg (copy)

Bethany Christian freshman Tyson Chupp (10) tries to put up a shot while being defended by Elkhart Christian senior Bryce Schrock (12) during a sectional game on March 5 in Goshen. Both players were named to the all-HPC team Tuesday.

 Branden Beachy | The Goshen News

The Hoosier Plains Conference released its all-conference boys basketball team for the 2020-21 season Tuesday afternoon. Co-conference champions Argos and Elkhart Christian led the way with three nominations each. Bethany Christian, which finished third in the conference, had two selections.

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM:

Matthew Elmerick — Elkhart Christian Academy

Noah Hunt — Elkhart Christian Academy

Bryce Schrock — Elkhart Christian Academy

Michael Richard — Argos

Dylan Kindig — Argos

Jayce Morris — Argos

Beck Willems — Bethany Christian School

Tyson Chupp — Bethany Christian School

Tyvon Henry — Career Academy South Bend

Landon Gause — Lakeland Christian Academy

George Aranowski - Trinity School at Greenlawn

Academic All-Conference

The Academic All-Conference award is given to Junior and Senior Varsity student athletes with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Matthew Burns — Elkhart Christian Academy (11th)

Beau Cox — Elkhart Christian Academy (11th)

Tony Maxwell — Elkhart Christian Academy (11th)

Josiah Simpson — Elkhart Christian Academy (11th)

Andrew Stevens — Elkhart Christian Academy (11th)

Noah Hunt — Elkhart Christian Academy (12th)

Peter Loughran — Trinity School at Greenlawn (11th)

Henry Lee — Trinity School at Greenlawn (11th)

Gavin Cullinan — Trinity School at Greenlawn (11th)

Beck Willems — Bethany Christian (11th)

Aaron Yeakey — Bethany Christian (12th)

Hunter Rice — Lakeland Christian Academy (11th)

Caden Nifong — Argos (12th)

Michael Richard — Argos (11th)

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

