Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Morning rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low 14F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.