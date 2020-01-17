NAPPANEE — Every time NorthWood would get within striking distance, Northridge responded with a ‘3.’ The Raiders (7-5, 3-0 Northern Lakes Conference) used 12 treys to top the Panthers (9-4, 1-2 NLC), 70-56, in a Northern Lakes Conference matchup Friday in The Pit.
“It’s one of our strengths, obviously,” Northridge coach Scott Radeker said. “We have multiple kids that can hit ‘3’s,’ and when we’re taking good ones, it’s pretty close to a layup for a lot of our guys. We spend a lot of time shooting in practice, and those guys take pride in it. That’s why they have confidence in each other to share the ball, too.”
Five different Raiders made ‘3’s’ against NorthWood: junior Trevor Brown went 1-1, junior Carter Stoltzfus 4-8, junior Clay Stoltzfus 1-4, senior Camden Knepp 5-9 and junior Sam Smith 1-4. Having that many weapons who can shoot from deep is what makes Northridge a dangerous team.
“When we come down on offense, we’re tough to guard because, 1-5, we can all hit it, and that’s really tough to guard,” Carter Stoltzfus said. “When we’re really clicking, it’s really tough. It’s hard to get on everybody. We have guys that can drive and finish it.”
After Northridge raced out to a 7-0 lead, NorthWood battled back to get within one at 13-12. The Raiders would then end the quarter on a 5-0 run, though, getting a layup from senior Alex Stauffer and a ‘3’ from Carter Stoltzfus as time was expiring in the frame to give Northridge an 18-12 advantage.
The score was 20-15 in the early stages of the second quarter when the Raiders would put their statement on the game. They went on a 12-0 run, forcing NorthWood to call two timeouts. Smith had eight of his 12 points during that span.
“I thought there were some untimely rebounds, offensive rebounds that we gave up and some transition plays in the first half that separated the score,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “Obviously, Northridge is a very good offensive basketball team, and they’re going to make some shots.”
Northridge would take a 39-25 lead into halftime.
The closest the Panthers reached in the third quarter was 10 points following a bucket from freshman Ian Raasch. Carter Stoltzfus wouldn’t let it get any closer in the period, though, as he scored five-straight points to quickly give the Raiders a 15-point advantage again.
Carter Stoltzfus finished with a game-high 19 points.
“He’s a floor general, really at both ends,” Radeker said. “He knows everything that the opponent is going to do. He studies the game. He gets our guys in the right spots. He brings a sense of calm to our team most of the time … he just has that sixth sense that you can’t coach. Just great knowledge of the game.”
“Just have to get everyone around, get to their places, give people open looks, get them going early and get them confidence,” added Stoltzfus on what being a “floor general” means to him. “And then, let the game come to me. See what they give me; that’s pretty much what I do.”
After Stoltzfus’ scoring spree, though, NorthWood countered with an 8-0 run that stretched into the early parts of the fourth quarter. That’s when Knepp stepped up, though, and buried a ‘3’ to extend the lead to 10.
The Panthers then had made baskets from senior Trent Edwards and sophomore Cooper Wiens to cut the deficit to six, but once again Knepp came down and sank a triple to give Northridge a 62-53 advantage.
Those two 3-pointers from Knepp snuffed out any potential NorthWood comeback.
“Knepp made some timely ‘3’s’ where I felt like maybe momentum was starting to swing in our way,” Wolfe said. “We needed maybe one or two more possessions to really tighten the game up — I thought (Knepp) stepped into some shots and knocked them down for them.”
NorthWood was led by Edwards’ 18 points. Weins, junior Ben Vincent and senior Brock Flickinger had seven each, Raasch and senior Josh Stratford six each, freshman Cade Bremer three and sophomore Jamarr Jackson two.
The Panthers are currently without their tallest player in 6-3 Jason Borkholder. The senior is recovering from a head injury sustained during a fall against Wawasee last Friday. Wolfe said there is no timetable for Borkholder’s return, nor is he pressuring the senior to rush his comeback. NorthWood’s next game is next Friday, Jan 24, at Goshen.
“He is improving,” Wolfe said. “We have a long-time trainer, Paul Widner, who’s been working with him, and we’ve been optimistic, especially with the severity of the fall.”
Along with Carter Stoltzfus’ 19 points, Knepp had 17, Stauffer 14, Smith 12, Brown and Clayton Stoltzfus three and Drew Gayler two. Northridge keeps pace with Plymouth in the NLC standings, as the Pilgrims won, 52-44, over Concord Friday night.
“The nice thing now is we have three of our last four (NLC games) at home,” Radeker said. “We still have to go to Plymouth, who still hasn’t lost yet in the conference. So, obviously in a couple of weeks, that’s going to be a big game.”
Northridge’s next game is Tuesday at home vs. Penn.
