LIGONIER — Fairfield came back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to edge West Noble 58-56 Friday in Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball action.
Caleb Wright tallied 16 of his team-high 25 points in the final period for the Falcons (9-5, 5-1 NECC). Fairfield trailed 45-35 to begin the fourth quarter.
Earlier in the night, the Fairfield girls basketball team (19-3, 9-1 NECC) beat West Noble 43-26 in the regular season finale for both teams.
BOYS: FAIRFIELD 58, WEST NOBLE 56
“I can’t say enough about Caleb Wright,” Falcons coach Derek Hinen said. “Caleb Wright is the epitome of a leader. He doesn’t give up on his teammates. He doesn’t give up on himself. He continued to battle.
“He just has the ‘it’ factor every coach wants in a player.”
Wright drilled four 3-pointers and four foul shots in the final period. His steal in the final minute led to two of those free throws and put his team up 56-52. Following a technical foul on West Noble at 1:26 of the fourth quarter, the Falcons went ahead 54-52 thanks to two free throws by Wright and one by Tyson Frey.
“I was just believing in our team and in our guys and finding a way to battle back,” said Wright of the winning rally. “I think the biggest thing was just us competing. The last few games we brought it. We didn’t bring it in the first half (against West Noble), but we responded so well. At the beginning of the year, if we were down by 12, we’d end up losing by 20.”
Fairfield’s attack also featured 11 points each from Frey (eight in the first half) and Braedon Helms (eight in the fourth quarter) and six from Owen Miller (two first-quarter 3-pointers).
The Falcons knocked down eight ‘3’s’ on the night. Besides four from Caleb Wright and two from Owen Miller, Helms and Seth Yoder made one each.
Frey snagged seven of Fairfield’s 21 rebounds.
The Falcons committed eight turnovers in the first half and just one each in the final two quarters.
West Noble (7-6, 3-4 NECC) had 14 turnovers — eight in the second half.
Austin Cripe scored 15 of his 25 points in the first half while guiding the Chargers.
Nevin Phares (10), Ayden Zavala (9 — five in the first quarter), Zach Beers (6 before fouling out with 8.4 seconds to play) and Joshua Rosales (6) backed Cripe’s offensive effort.
Rosales (2), Cripe (1), Phares (1) and Zavala (1) all made 3-pointers.
With an 11-2 run to end the second quarter, West Noble was ahead 32-21 at halftime.
The Chargers scored the last four points of the first quarter for a 14-10 advantage. The Falcons had led 10-5 earlier in the frame.
“That was a really good first half and not-bad third quarter, so three quarters we can live with,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “Derek did a great job of making (coaching) adjustments and coming up with different ways to guard Cripe. That just kind of threw us out of what we were trying to do.”
Said Hinen of the Chargers, “They played really hard and well defensively.”
Both teams have home games Saturday as Angola visits Fairfield and Homer (Mich.) goes to West Noble.
GIRLS: FAIRFIELD 43, WEST NOBLE 26
Despite a comfortable victory on the scoreboard, Fairfield coach Brodie Garber wasn’t pleased with his team’s all-around effort in the contest.
“Half of the game was Fairfield out there,” Garber said. “The other half was what West Noble was doing. It wasn’t a typical Fairfield team tonight.
“Two of the four quarters were solid. For some reason we struggled in the first quarter. We’ve got to figure that out.”
Leading scorers for the Falcons were Brea Garber (16 points — 11 in the first half), Kaylee Dillon (9 — four each in the second and third quarters), Bailey Willard (9 — all in the first half) and Morgan Gawthrop (7 — five in the second half).
The Falcons canned three 3-pointers — two for Garber and one for Willard.
Led by Garber (6) and Dillon (5), Fairfield grabbed 26 rebounds.
Pacing West Noble with six points apiece was Sara Gross, Alexia Mast and Sherlyn Torres.
The Jeff Burns-coached Chargers (5-17, 1-9 NECC) buried five from 3-point territory — two apiece for Mast and Sara Gross and one or Mackensy Mabie.
Mabie and Alayna DeLong, who fouled out at 3:58 of the fourth quarter, gathered four rebounds each toward West Noble’s total of 19.
Fairfield committed 15 turnovers (just one in the second quarter) and the Chargers gave up the ball 21 times (12 in the second half).
The Falcons took a 36-16 lead into the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by Charger Mast in the first minute of the third period cut the gap to 26-11 and was her team’s first points since her trey to beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter.
Fairfield out-pointed West Noble 17-0 in the second quarter for a 26-8 halftime lead.
The Chargers had pulled to within 9-8 on Mast’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
The biggest differential in the first period was when the Falcons went up 9-5.
Fairfield plays LaVille in the first round of the Class 2A Sectional 35 on Tuesday at home, while West Noble squares off against Lakeland in the semifinals of the Class 3A Sectional 20 tournament next Friday, Feb. 4 at NorthWood High School.
