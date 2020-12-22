LAGRANGE — Ed Bentley kept yelling reminders to his team from the bench.
The Westview High School boys basketball coach implored his Warriors with “All we do is work.”
Westview (5-0, 3-0) hustled its way to a 70-50 Northeast Corner Conference victory Tuesday at Lakeland (3-1, 2-1).
“Our will to work and compete has to be at a high level,” Bentley said. “Our practices are probably some of the hardest in the state.
“When the kids want to work and it transfers onto the floor in games, we’re pretty successful. We’ve been having lapses where we don’t work at the level we’re accustomed to. We have to keep that in mind and work all the time.”
Westview led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter, 30-22 at halftime and took a 49-30 advantage into the fourth period.
The Warriors canned 25-of-39 from the foul stripe.
Leading the Westview attack were Mason Yoder (17 points), Drew Litwiller (14) and Luke Miller (8).
“We hadn’t played in 10 days,” Bentley said. “We were a little worried about how we were going to come out with continuity. I think we answered the bell pretty well.”
Chris Keil’s Lakers were paced by Brayden Bontrager (17), Ben Keil (13) and Bracey Shepherd (12).
Bentley said his defense was especially conscious of Bontrager and Keil, who came in shooting over 60 percent from the floor.
“We knew we couldn’t give them open looks,” Bentley said. “They’re both good players.
“We contested. We talked a lot about their flex action and the things they want to do. For me it’s not rocket science. When you play teams you want to take them out of what they do best. The kids did really well with that tonight.”
The win was Westview’s 12th straight against Lakeland. The last time the Lakers beat the Warriors was Dec. 22, 2010.
Girls: Lakeland 42, Westview 14
Lakeland recognized its seniors, then went out and bested Westview 42-14.
The Lakers improved 10-2 overall and 5-0 in the NECC while the Warriors fell to 0-13 and 0-6.
Lakeland led 8-3 at the end of the first quarter and 28-7 at halftime.
The Lakers, which won for the eight straight outing, were led offensively by Bailey Hartsough (13 points) and Faith Riehl (10).
“I really like how our defense is progressing, especially with our man defense and denying with our ball pressure,” said Lakeland coach Dale Gearhart, who saw his team make 15 steals Tuesday. “That’s been really good the last three or four games. We had some big wins.
“Give Westview credit. They’re improving. They’re doing the best they can. They’ve got a good coach (in Ryan Yoder). They’ll be OK in a few years probably.”
Hallie Mast’s four points led the way for the Warriors.
BOYS
Westview 70, Lakeland 50
Westview — Brady Yoder 1 4-6 7, Luke Miller 3 2-3 8, Drew Litwiller 4 5- 14, Mason Yoder 6 5-6 17, Ben Byrkett 1 4-4 7, Lyndon Miller 3 0-0 6. Caleb Cory 2 1-1 5, Brandon Lehman 1 2-6 4, Drew Miller 0 0-0 0, Braden Eash 0 2-4 2. Team: 21 25-39 70.
Lakeland — Brayden Bontrager 6 4-6 17, Colton Isaacs 0 0-0 0, Bracey Shepherd 4 2-2 12, Ben Keil 4 4-5 13, Mason Douglas 0 0-0 0, Clinton Bowers 1 0-0 3, Carson Aldrich 1 1-2 3, Tommy Curtis , Zeke Wachtman 1 0-0 2. Team: 17 11-15 50.
Westview 18 12 19 21 — 70
Lakeland 12 10 8 20 — 50
3-point goals: Westview (3) — B. Yoder 1, Litwiller 1, Byrkett 1; Lakeland (5) — Shepherd 2, Keil 1, Bontrager 1, Bowers 1.
Fouls (fouled out): Westview 13 (none); Lakeland 28 (Isaacs, 2:59, fourth quarter). Technical: Lakeland — Bontrager.
Rebounds: Westview 32 (M. Yoder 9, Litwiller 7, B. Yoder 4); Lakeland 16 (Bontrager 5, Douglas 4).
Turnovers: Westview 15, Lakeland 12.
Officials: Jeff Meeks, Brett Ratcliffe, Cam Feichter.
Records (next games): Westview (5-0, 3-0 NECC) at Angola, Lakeland (3-1, 2-1 NECC) at Columbia City, both Jan. 2.
JV score: Lakeland 51, Westview 36. Top scorers: Lakeland — Christian Troyer 15, Deion Marshall 14, Tommy Curtis 8, Owen Troyer 7, Mark Wells 5; Westview — Braden Eash 10, Brady Lehman 7, Luke Helmuth 6, Evan Litwiller 6.
GIRLS
Lakeland 42, Westview 14
Westview — Inah Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Hallie Mast 1-3 2-3 4, Allie Springer 0-2 0-0 0, Andrea Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Erika Miller 0-2 0-1 0, Hailey Miller 0-1 2-4 2, Kamryn Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Hope Bortner 1-1 0-0 2, Katrina Schwartz 0-1 0-0 0, Sara Lapp 1-1 1-2 3. Team: 4 5-10 14.
Lakeland — Kendall Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Sadie Edsall 1-2 1-3 3, Madison Keil 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey Hartsough 4-8 4-7 13, Hailey Allehouse 0-2 0-1 0, Ella Lewin 0-0 1-2 1, Faith Riehl 4-7 1-1 10, Alivia Rasler 23 0-0 4, Peyton Hartsough 4-7 0-0 9, Pilar Canedo 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 16 4-7 42.
Westview 3 4 0 7 — 14
Lakeland 8 20 5 9 — 42
3-point goals: Westview (1) — A. Miller 1; Lakeland (3) — B. Hartsough 1, P. Hartsough 1, Riehl 1.
Fouls (fouled out): Westview 14 (none); Lakeland 14 (none).
Rebounds: Westview 22 (Mast 4, Springer 4); Lakeland 14 (B. Hartsough 5, Riehl 4).
Turnovers: Westview 27, Lakeland 17.
Officials: Jmes Payne, Bud Wolf, Austin Riegdmon.
Records (next games): Lakeland (10-2, 5-0 NECC) vs. Concord, Tippecanoe Valley in Lakeland Classic Jan. 2; South Bend Career Academy at Westview (0-13, 0-6 NECC) Jan. 7.
JV score: No game.
