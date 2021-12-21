TOPEKA — Westview boys and Lakeland girls were winners Tuesday in a Northeast Corner Conference basketball doubleheader at Westview High School.
A 71-52 triumph by the Westview boys followed a 41-27 victory by the Lakeland girls.
Boys: Westview 71, Lakeland 52
In a game played at a high tempo, the Warriors saw the Lakers pull to within 51-44 in the last minute of the third quarter. But the hosts never let the visitors get closer than eight the rest of the way.
Pacing the attack for Westview (4-1, 3-0) was senior Mason Yoder (27 points — nine in the first quarter and 11 in the second), junior Brady Yoder (23 — seven in the third quarter and eight in the fourth), sophomore Wiley Minix (11 — nine in the first half) and junior Braden Eash (7 — five in the first quarter).
The Warriors buried nine 3-pointers — three each by Brady Yoder and Minix and one apiece by Mason Yoder, Eash and sophomore Wade Springer.
Westview made 16 turnovers — nine in the second half.
“I don’t care anything about a pace,” Warriors coach Rob Yoder said. “You’ve got to be tough enough to defend. You have to be tough enough not to turn the ball over. You’ve got to be tough enough to rebound the ball.”
Sparking the offense for Lakeland (1-7, 0-4) was junior Ben Keil (22 points — eight in the second quarter and six in the first), junior Christian Troyer (15 — eight in the third quarter) and junior Ezekiel Wachtman (9), who fouled out with 3:13 to play. Christian Troyer was six points above his season average.
The Lakers made three 3-pointers — one each for Keil, Christian Troyer and junior Owen Troyer.
“We like the frantic pace,” Lakeland coach Chris Keil said. “We like to run and jump and make the other team make decisions on the fly.
“It was working well. We got impatient on the offensive end. Three or four possessions in a row we took sketchy, bad shots and (Westview) scored in transition off of it because we weren’t patient enough.
“We were getting great shots all night.”
Rob Yoder noticed how the visitors crashed the offensive glass.
“I liked how Lakeland rebounded the ball on all their misses,” Yoder said. “I liked their effort to rebound the ball. I like their toughness to go get it when it can’t go in.”
Lakeland committed seven of its 15 turnovers in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors took a 52-44 edge into the final period and kept the lead at double digits the last seven-plus minutes.
Westview was up 42-28 at halftime.
The Warriors’ biggest advantage of the second quarter and first half was 16 points at 42-26.
Westview was ahead 22-11 at the end of the first quarter. The 11-point lead tied for the biggest in the opening stanza.
The Westview boys visit Central Noble Friday, Dec. 31 and West Noble goes to Lakeland boys Friday, Jan. 7.
Girls: Lakeland 41, Westview 27
The Lakers (7-8, 2-5) bested the Warriors (3-11, 1-6) and saw their top scorer go out with an injury.
Lakeland coach Dale Gearhart said junior Faith Riehl, who went out at the 7:35 mark of the second quarter and did not return, hurt her left knee (she had right-knee issues during the 2020-21 season) and was due for an MRI.
“You always have to do some adjustments when one of your best players gets injured,” Gearhart said. “Adversity strikes us again and we’ll see how we do with adversity.”
Riehl, who netted two points Tuesday, came in averaging a team-best 16.3. Leaders against Westview were junior Alivia Rasler (9 points — five in the second half) and junior Peyton Hartsough (8 — five in the fourth quarter).
All 15 of the Lakers’ floor shots were 2-pointers. The visitors also canned 11-of-18 at the foul stripe. Nine of 15 turnovers came in the first half.
“We put a different offense in and started attacking the basket,” Gearhart said. “We missed way too many layups.”
Lakeland won despite shooting 27 percent from the floor.
Senior Alexys Antal (10 points — six in the second half) and junior Sara Lapp (6 — four in the second half) were scoring leaders for the Ryan Yoder-coached Warriors. Westview did not make a 3-pointer either. The Warriors committed 12 turnovers — seven in the second half.
The Lakers took a 27-18 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lakeland led 21-10 at halftime. The 11 points was the biggest differential of the first half.
The Lakers led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter. Westview closed the period on a 4-0 run.
The Lakeland girls play Tippecanoe Valley and Concord in the West Noble Classic Thursday, Dec. 30 and the Westview girls visit South Bend Career Academy Thursday, Jan. 6.
