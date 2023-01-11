LIGONIER — Both the West Noble girls and boys basketball teams advanced to the Northeast Corner Conference tournament semifinals with wins over Westview Wednesday in quarterfinal action.
The first game of the night saw the Charger girls lead wire-to-wire in a 40-29 win over the Warriors. In the nightcap, the West Noble boys overcame a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter to prevail, 56-53, over Westview.
That sets up Friday’s conference semifinal games for West Noble, both of which will take place at Fairfield High School. The Charger girls will face the host Falcons at 6 p.m., with the West Noble boys then taking on Prairie Heights in their semifinal game.
GIRLS: WEST NOBLE 40, WESTVIEW 29
Despite not scoring for nearly 11 minutes to start the second half, West Noble (3-14) was able to find a way to win over the Warriors (7-10). It avenged an earlier-season loss for West Noble as well, as they had lost to Westview, 56-29, back on Dec. 1.
The Chargers dominated the first two quarters, playing good offense and defense to build a 30-13 halftime lead. Westview had 13 turnovers as well in the first two quarters, thwarting any chance they had of gaining momentum.
“Two days ago, we implemented a new defense,” West Noble girls basketball coach Jeff Burns said. “I was searching for something. I had watched the Westview film a couple different times, and we knew we couldn’t stay in the same defense because they picked us a part. … We spent the last two days working more on the ‘amoeba’ defense, where we trap everywhere and shift everywhere. We were out of position numerous times, but the pressure was just enough to where they couldn’t see it.”
The script suddenly flipped in the third quarter. The Warriors outscored West Noble, 12-0, in the third period, making it just a five-point game going into the fourth. Westview’s defense forced sic Charger turnovers in the third frame alone.
“We played with effort, we were getting to the basket and we were aggressive,” said Westview girls basketball coach Ryan Yoder on what changed for his team in the third quarter. “We got in the bonus halfway through the third quarter, and our press (defense) helped us get back in it.”
Westview then scored on an old-fashioned three-point play from senior Sara Lapp less than a minute into fourth quarter, giving West Noble just a 30-28 lead.
The Chargers finally scored in the second half after senior Mackensy Mabie made a pair of free throws with 5:16 remaining. West Noble clamped down defensively from there as well, allowing just one more point across the final five minutes.
During that time, Charger junior Alexia Mast scored six-straight points to ice the game away. She finished with 12 points in the game.
Mabie led all scorers with 19 points. Kayle Jordan also chipped in four points and nine rebounds, Alayana DeLong three points and seven rebounds and JaLynn Baker two points to round out the Charger scoring.
“All we did was tell them to believe in themselves,” said Burns on how West Noble was able to hang on for the win. “We’ve been telling it to them all year. We’re not a two-win team; there’s a number of games that we should’ve won. It was just a matter of staying the course and believing in yourself.”
Westview was led by 11 points from freshman Mykayla Mast. Lapp added seven, Morgan Riegsecker and Andrea Miller had four points each and Hope Bortner had three to complete the Warrior scoring.
Westview will play in an NECC Tournament consolation game Thursday. Their opponent for the contest had not yet been announced by Goshen News press deadline.
BOYS: WEST NOBLE 56, WESTVIEW 53
The boys game lived up to the hype, as two of the better teams in the NECC played a competitive affair in front of an energized crowd.
No. 6 (3A) West Noble (10-1) would lead for the first 10-plus minutes of the game, building the lead to as many as five, 12-7, late in the first quarter.
Westview (7-4) took its first lead of the game with 5:39 to go in the second quarter courtesy of a ‘3’ from senior Brady Yoder. It was three of Yoder’s 12 points in the frame, helping spark the Warriors to a 22-13 advantage in the period. After trailing 14-10 after the first quarter, Westview led 32-27 at halftime.
“Our guys know how good West Noble is, and it helped them see that they’re fine and can compete with that team,” said Westview boys basketball coach Chandler Prible of the second-quarter turnaround. “When (Yoder) gets going, our team gets going; there’s no surprise there.”
The Warriors’ biggest lead in the third quarter was seven, reaching that mark on two separate occasions. They never trailed in the frame, ultimately taking a 45-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
In was in the final period where West Noble’s role players stepped. Chief among them was senior Nevin Phares, who scored nine-straight points on three ‘3’s’ across a two minute stretch to turn a 49-43 disadvantage into a 52-49 lead for his team with 3:07 remaining in the game.
Phares later sank two free throws, which put the Chargers ahead, 56-51, with eight seconds remaining. All 11 points he scored came in the fourth quarter, and the final 13 points for the Chargers came other players besides their leading scorer, senior Austin Cripe.
“Honestly, it took a while for us to give our fans something to cheer about,” West Noble boys basketball coach Ethan Marsh said. “I feel like our crowd was a little late to the party, but that was our fault. At certain points, everyone had something to cheer about. (Westview) played a great game … At the end, we made enough plays. It was a fun environment.”
For Westview, Brady Yoder led the offense with 23 points. Jethro Hostetler and Wiley Minix scored eight points each, Owen Brill added six and Wade Springer and Luke Helmuth added four each.
Although the Warriors have four losses on the season, three of them have come by less than three points. They lost to Northridge by two, Angola by one on a game-winning shot and West Noble by three.
“If you look at the eye test, we don’t look like we should compete with half the teams because of how big they are,” Prible said. “We’ve got guys that don’t quit. We’ve got guys that are skilled and make shots. It’s not that we out-strength them … if there’s a loose ball, we’re at least going to get a hand on it if we’re not going to end up with it. We have a lot of guys with toughness and grit. I feel like that was on full display (Wednesday).”
Westview will play in an NECC Tournament consolation game Thursday. Their opponent for the contest had not yet been announced by Goshen News press deadline.
Cripe led West Noble with 23 points. Bradyn Barth added 12, Phares 11, Ayden Zavala four and three points each from Derek Slone and Luke Schermerhorn.
It’ll be a rematch for the Chargers against Prairie Heights on Friday. The two teams played a dramatic game in Ligonier three weeks ago, won by West Noble, 57-49, in overtime.
“It’s going to be fun,” Marsh said. “(Prairie Heights) is a good team; two quality wins for them now this week. Obviously, (Chase) Bachelor and (Isaiah) Malone are really good players. It may come down to each team’s role guys and see how much support they get.”