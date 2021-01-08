LIGONIER — West Noble swept Lakeland in two close basketball games Friday night. The Chargers girls basketball team edged the Lakers, 51-47, with the boys team winning 58-54.
GIRLS: West Noble 51, Lakeland 47
Nichelle Phares had 17 points — including nine in the fourth quarter — to lead the Chargers (13-3, 7-1 NECC) to a narrow victory over the Lakers (12-4, 5-2 NECC) in the first varsity game of the evening.
Lakeland started the game strong, going up 16-6 after the first quarter. The Lakers went on a 10-0 run to end the frame, punctuated by a ‘3’ from sophomore Alivia Rasler.
West Noble opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run, though, to cut the deficit down to three. Lakeland would lead by that margin, 21-18, at halftime.
The Chargers took the lead with 4:40 to go in the third on two free throws from Phares. The Lakers quickly re-claimed the lead on a basket from sophomore Faith Riehl, but West Noble jumped ahead for good on a made bucket from Phares on the ensuing possession.
The game was tied at 33 and 35 early in the fourth quarter. West Noble went ahead by six with 4:34 remaining, but Lakeland pulled within one at 46-45 with 35 seconds remaining. A made field goal from Charger senior Lilly Mast, then a free throw from Phares and free throws from Mast salted the game away.
Lakeland was led by senior Bailey Hartsough, who scored a game-high 19 points. Sophomores Peyton Hartsough and Riehl had eight points each, senior Kendall Moore six points and Rasler five points. The Northeast Corner Conference Tournament begins next week, with the Lakers drawing a road game Tuesday at Central Noble to start the week-long tournament.
"We got a big game Tuesday against Central Noble. They're a good team," Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. "Central Noble and Lakeland have a good draw ... we're a good team, and everybody knows that. Everybody knows who the good teams are in the conference. We just have to turn the ball over less and make better decisions."
Along with Phares’ 17 points, Mast and junior Jazmyn Smith had 10 points each, sophomore Mackensy Mabie had nine points, junior Sherlyn Torres three and senior Angela Caldwell two in the win for West Noble. They start the NECC Tournament on Wednesday at Fairfield.
"Like anything else, its a one game at a time thing, as always," West Noble coach Jeff Burns said. "We understood after we lost to Angola that destiny was still in our hands. We have to run the table, but you just keep chipping away every day, trying to improve a little bit ... keep building a better team and believe in what you do."
BOYS: West Noble 58, Lakeland 54
The Chargers (4-3, 1-2 NECC) withstood a couple of furious rallies from the Lakers (3-3, 2-3 NECC) in the second half to pick up an NECC victory.
West Noble led 28-22 at halftime and built the lead to 32-22 early in the third quarter. That’s when Lakeland responded with a 14-0 run to take a four-point advantage with 3:26 left in the third.
The Chargers, however, would go on to end the quarter on a 7-0 run, taking a 39-36 lead into the final frame.
After West Noble scored the first points of the fourth quarter to go up five, Lakeland countered with a 10-0 run to take their own five-point lead with 4:12 remaining in the contest. Once again, though, the Chargers had an answer to the Lakers’ run.
Following a timeout, West Noble slowly chipped away at the lead. They officially took the lead for good on a three-point play from senior Brockton Miller with 1:52 remaining. The 51-48 Charger lead was then iced away with free throws, primarily from Miller. He made four-straight to end the game to give West Noble the four-point win.
Leading the Lakers offense was senior Brayden Bontrager with 21 points. Senior Mason Douglas had 16 points, sophomore Ben Keil nine, senior Bracey Shepherd seven and senior Carson Aldrich one. They visit Central Noble Tuesday to start the NECC Tournament.
"We were up four with a couple of minutes to go, and that's the kind of position you want to be in," Lakeland coach Chris Keil said. "... The kids fought hard. After our Eastside match (Wednesday, a 58-34 loss), I was just hoping that they'd come and give the effort they're capable of giving, and they did."
West Noble was led by sophomore Austin Cripe’s 25 points. Miller added 16 points, sophomores Ayden Zavala and Luke Schermerhorn six points each, sophomore Zach Beers four and junior Adam Nelson one. They open the NECC tourney at Fairfield Wednesday.
"When healthy, I really like us," West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. "We just have to get some cold tubs or do whatever we need to do to get healthy. I think we matchup really well; I know these guys are kind of looking at the other side (of the bracket) and would love to get there, but they know they have to take care of business. There's a lot of teams on our side that we haven't played yet.
"It's going to be interesting; I think it's going to be a fun tournament."
This story has been updated for the web.
