LIGONIER — Both West Noble basketball teams had halftime leads over its county rivals, Central Noble, Friday night.
By the end of both games, though, the visitors were the ones leaving victorious.
The Cougars girls and boys teams each came back to beat the Chargers at West Noble High School. Central Noble won the girls game, 55-47, while the Cougar boys won 46-41 in what proved to be two close, competitive game Friday in Ligonier.
GIRLS: CENTRAL NOBLE 55, WEST NOBLE 47
A disastrous third quarter would ultimately cost the Chargers in the girls contest.
After leading 25-24 at halftime, West Noble committed 11 of its 23 turnovers of the game in the third quarter alone. This allowed the visiting Cougars to outscore the home team, 20-8, to end the quarter leading 44-33.
“I don’t want to take any credit away from (Central Noble) — they play sound defense,” West Noble girls basketball coach Jeff Burns said. “We took four or five plays off, mentally. And so, I told the girls (after the game) … you have to try and win every single possession. You can’t take a possession off. In a close game against a good team, you just can’t do that.”
Central Noble built the lead to as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter before the Chargers tried one last rally attempt. Junior Mackensy Mabie was the catalyst behind that, as she made back-to-back ‘3’s’ within 40 seconds of each other to make it just a 50-45 Cougar lead with 3:09 to go in the game.
“She’s a great kid, number one,” said Burns of Mabie. “She has the ability to be an incredible scorer, but I’m not sure she knows that. She has probably one of the best shots I’ve seen in years. There’s a confidence level that needs to grow, and hopefully (Friday) helps boost that. … We believe in her. She needs to believe in herself. She has the ability to score and score at will.”
Unfortunately for West Noble, the five-point deficit would be the closest they’d get near the end. Central Noble junior Meghan Kiebel would score four-straight points across the next minute to ice the game away. Kiebel would finish with a game-high 21 points.
Jazmyn Smith led the West Noble offense with 20 points. Mabie would finish with 19 points in the game.
Central Noble improves to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in Northeast Corner Conference action. West Noble (4-8, 1-4 NECC) has one more game before the Christmas break, as they will play Prairie Heights on Tuesday in Brushing Prairie.
BOYS: CENTRAL NOBLE 46, WEST NOBLE 41
It was already going to be an uphill battle for the Chargers facing the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A in the Cougars. Then, a non-COVID sickness hit West Noble throughout the week, leading to three players not being available Friday and virtually everyone missing at least one day of practice during the week.
Despite all the health-related issues, the Chargers were able to push the highly-touted Cougars to their limits. West Noble led 23-19 at halftime and cut the fourth quarter deficit to as little as three points, 37-34, with 5:45 to go in the game.
“The guys that were here: they’re not healthy,” said West Noble boys basketball coach Ethan Marsh of his team. “You can see in guys’ faces: they’re not healthy. But they’re here for each other, playing that way — I’m proud. I’m really proud. We had nine guys at practice for two days, 10 one day; we couldn’t do much of anything at practice. … This was a week unlike any other.”
The third quarter hurt the Charger boys just like it did the girls, as Central Noble outscored the home team 13-4 in that frame to take a 32-27 lead into the final period.
West Noble kept it close throughout, trailing 42-36 with 1:10 remaining. The Cougars had the ball, but a deflected pass from a Charger defender led to a scrum for the loose ball. After initially appearing like it would be called a jump ball, the referees called that Central Noble had possession in time to call a timeout with 1:04 showing on the clock.
This changed the late-game strategy some for West Noble, as they only had committed two team fouls at that point. They spent the next 20 seconds of game time fouling Central Noble players, getting them to the bonus so they could stop the clock and extend the game as long as possible.
“That’s where it comes back to bite us that we hadn’t fouled more throughout the game,” Marsh said. “We didn’t want to be in foul trouble, obviously. … It was a tough call. It was a bang-bang play. (The referees), they’re good. I know they saw what they think they saw, but it was just a tough one for me to see.”
West Noble junior Austin Cripe led his team in scoring with 22 points as well, despite not being able to practice all week due to sickness.
“He hasn’t been here all week; he hasn’t practiced,” said Marsh of Cripe. “He went out there, and I don’t think he ever came out. … The heart that he and the rest of his team showed — I hope we keep seeing it, because that’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Connor Essegian, who’s committed to playing collegiate ball at Wisconsin starting next fall, led Central Noble offensively with 22 points. The top-ranked Cougars remain unblemished on the season, now sitting at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in NECC action.
The Chargers fall to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the NECC. They will also travel to Prairie Heights Tuesday as part of a varsity doubleheader with the girls team. The girls game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow.
