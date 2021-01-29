GOSHEN — West Noble was varsity victors twice in a Northeast Corner Conference basketball doubleheader Friday at Fairfield, as a 62-50 boys win was followed by a 31-23 girls triumph.
While there’s a month to go before the boys postseason, the curtain came down on the girls regular season for the visiting Chargers and host Falcons.
Boys: West Noble 62, Fairfield 50
The Chargers moved to 7-6 overall and 3-3 in the NECC, while the Falcons fell to 1-12 overall and 1-5 in the NECC.
West Noble took a 39-24 lead into the fourth quarter, then staved off a Fairfield rally. The Falcons pulled to within 58-50 before the Chargers closed on a 4-0 run.
“Offensively, we were pretty balanced — probably as balanced as we’ve been all year,” said West Noble coach Ethan Marsh, who was led in scoring by Austin Cripe (17 points), Zach Beers (14) and Brockton Miller (13). “We spread it around and got some good stuff.
"That wasn’t what were were trying to do defensively. I’m disappointed in that.”
Marsh saw his team yield too many points in the paint for his liking and not enough pressure on Fairfield passers.
“In the fourth quarter, we couldn’t block out and finish possessions," Marsh said. "We’ve got a lot to clean up defensively.”
Fairfield was led offensively by Owen Miller (16), Braedon Helms (15) and Lincoln Penrose (8).
“I was proud of the kids,” Falcons coach Randy DeShone said. “We started executing on offense. We were getting the ball inside to (Helms) and he was scoring. (Miller) hit some key shots that kept us in the game. Besides his shooting, he was also rebounding and doing the other things, too.”
West Noble led by as 15 points in the second quarter. The last time was at 39-24 — the halftime score.
Fairfield pulled to within 30-22 on a 3-pointer by Miller with 3:04 left in the second quarter, only to see the Chargers close out the half on a 9-2 run.
Beers tossed in nine of West Noble’s 22 second-quarter points. Meanwhile, Miller accounted for eight of the Falcons’ 18 in the second.
West Noble scored the game’s first eight points and led 15-4 with two minutes to go in the first quarter. The Chargers took a 17-6 advantage into the second period.
Miller tallied seven points and Cripe five for West Noble in the opening stanza. Helms netted four of Fairfield’s six first-quarter points.
The Chargers made 7-of-10 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and the Falcons 2-of-5 in the first quarter.
Girls: West Noble 31, Fairfield 23.
The Chargers head into sectional play at 16-5 overall and finished 9-2 in NECC games. Fairfield slipped to 12-8 and 6-4.
West Noble was ahead 19-15 at the end of three quarters and saw the Falcons cut the gap to three at 24-21 on two free throws by junior Brooke Sanchez with 3:16 remaining.
The Chargers did not let Fairfield get any closer the rest of the way.
Led Lilly Mast (6-of-6), West Noble was 8-of-10 from the foul stripe in the fourth quarter. Mast scored seven of her team-high 11 as the Chargers outscored the Falcons 12-8 in the final period.
On the night, West Noble also got eight points from Nichelle Phares and six from Angela Caldwell.
“Our girls did a nice job of hustling,” Chargers coach Jeff Burns said. “That was the difference — just getting to some of the loose balls and key times. “(Fairfield) is a really nice team. They rotate really well.
“We did a really good job of communicating on defense. Our zone shifted as well as it has in the past, especially compared to the Garrett game.”
Fairfield was led offensively by Brea Garber (15 points) and Sanchez (7). Guided by Garber (7), the Falcons were dominant in the rebound column, 38-25.
“I can’t fault the effort,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “We just had a lot of poor shooting tonight. A lot of those were pretty good looks of the most part.”
West Noble led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, then scored the only points by either squad in the second period. The Chargers were 1-of-8 from the floor and the Falcons 0-of-9 in the second quarter.
“We had 22 turnovers and shot 16 percent (from the floor),” Garber said. “That recipe doesn’t equal a win.”
Garber says Fairfield’s strength of schedule is bound to get it ready for the sectional.
“Playing teams like West Noble, Columbia City and Northridge is going to get us ready for next week,” said Garber. “Tonight it didn’t show.”
Boys: West Noble 62, Fairfield 50
West Noble — Zach Beers 6 2-4 14, Nevin Phares 1 0-0 3, Ayden Zavala 2 0-0 4, Adam Nelson 2 0-0 5, Austin Cripe 6 2-2 17, Brockton Miller 4 4-4 13, Julio Macias 3 0-1 6, Luke Schermerhorn 0 0-0 0. Team: 24 8-11 62.
Fairfield — Tyson Frye 3 0-0 6, Owen Miller 6 0-0 16, Braedon Helms 5 5-6 15, Casey Murray 0 0-0 0, Dalton Cripe 1 0-0 2, Lincoln Penrose 2 4-4 8, Ander Revoir 1 0-0 2, Seth Yoder 0 0-0 0, Carter Kibon 0 1-2 1, Kyle Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Dayton Lockwood 0 0-0 0, Noah Mast 0 0-0 0, Noah Hochstetler 0-0 0 0. Team: 18 10-12 50.
West Noble 17 22 14 9 — 62
Fairfield 6 18 10 16 — 50
3-point goals: West Noble (6) — Cripe 3, Phares 1, Nelson 1, Miller; Fairfield (4) — Miller 4.
Fouls (fouled out): West Noble 13 (none); Fairfield 14 (none).
Rebounds: West Noble 21 (Cripe 6); Fairfield 19 (Frye 7).
Turnovers: West Noble 13, Fairfield 13.
Officials: Scott Dickson, Chad Boldey Andrew Misler.
Records (next games): Fairfield (1-12, 1-5 NECC) at Angola Saturday, Jan. 30, 1:30 p.m. Freshmen start (JV around 3, Varsity around 4:30); Westview at West Noble (7-5, 3-3 NECC) Thursday, Feb. 4.
Girls: West Noble 31, Fairfield 23
West Noble — Angela Caldwell 2 2-2 6, Nichelle Phares 3 2-4 8, Lilly Mast 2 6-6 11, Jazmyn Smith 1 0-0 2, Mackensy Mabie 1 0-0 2, Tori Franklin 0 0-0 0, Sherlyn Torres 0 0-0 0, Taytlynn Forrer 0 0-0 0, Erin Shoemaker 1 0-0 2. Team: 10 10-12 31.
Fairfield — Bailey Willard 0 0-0 0, Brooke Sanchez 2 2-2 7, Brea Garber 6 1-2 15, Mackayla Stutsman 0 0-0 0, Laney Faldoe 0 0-0 0, Morgan Gawthrop 0 0-0 0, Kayla Miller 0 1-2 1, Kaylee Dillon 0 0-0 0. Team: 8 4-6 23.
West Noble 9 2 8 12 — 31
Fairfield 8 0 7 8 — 23
3-point goals: West Noble (1) — Mast 1; Fairfield (3) — Garber 2, Sanchez 1.
Fouls (fouled out): West Noble 14 (none); Fairfield 15 (none).
Rebounds: West Noble 25 (Torres 5); Fairfield 38 (Garber 7, Willard 6, Stutsman 6, Faldoe 6, Sanchez 5).
Turnovers: West Noble 20, Fairfield 22.
Officials: Garber 7, Willard 6, Stutsman 6, Faldoe 6, Sanchez 5.
Records (next games): West Noble (16-5, 9-2 NECC) vs. Central Noble/Lakeland winner in semifinals of Class 3A Wawasee Sectional Friday, Feb. 5; Fairfield (12-8, 6-4 NECC) vs. Westview/Bremen winner in semifinals of Class 2A Fairfield Sectional Friday, Feb. 5.
