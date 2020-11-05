The Wawasee girls basketball team had its first five games of the season canceled, while the school’s boys team had a scrimmage and its season-opening game canceled Thursday due to COVID-19 issues within both programs.
“Some of our student-athletes have been placed in quarantine per the Kosciusko County Health Department,” Wawasee assistant athletic director Brent Doty said in an email. “While our teams have not experienced an outbreak of positive cases, we have had several student-athletes placed in quarantine due to contact tracing.”
Wawasee is hoping to reschedule all of the games. One already has been rescheduled, as the Nov. 20 girls game at Concord has now been moved to Nov. 24, still in Dunlap. The other four girls games — Saturday at Prairie Heights, Tuesday vs. Fairfield, Nov. 13 at Westview and Nov. 17 at Lakeland — have not been rescheduled as of Thursday night. Their season opener will now be Nov. 21 at Triton.
On the boys’ side, the Nov. 19 scrimmage vs. Wabash and Nov. 24 game vs. Fairfield have been postponed. It’s unlikely the scrimmage will be rescheduled, and there’s no word on if the Fairfield game has a new date as of Thursday night.
Warriors girls basketball coach Matt Carpenter said that all of his players had their required number of practices in to be ready for their season opener Saturday. COVID-related quarantining of his players began earlier this week, though, and reached a tipping point Wednesday night.
“It’s frustrating, and it’s disappointing I think for me, the other coaches and the players,” Carpenter said. “I think I feel most for the players because they just want to play. They’ve worked hard over the last couple of weeks and we really started figuring some things out as a team. You get excited about playing, so to not have that opportunity here right away and to have that opportunity delayed here a little bit is challenging.”
Carpenter said practice for Thursday was canceled so he and his assistant coaches can map out a plan for the next two weeks. He said they play on holding some practices with the players they have available, but there will be more days off in the next two weeks than there is typically this time of the year.
“We knew what we were getting into this year,” Carpenter said. “We knew that we were living kind of one day at a time, and every opportunity we have to practice and to play, we want to take advantage of that. We knew that there could be challenges like this, and we’re just going to get as many practices and games in as we can.”
Carpenter said he will be cautious with bringing his team back, so as to not jeopardize any more of their games, as well as their opponents’ schedules.
“Not only is our schedule affected, but this is a snowball effect on other teams,” Carpenter said. “You don’t want to do this just willy-nilly and say, ‘We don’t really care about you. We’re going to do what’s best for us.’ Which, we are doing what’s best for us, but at the same time, you have to be cognizant of that as well.”
Wawasee is the second girls basketball program in the Northern Lakes Conference to have games postponed due to COVID-19 issues. NorthWood — the defending Class 3A state champions — had their Nov. 5 game at South Bend Riley and Nov. 7 game vs. Penn postponed because of players being put into quarantine. NorthWood is scheduled to open its season Nov. 14 against Rochester at home.
