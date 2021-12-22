SYRACUSE — It was two competitive basketball games at the Hardwood Teepee Wednesday night. Unfortunately for the home team’s fans, both of their teams left with close losses.
The Wawasee girls lost to Central Noble, 48-39, while the Warrior boys fell to the No. 1 (Class 2A) Cougars, 40-34. It was the final games for all four teams before Christmas.
GIRLS: CENTRAL NOBLE 48, WAWASEE 39
A second quarter full of miscues ultimately ended up costing Wawasee in the girls game.
After leading 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors turned the ball over eight times in the second frame. This allowed the Cougars to outscore Wawasee 14-7 in the period to take a 20-19 lead at halftime.
“That was the whole basketball game, without question,” said Wawasee girls basketball coach Matt Carpenter of his team’s second quarter turnovers. “We were able to capitalize on some of their turnovers in the first quarter into some points for us. We came out with some energy, picked up that lead — but you cannot turn the basketball over and turn it over consistently and expect to win a basketball game. That’s what we did as a team. … Let’s put that on me as a coach.”
Although the turnover issues slowed down for Wawasee in the second half, the talent of Central Noble allowed them to find some separation in the fourth quarter. After the Warriors cut the deficit to one, 30-29, with 6:03 remaining in the game, Central Noble countered with a 14-5 lead over the next four minutes to pull away from the home team.
Madison Vice ended up leading the Cougars on offense with 17 points. Central Noble is now 10-4 on the season.
Wawasee (7-7) was led on offense by a 20-point performance from senior Kennedy White.
“She was the most athletic player on the floor,” said Carpenter of White. “She was able to use some of that athleticism. Early on, she was at the front of our press and the front of our matchups there, so we were getting her out and going ahead of the pack a little bit. … And then, in the halfcourt, she was able to make some athletic plays against the zone; being able to cut a little bit, being able to penetrate. We talked about getting to the mid-range … and when she got there, she definitely took advantage of it.”
The Warriors are next in action on Dec. 30 when they host Huntington North as part of a four-team tournament at Wawasee. The Warriors play at 10 a.m., with the other early game featuring Plymouth facing Norwell at 11:30 a.m. The losers of those games will play at 6 p.m., with the two winners facing off at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS: CENTRAL NOBLE 40, WAWASEE 34
Both the Cougars and Warriors were playing for the second-straight night, as Central Noble beat Bremen, 64-47, and Wawasee lost a close 52-50 contest against Columbia City Tuesday night.
Wawasee coach Jon Everingham noticed his players were tired, which was evident by the Warriors not scoring for the first 7:10 of the fourth quarter. During that stretch, the Cougars turned a 29-29 tie into a 36-29 advantage, which ended up being its largest advantage of the game. A pair of free throws from Wawasee junior Jay Finlinson with 50.7 seconds remaining broke the scoring drought for the home team.
“We played a really tough game (Tuesday) night against Columbia City, and in all honesty, we were running on fumes in that fourth quarter,” Everingham said. “It was everything we could do just to handle the ball. Our shots were coming up short a little bit, but I was just super proud of my guys. You started to sense the game slip away a little bit, but I just kept thinking that we left it all on the floor. What more can you ask out of a group of guys than that?”
It was a back-and-forth game between the two teams for the first two-plus quarters, as there ended up being 10 total lead changes in the contest. The last one came with 4:49 to go in the third quarter when the Cougars took a 25-24 lead.
Wawasee did a good job all night of slowing down Central Noble’s high-powered offense, and in particular Cougars senior Connor Essegian. The Wisconsin commit only finished with 14 points, including scoring zero points in the first quarter.
“We were running two guys at him,” said Everingham on how they tried to slow down Essegian. “Keaton (Dukes) did a great job; he actually got his hand on a couple of shots that he shot. But, (Dukes) only job was to make sure that he didn’t get ‘3’s’ up. And, if (Essegian) got around us, we had (Caden) Welty waiting right behind. We had to leave one guy, and (Wednesday), it worked. … For us to have defensive efforts like that the last two nights I think is a good sign for us.”
Central Noble remains undefeated at 8-0 with the win.
Wawasee’s leading point scorer was senior Keaton Dukes with nine points. The Warriors (3-5) return to action with their own holiday tournament on Dec. 29, as they will play Garrett at 10 a.m. They will be followed by a game between Rochester and Woodlan at 11:30 a.m. The two losing teams in those games will play each other at 6 p.m., with the two winning teams tipping off at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.