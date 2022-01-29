Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the local prep basketball scores from Friday, Jan 28.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Garrett 56, Lakeland 32

Lakeland enters the postseason with an 11-11 record.

Fairfield 43, West Noble 26

Full report from this game online at goshennews.com/sports.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bethany Christian 54, Oregon-Davis 35

The Bruins improve to 7-8 on the season.

Concord 65, Wawasee 55

Concord has won four in a row to improve to 8-6 overall and 3-2 in the NLC. Wawasee is 5-9 and 0-4 in NLC contests.

Northridge 55, Plymouth 45

Northridge is now 5-9 overall and 2-3 in NLC games.

Garrett 48, Lakeland 44 (OT)

The Lakers drop to 3-12 overall and 1-6 in the NECC.

Eastside 46, Westview 37

The Warriors gave NECC-leading Eastside a tough battle before falling late. They're now 6-7 overall and 4-4 in conference games.

Fairfield 58, West Noble 56

Full report from this game online at goshennews.com/sports.

Mishawaka 51, Goshen 33

Full report from this game online at goshennews.com/sports.

NorthWood 70, Warsaw 51

Full report from this game online at goshennews.com/sports.

