Here is a look at the local prep basketball scores from Friday, Jan. 6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Noble 77, Lakeland 49
Austin Cripe had a triple-double for the Chargers, scoring 32 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists in the road victory for the Chargers over the Lakers. West Noble is now 8-1 (4-0 NECC) on the season.
Fairfield 51, Eastside 32
Noah Mast had 16 points, Tyson Frey 14 and Alex Hofer 12 to lead a balanced Fairfield attack in the win. The Falcons are now 3-4 (2-1 NECC) on the season.
Bethany Christian 57, Argos 51
The Bruins got a career-high 29 points from Tyson Chupp in the Hoosier Plains Conference win over the Dragons. Bethany Christian is now 6-4 overall with a 2-0 conference mark.
Westview 81, LaVille 62
Brady Yoder once again had a strong offensive showing, scoring 21 points to help the Warriors improve to 7-3 overall on the season. Four other players scored in double digits for Westview: 17 from Jethro Hostetler, 16 from Luke Helmuth, 11 from Wiley Minix and 10 from Wade Springer.
NorthWood 57, Wawasee 23
NorthWood shot nearly 55% for the game, cruising to a victory over the Warriors. Cade Brenner led the way with 21 points, while Tyler Raasch had 12 and Ian Raasch 10 to help the Panthers improve to 10-2 (2-0 NLC). Wawasee is now 4-7 (0-2 NLC).
Warsaw 47, Northridge 41
The Tigers edged out the Raiders in an NLC contest in The Tiger Den. Northridge's record is now 7-5 with a 1-1 conference mark as well.
Lakeland Christian 58, Elkhart Christian 47
Aiden Hibbard's 21 points weren't enough as the Eagles dropped to 2-4 (0-1 HPC) on the season.
Concord 57, Goshen 41
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 42, Eastside 25
Kaylee Dillon's 14 points helped the Falcons remain unbeaten in the NECC, improving their record to 14-2 overall and 7-0 within the conference.
Elkhart 70, SB Riley 11
The Lions had no issues in defeating the Wildcats. Elkhart is now 11-6 (6-2 NIC) on the season.
Jimtown 50, SB Clay 29
The Jimmies cruised to a win, their sixth overall on the season and third in NIC play. They're 6-10 overall with a 3-6 conference record.
Lakeland 57, West Noble 48
The loss drops the Chargers to 2-14 (2-5 NECC) on the season. Alexia Mast led with 17 points in the loss.