Here is a look at the local prep basketball scores from Friday, December 9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 45, Mishawaka 44
Freshman Aaniyah Bonner got a steal and made a layup with seven seconds remaining in the game to give the Panthers a dramatic NLC victory over the Cavemen. NorthWood is now 6-3 (2-1 NLC) on the season.
Elkhart 63, South Bend Adams 33
The Lions had no issues in defeating the Eagles, running their record to 7-4 overall and 5-1 in NIC contests.
Jimtown 52, South Bend St. Joseph 46
The Jimmies beat the Indians for the first time ever, getting the win on the road as well. Jimtown is now 4-8 overall and 2-5 in the NIC.
West Noble 50, Churubusco 42
The Chargers picked up their first win of the season on the road against the Eagles. Mackensy Mabie had 14 points to pace West Noble in the win, who is now 1-8 (1-3 NECC) on the season.
Central Noble 65, Westview 30
The Warriors (4-7, 3-2 NECC) had a hard time keeping up with one of the top teams in Class 3A. The Cougars are now a perfect 12-0 on the season.
Fairfield 59, Lakeland 33
Wawasee 52, Goshen 41
BOYS BASKETBALL
Elkhart 52, South Bend Adams 50
Sophomore Mariyon Dye made a layup as time expired to give the Lions its first victory of the season. Dye finished the game with 18 points and 19 rebounds as well. Elkhart is 1-5 (1-2 NIC).
Penn 78, Concord 47
The third-ranked team in the state proved to be too much for Concord in the loss, dropping them to 2-4 on the season.