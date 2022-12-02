Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the local prep basketball scores from Friday, December 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NorthWood 45, Concord 31

NorthWood is now 3-3 (1-1 NLC), while Concord is 2-7 (0-2 NLC).

BOYS BASKETBALL

NorthWood 73, Triton 37

NorthWood senior Cade Brenner reached the 1,000 career point milestone in the win. The Panthers are now 3-0.

Westview 80, Churubusco 51

Westview is now 2-1 (1-0 NECC).

Bethany Christian 79, Clinton Christian 16

The Bruins improve to 1-2 on the season.

Elkhart Christian Academy 46, Hamilton 22

The Eagles are 2-0 overall now.

Manchester 57, Wawasee 55

Wawasee drops to 1-2 on the season.

Prairie Heights 53, Fairfield 48

Fairfield is now 1-2 (0-2 NECC).

John Glenn 58, Elkhart 24

The Lions currently sit at 0-4 (0-2 NIC) on the season.

Northridge 50, Culver Academy 48

Jimtown 50, Concord 48

