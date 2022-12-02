Here is a look at the local prep basketball scores from Friday, December 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 45, Concord 31
NorthWood is now 3-3 (1-1 NLC), while Concord is 2-7 (0-2 NLC).
BOYS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 73, Triton 37
NorthWood senior Cade Brenner reached the 1,000 career point milestone in the win. The Panthers are now 3-0.
Westview 80, Churubusco 51
Westview is now 2-1 (1-0 NECC).
Bethany Christian 79, Clinton Christian 16
The Bruins improve to 1-2 on the season.
Elkhart Christian Academy 46, Hamilton 22
The Eagles are 2-0 overall now.
Manchester 57, Wawasee 55
Wawasee drops to 1-2 on the season.
Prairie Heights 53, Fairfield 48
Fairfield is now 1-2 (0-2 NECC).
John Glenn 58, Elkhart 24
The Lions currently sit at 0-4 (0-2 NIC) on the season.
Northridge 50, Culver Academy 48
Jimtown 50, Concord 48
