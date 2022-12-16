Here is a look at the local prep basketball scores from Friday, December 16.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 54, Plymouth 30
No. 3 (Class 3A) NorthWood cruised to an NLC-opening win, bringing their overall record to 7-1 as well.
West Noble 58, Central Noble 54
The No. 7 (Class 3A) Chargers used a 24-7 advantage in the third quarter to take a big lead, then held on to pick up a crucial NECC road win over their rivals. Bradyn Barth had 15 points to lead West Noble, who remain unbeaten at 6-0 (2-0 NECC). They play the only other unbeaten NECC team left, Prairie Heights (7-0, 4-0 NECC), Thursday in Ligonier.
Angola 53, Westview 51
Landen Herbert hit a '3' at the buzzer to give the Hornets a victory over the Warriors, its first in the NECC. Westview is now 4-3 (2-1 NECC).
New Prairie 54, Jimtown 51
The Jimmies hung tough with the Panthers, ultimately losing a close battle to drop to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in NIC contests.
Warsaw 63, Wawasee 40
The Tigers won the battle of Kosciusko County, sending the Warriors to a record of 2-4 (0-1 NLC).
Mishawaka 52, Concord 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mishawaka Marian 59, Elkhart 56
In a battle of two of the stronger teams in the NIC, the Knights were able to edge the Lions. Marian is now 12-2 (7-1 NIC), while Elkhart is 7-5 (6-2 NIC).
Central Noble 62, West Noble 20
The Chargers drop to 1-10 (1-4 NECC).
Northridge 71, Goshen 32
