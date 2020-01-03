GOSHEN — Last weekend it was the Goshen High School boys basketball team that took center stage, now it’s time for the girls to be in the spotlight.
The RedHawks will host their girls basketball holiday tourney today, seven days after the finals of the boys event.
The entire event will be played today with two games starting at 11 a.m., followed by the third place and championship games at 2:30 p.m.
In the first-round games, the Fort Wayne Wayne Generals (2-10) square off with Goshen (11-3) in the main gym while the Lighthouse CPA Lions (10-3) face the DeKalb Barons (1-12) in the auxiliary gym.
The third-place contest will be in the auxiliary gym and the first-place contest in the main gym.
Goshen is the defending champion, defeating DeKalb 43-21 in the first round and Lighthouse 38-24 in the finale a year ago.
Junior Brynn Shoup-Hill leads the current RedHawks in scoring at 16.5 points per game, followed by sophomore Tori Eldridge 6.9, junior Megan Gallagher 5.0, senior Hailey Mast 4.9 and senior Elizabeth Kirkton 4.3.
Shoup-Hill is shooting 52.2 percent (80-of-150) from the field and Eldridge 52.9 (36-of-68). Shoup-Hill leads the team from 3-point range at 38.3 (18-of-47).
Top free-throw shooters are Shoup-Hill 79.0 (49-of-62), Kirkton 73.3 (22-of-33) and Eldridge 72.7 (24-of-33).
Shoup-Hill has a total of 164 rebounds, Gallagher 58 and Eldridge 46. Senior Regan Mast has 46 assists, Haley Mast 40 and Gallagher 37. Gallagher has 20 steals, Hailey Mast and Shoup-Hill both 13 and Kirkton 12.
CONCORD CLASSIC
Action is slated for today in this event with the West Noble Chargers (6-7) meeting the host Minutemen (10-3) at 10 a.m. and the Lakeland Lakers (8-7) square off with the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings (11-2) around 11:45 a.m., Lakeland and Concord play at 3 p.m. and West Noble and Tippy Valley around 4:45
FREMONT TOURNEY
The Bethany Christian Bruins (5-9) defeated New Haven, 35-19, in the opening round Friday.
Maddie Chupp, Karina Kern and Mariah Miller each netted six points to lead the winners. Emma Thomas had six rebounds,
Bethany will play the winner of the Sturgis-Fremont game in today’s championship around 6 p.m.
BREBUEF CLASSIC
The morning session begins at 10 with the Wawasee Warriors (5-8) meeting the host Braves (5-7), followed by the Plymouth Pilgrims (7-6) and Norwell Knights (10-3) around 11:45. The afternoon session has Wawasee and Norwell at 6, followed by Plymouth and Brebuef around 7:45.
REGULAR SEASON
Two local squads resume their regular season today with the Fairfield Falcons (7-6) facing the NorthWood Panthers (15-2) around 1:30 p.m. and the Northridge Raiders (7-11) hosting the Hamilton Southeastern Royals (12-2) around 2:30 p.m.
BOYS ACTION
Wawasee is hosting a holiday tourney today with the Garrett Railroaders (1-7) meeting the host Warriors (4-3) at 10 a.m., followed by the Lakewood Park Panthers (4-2) and the Lighthouse CPA Lions (1-5) around 11:30. The consolation starts at 6 p.m. and the championship around 7:30.
Two area teams are back in action for regular-season games. The Concord Minutemen (0-6) travel to East Noble ( 1-3) and Columbia City (2-6) at Lakeland (2-5).
