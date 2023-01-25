Two years ago, NorthWood traveled to Warsaw in what was the first boys basketball game in the area where the gym was able to be 25% full during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Needless to say, it will be a much different environment this Friday when the Panthers visit the Tiger Den, as a near-capacity crowd is expected when No. 1 (Class 3A) NorthWood (13-2, 4-0 Northern Lakes Conference) takes on Warsaw (9-6, 3-1 NLC) in Kosciusko County.
“I think experience always helps, but I think the experience we’re going to gain from Friday night’s game might be more valuable,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “Each year’s different. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of key players still that played in the game down there two years ago.”
The Panthers lost two years ago, 47-42. Last season, NorthWood also entered this game ranked No. 1 in the 3A poll. Playing in front of a sell-out crowd in Nappanee, Cade Brenner scored 31 points to power the Panthers to a 70-51 win over the Tigers.
Brenner, now a senior, is leading the offense for the Panthers once again, averaging 17.8 points a contest. The two Raasch brothers, senior Ian and sophomore Tyler, have also been key contributors on offense, averaging 16.1 and 9.2 points, respectively, through 15 games.
The supporting cast around those three players has been great all year as well. NorthWood doesn’t go deep into its bench, as seniors Brock Bontrager and JJ Payne and junior Ethan Wolfe are the only other three to appear in ever game so far. Wolfe leads the team with 68 assists, while both Bontrager and Payne have made 67% of the shots they’ve taken.
Warsaw enters Friday’s game with some momentum, having won games against Concord and Valparaiso on back-to-back days last week. Senior Jaxson Gould reached 1,000 career points in the win over the Minutemen, while classmate Drew Heckaman has been in double-figures in scoring in three of his last four outings.
“They have a good basketball team,” said Aaron Wolfe of Warsaw. “I thought they played really, really well against Concord and Valparaiso last weekend. They’re getting contributions from multiple spots, but are still led by two very good seniors in Jaxson Gould and Drew Heckaman.”
History is not on the side of the Panthers, as Warsaw holds a 43-14 edge in the all-time series. NorthWood also hasn’t won a road game at Warsaw since playing the Tigers in a tournament there Dec. 17, 2002. They then lost to the Warsaw later that season, starting the current 10-game losing streak in the Tiger Den.
GOSHEN PREPS FOR BUSY 24 HOURS
Two of the best boys basketball teams in state will be making trips to Interra Gym this weekend.
Goshen (7-6, 1-3 NLC) has two tough opponents coming up, as they host NLC foe Mishawaka (14-2, 4-0 NLC) Friday before welcoming No. 2 Penn (14-1) to town Saturday night.
“The first two days this week, we’ve completely focused on how we’re going to be a better team, offensively and defensively,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “That’s ultimately what is going to put us in position to have success, no matter who we’re playing.”
The Cavemen are one of two undefeated teams left in NLC play, along with NorthWood. They haven’t lost since Dec. 13, rattling off 11-straight wins in the process. They’re ranked 13th in this week’s Class 4A poll.
“They have a little bit of everything,” said Wohlford of Mishawaka. “They play nine or 10 guys, and it’s not just 10 guys — it’s 10 quality players. It’s guys that do a little bit of everything. … They also play really hard. The level of intensity on every possession is at a really high level.”
Penn’s lone loss this year was to No. 1 Ben Davis. The Kingsmen are led by Mr. Indiana Basketball candidate Markus Burton, who’s averaging 28.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.1 steals a game. The Notre Dame signee recently became the program’s all-time leading scorer as well, accomplishing the feat in a win over No. 2 (3A) Mishawaka Marian last week.
“Markus is Mr. Basketball, in my mind,” Wohlford said. “I think he should win it, and I think he will win it. I think he’s almost impossible to keep from getting to his shots and getting to his spots. You have to do a really good job on their other players. He might get his 25-30 points, but if everyone else gets their 10 or 12, that’s when you’re really in trouble.”
GIRLS WRAP UP REGULAR SEASON
There’s only a handful of girls basketball games left to be played before sectionals start next week.
The one with the most stakes will happen in Benton Friday night, as No. 7 (3A) Fairfield (21-2) looks to win the regular season Northeast Corner Conference championship outright with a win over West Noble (3-18). The Falcons and Chargers played two weeks ago in the NECC Tournament semifinals, with Fairfield winning, 62-16. They will also face next Friday in the Class 3A, Sectional 20 semifinals. All three games will have been played at Fairfield.
“We have played teams three times in the same season, but never that close together and never three times in a row at home,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “It’ll be a little bit odd. What we’re going to do is take this game in the regular season — we want that game to be outright champions of the conference.”
The game will be at 7:30 p.m. start, with the varsity boys game between West Noble and Fairfield starting at 6 p.m. The boys game is played first Friday due to it being Senior Night for the Falcons girls team.
LOCAL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: Thursday, Jan. 26 – Saturday, Jan. 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday: SB Trinity at Jimtown, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: Westview at Eastside, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
Thursday: Mishawaka at Goshen, 7:30 p.m. (NLC)
Thursday: Northridge at Plymouth, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
Friday: West Noble at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday: Elkhart Christian at Bethany Christian, 7:30 p.m. (HPC; moved up from Feb. 2)
Friday: West Noble at Fairfield, 6 p.m. (NECC)
Friday: Bethany Christian at Oregon-Davis, 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT
Friday: Eastside at Westview, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
Friday: Elkhart at Jimtown, 7:30 p.m. (NIC)
Friday: Wawasee at Concord, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
Friday: Mishawaka at Goshen, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
Friday: Plymouth at Northridge, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
Friday: NorthWood at Warsaw, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
Saturday: Warsaw at Elkhart, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Oregon-Davis at ECA, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Penn at Goshen, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Wawasee at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Fairfield at Angola, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
Saturday: Concord at LaPorte, 7:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. CT