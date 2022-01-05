MIDDLEBURY — The Northridge and Warsaw girls basketball programs are no strangers to big games.
Both teams will be in another one Saturday night when they face each other in a game with massive Northern Lakes Conference championship implications.
The Raiders (15-3, 3-0 NLC) will be heading to The Tiger Den to face the Tigers (11-5, 3-0 NLC) in a battle of two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in the conference. Mishawaka is the other team with a ‘zero’ in the conference loss column, sporting a 2-0 NLC record and 9-5 overall mark.
“Whoever wins this game definitely gives themselves a major leg-up because they’re still undefeated in conference and we both have Mishawaka left,” Northridge coach Doug Springer said. “Whoever wins this game definitely sets themselves up to control their destiny, and obviously it’s going to be a big atmosphere down there. They’re going to have a great crowd.”
Northridge has been playing its best basketball of late, having won seven-straight games, including a 50-40 victory over Fort Wayne Northrop Wednesday night. They also rallied off four victories in two days at their holiday tournament last week to take the title for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
A big reason for the success for the Raiders so far this season has been their balance. While senior Julia Mantyla leads the team with an average of 13.4 points-per-game, junior Eva Fisher is right behind at 13.2 points a contest. Fisher and Mantyla also average more than four rebounds a game, right behind senior Madyson Gorball’s team-leading 4.9 rebounds a game. Senior Colleen Miller leads the way with 4.1 assists a contest, while her and Fisher each average two steals per game.
The Raiders will have a tall task — literally — with Warsaw Saturday night, as 6’2” senior Abby Sanner leads the Tigers with an average of 14 points and nine rebounds a game. She’s complimented by senior forward Kacilyn Krebs, who averages 11 points per contest. Senior Bailey Stephens is also an all-around strong player for Warsaw, averaging 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game.
“I’m really, really excited for where we are at this point and where our mentality is,” Springer said. “Obviously, this game is a huge conference harbinger, in terms of where the teams stand. But for us, this is a measuring stick of where we need to improve the next three-and-a-half weeks before sectional.”
The other NLC girls basketball games Saturday feature Concord (6-9, 1-3 NLC) going to Goshen (6-9, 1-2 NLC), Mishawaka (9-5, 2-0 NLC) visiting Plymouth (8-6, 2-1 NLC) and Wawasee (7-9, 0-4 NLC) heading to NorthWood (2-17, 1-3 NLC). All the games are set to start at 7:45 p.m., with the exception of Mishawaka and Plymouth beginning at 1:30 p.m.
NLC BOYS RESUME CONFERENCE PLAY FRIDAY
After each team played one conference game before the holiday break, the NLC boys basketball championship race resumes Friday with four intriguing matchups. It also provides a unique scheduling quirk, as all the 1-0 teams in the conference are facing the teams that are currently 0-1 in league play.
Goshen (8-1, 1-0 NLC), who’s riding the longest overall winning streak of any NLC team at seven, will put that streak to the test Friday when they take on Concord (4-5, 0-1 NLC) inside McCuen Gym in Dunlap. Both teams were victorious in non-conference action Tuesday, with the RedHawks beating Marquette Catholic, 41-38, and the Minutemen cruising past New Prairie, 57-33. Last season, Goshen hung on for a 46-43 overtime win over Concord in The Maple City.
No. 4 (Class 3A) NorthWood (11-1, 1-0 NLC), coming off a 47-41 road win over Columbia City Tuesday, will be back on the road Friday for a game against Wawasee (4-6, 0-1 NLC). The Panthers have won 14-straight games against the Warriors, including the postseason. Wawasee’s last victory over NorthWood came on Jan. 8, 2010 in Syracuse.
The Madhouse in Middlebury is expected to be rocking when the host Northridge Raiders (3-6, 0-1 NLC) welcome Warsaw (6-3, 1-0 NLC) to town. The Tigers won 53-37 over the Raiders last season, and both teams have played difficult schedules through the first month-plus of the season. Neither team has placed since Dec. 29, so both teams should be well-rested and ready to go for the game.
Finally, outside of The Goshen News coverage area, Mishawaka (4-2, 1-0 NLC) will make the trek to Plymouth (3-7, 0-1 NLC) for a game that has become more interesting given the Pilgrims recent three-game winning streak. They beat Michigan City, 53-45 Tuesday, while the Cavemen dispatched of Elkhart, 67-46, Tuesday as well, for its fourth-straight victory overall.
NECC OUTLOOK
Two Northeast Corner Conference girls-boys varsity doubleheaders Friday will also see repeat matchups this Tuesday when the NECC Tournament begins: West Noble at Lakeland, and Eastside at Fairfield.
Going into Friday’s games, the West Noble girls are 5-10 overall and 1-5 in the NECC, while the Laker girls are 8-9 with a 2-5 conference mark. On the boys’ side, the Chargers are 4-4 overall and 1-3 in league play, while Lakeland is 2-7 with an 0-4 conference record.
For the doubleheader in Benton, the Eastside girls enter with a 10-6 mark and 4-2 in NECC games, while the host lady Falcons are 13-2 overall, 5-1 in conference games and are ranked No. 5 in the Class 2A polls. In the boys’ game, the Blazers enter with a perfect 10-0 record, including 3-0 in conference games. The Fairfield boys are also 3-0 in the NECC and 5-3 overall.
Note: all records listed are from games played through Jan. 5.
FULL LIST OF BASKETBALL GAMES FROM OUR COVERAGE AREA THIS WEEKEND
Friday, Jan. 7
BBB: Goshen at Concord, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
BBB: NorthWood at Wawasee, 7:30 p.m. (NLC)
BBB: Warsaw at Northridge, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
GBB/BBB: Eastside at Fairfield, 6/7:30 p.m. respectively (NECC)
GBB/BBB: West Noble at Lakeland, 6/7:30 p.m. respectively (NECC)
GBB: Hamilton at Westview, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
Saturday, Jan. 8
GBB: Northridge at Warsaw, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
GBB: Concord at Goshen, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
GBB: Wawasee at NorthWood, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
GBB/BBB: Bethany Christian at Bremen, 6/7:30 p.m. respectively
BBB: Angola at Westview, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
