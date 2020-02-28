NAPPANEE — Brock Flickinger’s slashing layup with 20 seconds to play made the difference as NorthWood edged Elkhart Central 61-59 Friday, Feb. 28 in non-conference boys basketball at the Panther Pit.
“I’m really proud of Brock,” said NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe. “It was a fantastic drive. It was a fantastic read. And he had a fantastic finish.
“It was a game-winning basket. From our point guard, we couldn’t ask for more in late-second situations.”
In the 2019-20 regular-season finale for both teams, the Panthers improved to 16-6 while the Blue Blazers fell to 8-12.
Central had a chance to tie the game at the end but a close shot by Cam’Ron Daniels did not fall.
“It was a great possession,” said Blazers coach Scott Sekal. “He just came up a little short.
“That was a situation where I showed a lot of trust in my kids and not calling a timeout with 18 seconds (to go). We got a great set-up. We got exactly what we wanted. He just missed it.”
On Senior Night at NorthWood, the Panthers were paced offensively by seniors Trent Edwards (18 points) and Flickinger (11), sophomore Jamarr Jackson (8) and junior Ben Vincent (7).
“I thought we moved the ball well at times,” said Wolfe. “We were able to finish some shots around the basket area. Our shot selection was good tonight.”
Central’s attack was led by 6-foot-6 junior Luke Teich (19), sophomore Donovan Johnson (15) and senior Isaiah Chandler (10).
“Elkhart Central does a nice job of rebounding the basketball. They started to get the ball inside,” said Wolfe, who saw the Blazers have a 33-29 edge on the boards. “They’ve got good length and strength. We played a good second quarter and they were as equally good in the third quarter.”
NorthWood, which won its third straight game, took a 46-44 lead in the fourth quarter. Edwards scored 10 points and Flickinger five in the final period.
The Panthers forged a 37-29 advantage at halftime.
Led by four points from sophomore Cooper Weins and three from senior Jason Borkholder, NorthWood led 13-11 at the close of the first quarter.
Central, which led 8-0 in the game’s first two minutes, got seven points from Johnson and six from Teich in the opening period.
In the junior varsity game, NorthWood beat Central 66-56 in overtime.
Cade Brenner (22 points) led the JV Panthers (18-2). Jesse Davidson
(23) paced the JV Blazers (9-11).
NorthWood 61, Elkhart Central 59
Central — Rodney McGraw 1-1 0-0 2, Cam’Ron Daniels 1-8 0-1 2, Luke Teich 6-10 7-14 19, Isiah Chandler 4-7 0-0 10, Donovan Johnson 5-14
3-4 15, Mark Brownlee 2-2 0-0 4, Ty Windy 2-4 0-0 6, Akita Walker 0-1
1-2 1. Team: 21-47 15-28 59.
NorthWood — Josh Stratford 2-4 1-2 5, Andrew Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Jason Borkholder 1-4 3-4 5, Trent Edwards 7-14 4-7 18, Brock Flickinger 3-7
1-2 11, Cooper Weins 2-5 0-0 4, Jamarr Jackson 4-5 0-0 8, Ben Vincent
2-11 1-2 7, Ian Raasch 0-3 0-0 0, Cade Brenner 1-1 0-0 3. Team: 22-53
13-18 61.
Central 13 16 15 15 — 59
NorthWood 11 26 9 15 — 61 3-point goals: Central (6-19) — Chandler 2-4, Windy 2-4, Johnson 2-9, Teich 0-1, Daniels 0-1; NorthWood (4-12) — Vincent 2-6, Brenner 1-1, Flickinger 1-3, Weins 0-2.
Fouls (fouled out): Central 14 (none); NorthWood 14 (Borkholder, 2:25, fourth quarter).
Rebounds: Central 33 (Teich 8, Chandler 7); NorthWood 29 (Borkholder 6, Edwards 6, Stratford 5).
Turnovers: Central 10, NorthWood 6.
Officials: Nate Meshberger, Bob Childers, Steve Howell, .
Records (next games): Central (8-12) vs. Penn in Class 4A Elkhart Sectional Wednesday, March 4, 5 p.m.; NorthWood (16-6) vs. West Noble in semifinals of Class 3A NorthWood Sectional Friday, March 6, 6 p.m.
JV score: NorthWood won 66-56 (ot).
NorthWood: Cade Brenner 22, Ethan Evers 15, Brock Bontrager 9, Caden Graham 6, Etiene Ross 5, Neez Smith 5.
Central: Jesse Davidson 23, Jerry Hodges 9, Tim Costner 6, Isaiah King 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.