MIDDLEBURY — It was two victories for Northridge over Elkhart Tuesday in a varsity basketball doubleheader in Middlebury.
The No. 13-ranked Raiders girls team knocked off the Lions, 63-44, in the first contest, with the Northridge boys following it up with a 51-43 victory over Elkhart in the season opener for both teams.
The Northridge girls are now 5-1 on the season, while the Elkhart girls are 5-3.
GIRLS: NORTHRIDGE 63, ELKHART 44
It seemed like as if every time the Lions threw a punch, the Raiders threw a stronger counter-punch back at them.
While Northridge didn’t go on any huge runs in the contest, they made sure to go on longer ones than the Lions would sustain. That helped result in the 19-point margin of victory Tuesday night.
“We couldn’t pull away; they kept making runs,” said Northridge coach Doug Springer of Elkhart. “But I felt our kids did a great job of responding to every single run that they did, and then we would increase the lead. To me, that’s a sign of a really good team.”
Elkhart held its only lead of the game at 2-0 on a bucket from freshman Shaniyah Stout. Less than a minute later, a ‘3’ from Northridge junior Sabrina Miller gave her a team a lead it would never relinquish.
The Raiders led 16-8 after the first quarter. A quick 6-0 run across 90 seconds to start the second quarter from senior Eva Fisher pushed that margin to 14 before the Lions settled down from there. The visitors were able to crawl back to an 11-point deficit, 28-17, at halftime.
Fisher then started the third quarter off strong, scoring five points in 49 seconds. The closest Elkhart would get from there is 12, as a 3-point shot from junior Samiyah Stout with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter made it a 43-31 contest.
Like she had been all night, though, Fisher was there to thwart any Elkhart rally. She scored the final four points of the frame to push her team’s lead back to 16 going into the fourth quarter.
Fisher finished with 15 points in the contest, one behind team-leading Savannah Boerema’s 16.
Northridge’s biggest lead was 20 late in the fourth quarter before it settled on the 19-point margin.
Samiyah Stout led all scorers with 21 points. Junior Jaya Johnson added 10, freshman Jordynn Johnson five, Shaniyah Stout and sophomore Danica Barnes three each and freshman Brynlee Jellison two.
“We came out and played hard; I’m proud of my kids’ effort,” Elkhart coach Will Coatie said. “I’m proud of the way we came out. We had some kids under the weather, but we can’t fault that. … I’m just happy with our team, our effort and our energy. You can’t beat teams when they shoot the ball like that. I think, in the second half, Northridge only missed five shots.”
Along with the combined 31 points from Boerema and Fisher, Miller had 12 points for the Raiders, juniors Gaby Gates and Morgan Cross eight each and sophomore Ella Mohamed four. For the game, Northridge shot 60% on two-point shots and 46% on three-point attempts.
Elkhart is back in action Tuesday, Nov. 29 against No. 1 South Bend Washington. Meanwhile, Northridge hosts the NLC-NECC Shootout Saturday, facing off against Angola at 11:30 a.m. and Fairfield at 4:30 p.m. The other games see Concord facing Fairfield at 10 a.m. and then Angola at 3 p.m., all at Northridge Middle School.
BOYS: NORTHRIDGE 51, ELKHART 43
One emphatic dunk seemed to change all the momentum in the boys’ contest between the Raiders and Lions.
With the game tied at 31, Northridge forced a turnover and had a fastbreak opportunity. That chance to take the lead was punctuated on a dunk by 6’8” senior Alex Ellenson, who slammed it home to give his team a 33-31 lead with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter.
The dunk proved to be the last lead change of the game, as the Raiders closed the frame on a 6-1 run. They then built the lead to as many as 12 in the fourth quarter before holding on for the win.
“We also got it out of bounds after that dunk, got it up the floor and they picked up a foul right away,” Elkhart coach Kyle Sears said. “So, I think it was one of those things where I think we countered it pretty well and pretty quick, but there might’ve been just enough of a hangover from it to where it was tough to (overcome).”
While Northridge coach Scott Radeker said the dunk was important, he pointed to his team’s defense as a key reason why they were able to win Tuesday. The Raiders held Elkhart without a made field goal for the final 6:44 on the third quarter. The Lions then went the first 4:35 of the fourth quarter with only one made shot, which came in the first 30 seconds of the frame.
“I thought our defense was spurning a lot of (what we did),” Radeker said. “We had a stretch there where we got eight-straight stops. We didn’t do anything, offensively, and had a really good chance to build the lead there. … I think, defensively, we were really solid. We gave up a few too many offensive rebounds for my liking, but I thought we battled pretty well with the foul trouble that we were in.”
The first half featured five ties and four lead changes. Northridge went out in front first, but Elkhart then closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 14-9 advantage into the second quarter.
The home team started the second frame on an 8-0 run of their own, prompting a Lions timeout. Two offensive possessions later, Elkhart had regained the lead, courtesy of a ‘3’ from senior Jacob Windy.
The Lions maintained the advantage until the final 30 seconds of the half, where senior Nolan Bales drained a 3-point shot for Northridge with 27.6 seconds showing on the clock to give the home team a 26-24 lead at the break.
Elkhart went up 29-26 early in the third quarter before the Raiders fought back to tie it both at 29 and 31, setting up Ellenson’s dunk that sparked Northridge to victory.
Leading the Raiders on offense was sophomore Mason Bales with 12 points. His brother, Nolan, had 11, Ellenson nine, sophomore Kam Radeker eight, sophomore Gideon Campbell seven and junior Wyatt Zepp four.
For the Lions, sophomore Mariyon Dye had 13 points. Windy finished with 10, senior Rodney Gates six, senior Anthony Williams and junior Braeden Becker five each and junior Tumarye Morris four.
Northridge’s next game sees the Raiders visit Westview Saturday, while Elkhart is also on the road Saturday against Chesterton. It’s one of five-straight road games to start the season for the Lions, who don’t play at home until Dec. 9.