LAGRANGE — Four days after Lakeland and West Noble faced off in a basketball doubleheader, the two schools were facing off again Tuesday to begin the NECC Tournament.
And just like Friday, both the Laker girls and Charger boys teams emerged victorious.
The Lakeland girls beat West Noble, 60-42, to start the night, then the Charger boys knocked off the Lakers, 65-52, in the nightcap. This sets up tournament quarterfinal matchups for the two winning teams Wednesday night at Central Noble in Albion. The Lakeland girls (10-9) will face Angola (10-7) at 6 p.m. in Albion, with the West Noble boys (6-4) facing the host Cougars (12-0) afterwards.
GIRLS: LAKELAND 60, WEST NOBLE 42
A 17-3 run to close the game allowed the Lakers to beat the Chargers. With Lakeland leading just 43-39 with 7:18 remaining, junior Alivia Rasler jump started the final stretch with back-to-back made baskets. Senior Kayla Poole then made a shot to extend the home team’s lead to 10.
After a basket from West Noble senior Jazmyn Smith, Poole scored four-straight points to increase the lead up to 12. Poole finished eight points in the game, six of which came in the final frame.
Everyone that played in the game for Lakeland Tuesday ended up scoring. Rasler finished with a team-high 17 points, while junior Peyton Hartsough had 14. Freshman Cara Schackow added eight points and sophomore Takya Wallace seven to be the high-point contributors for the Lakers.
“That is the best we’ve played all season as a team,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “As a group, trusting each other on defense and trusting each other on offense. I’m very proud of the girls and how they responded. It’s hard to beat a team twice in a row, and we might have to play them (again) in sectionals. So, now we have to focus on Angola. I’m just so proud of them.”
Smith led the Chargers (5-12) with 18 points. West Noble played the final 7:09 of the game without junior point guard Mackensy Mabie, who fouled out. She had 14 points, including a ‘3’ to start the fourth quarter that cut the deficit to four.
“She’s a huge part of the game for us all the time,” said West Noble coach Jeff Burns of Mabie. “There’s a reason we left her on the court in the third quarter when she picked up her fourth. … Mackensy has the experience, albeit just last year. I thought, mentally, we were just gone (once Mabie fouled out).”
West Noble will play in a tournament consolation game Thursday. An opponent and location will be announced following Wednesday’s quarterfinal games.
Lakeland now gets to play an Angola team that beat Central Noble, 52-38, Tuesday. It’s a rematch of last year’s NECC Tournament finals, which was won by the Hornets, 55-45.
BOYS: WEST NOBLE 65, LAKELAND 52
A blistering start for the Chargers is what ultimately allowed the visitors to win Tuesday. West Noble opened the game on a 14-0 run and led 20-3 after eight minutes of play.
“Guys just after it,” said West Noble coach Ethan Marsh on his team’s fast start. “We kind of got into (our guys) Friday when we played them here. We didn’t really like our effort (this past Friday) for the first half of the game. … End of the third and the fourth quarter, we got back to what we were expecting. And then (Tuesday), I feel like they kind of carried that effort through.”
Foul trouble also plagued the Lakers (2-9) had three starters — juniors Owen Troyer, Ben Keil and Ezekiel Wachtman — all get called for at least three fouls in the first half. Troyer had three, while Keil and Wachtman had four each called on them across the first two quarters of the game.
“I’ll give West Noble credit: they’re a physical team,” Lakeland coach Chris Keil said. “They came in here and they were going to try and out-physical us, and they did a good job at the start. Obviously, we got in foul trouble. We had two guys with four (fouls) at the half — which has never happened — and another guy with three. So, it’s pretty tough to play our run-and-jump style that we like when we have 11 fouls wrapped up in three guys.”
Junior Christian Troyer ended up leading Lakeland in scoring with 14 points. Ben Keil finished with 13 despite the foul trouble, junior Tommy Curtis had nine and Wachtman seven to highlight the Laker offense. Lakeland will play in a tournament consolation game Thursday. An opponent and location will be announced following Wednesday’s quarterfinal games.
Nine different West Noble players scored, led by junior Austin Cripe’s 19 points. Senior Josh Rosales also reached double figures for the Chargers with 13 points.
West Noble now gets a rematch with Central Noble, who cruised to a 67-41 win over Angola Tuesday. The Cougars are a perfect 12-0 on the season and are currently ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A polls. The Chargers and Cougars played on Dec. 17, with Central Noble escaping Ligonier with a 47-41 win.
“That was an interesting week for us when all of that was going down,” said Marsh, referencing the first time they played Central Noble. “They were missing (Jackson) Andrews; we were missing three guys, and the guys we did have were really sick. So, I know that our guys are looking forward to the opportunity.”
