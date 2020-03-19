The IHSAA officially canceled the state boys basketball tournament Thursday due to coronavirus concerns. In a statement, the IHSAA cited Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s directive to closing all schools through May 1 as the reason the tournament was canceled.
The tournament was originally postponed last Friday, March 13.
“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tournament series,” IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox said in the statement. “While the Association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable. Albeit there will not be regional, semi-state and state champions crowned across our four classifications, the heath and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus.”
Northridge was still alive in the Class 4A regional at Michigan City, while NorthWood was in the Class 3A regional at New Castle.
“I think it was inevitable,” Northridge coach Scott Radeker said. “Today, when I saw that all schools are going to be closed until May 1, you kind of knew this was coming and that we weren’t going to get it in. But to officially see it as a media release and on paper, it’s gut-wrenching because you were still holding out hope that something would get done and we’d be able to play it out.”
“I think with the events in the past few weeks, we were holding out hope not only for our basketball tournament, but for our school year and maybe for a miraculous turn of events from a society standpoint,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe added. “But as days went along, it seemed more and more facts were pointing towards taking more precaution, and sports are one of the largest points of emphasis at gathering people.”
Both coaches expressed sadness over the news Thursday.
“I feel for our whole program and community, but I really feel for the seniors,” Radeker said. “The time that they put in; they’re not going to get another shot at this. To not get to compete for what you earned — we understand why, but it’s still frustrating and saddening; the whole situation is. It’s just hard to put into words.”
“I’m crushed for our seniors to have not been able to complete this high school tournament,” Wolfe added. “Young kids grow up wanting to play in a regional, wanting to play in semistate, have a chance to play in a state championship. And, unforeseen circumstances have taken that opportunity away.
“The other thing that’s very difficult is there’s no real closure with the situation we’ve been placed in. Our awards programs are in limbo. Being able to meet with your players after the last game, or even completing exit interviews — it just does not feel complete yet.”
In a statement to all high schools, the IHSAA said that from now until May 1, athletes playing in a spring sport are consider “out-of-season,” meaning they can play for travel or club teams until the end of April. A determination if spring sports will be played will be announced at a later date.
