The IHSAA Executive Committee approved a new mercy rule for high school basketball at its Oct. 7 meeting, starting with this upcoming 2021-22 season. Once a team goes up by 35 points in the second half, a running clock will be started.
The official rule from the IHSAA states, "At all levels of play and in the IHSAA state tournament (except for the state finals), a running clock will be initiated after the first half when one team has a lead of thirty-five (35) points or more. Once the running clock begins, regular timing procedures will not be used for the remainder of the game."
The only time the clock can stop once the running clock begins is for an official's timeout due to an injury, when a team calls a timeout, in between the third and fourth quarters, anytime a foul leads to free throw attempts for a team or "anytime officials determine it is necessary for safety reasons," per the IHSAA rule.
The rule was unanimously approved 18-0 by the IHSAA Executive Committee.
Also approved by the committee were the locations for the girls and boys basketball postseason tournaments. For Goshen News area teams, girls basketball sectionals will be played at Penn (4A), NorthWood (3A), Fairfield (2A) and Bethany Christian (1A). Regionals will be at LaPorte (4A), Jimtown (3A) Winamac (2A) and Caston (1A). Northern semistate games will be played at either at LaPorte or Logansport, with the state championship games being played on Feb. 26, 2022 at the newly-named Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
On the boys' side, sectionals will be held at North Side Gym in Elkhart (4A), Wawasee (3A), Westview (2A) and Fremont (1A). Regional locations haven't changed from last season, staying with Michigan City (4A), New Castle (3A), North Judson-San Pierre (2A) and Triton (1A). Semistate games will also be played at either North Side Gym or Lafayette Jefferson, and the state title games are scheduled for March 26, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
