Three more area high school basketball teams have had to cancel or postpone games due to going into quarantine from COVID-19 issues.
The Goshen girls, Lakeland girls and Concord boys teams have enough players in quarantine or isolation to postpone its next two weeks of games. Lori Martin, the head of public relations for Goshen Community Schools, released a statement Friday afternoon saying a player on the girls basketball team had tested positive for COVID-19.
The full statement read: "On Thursday, November 12, 2020 Goshen Community Schools (GCS) administration was informed that a Goshen High School (GHS) girls basketball student-athlete had tested positive for COVID-19. The positive case was reported to the Elkhart County Health Department (ECHD) by Wendy Swallow, RN, GHS School Nurse/GCS School Nurse Coordinator, as per COVID-19 procedures.
Following discussion among GCS administrators, and upon the recommendation of the ECHD, decisions have been made to ensure the safety of all girls basketball student-athletes, managers, and coaches. Goshen High School JV and varsity girls basketball players will be required to quarantine for 14 days, since the players are considered close contacts to the student-athlete who tested positive. Quarantine means the players will not attend school, practices, or any other co-curricular activities during the 14-day quarantine.
The GHS Varsity and JV girls basketball games scheduled for 11/14 vs. Fairfield, 11/19 vs. Westview, and 11/24 vs. Columbia City are officially postponed. “C” Team practices and games will continue as scheduled.
GCS understands how disappointing this must be for the student-athletes who have worked hard to be ready to compete and represent their school. We hope the community will continue to support the JV and varsity girls basketball players during the next 14 days through emails or phone calls, but definitely not visits!
Thank you for continuing to wear a mask, wash your hands, stay physically distanced, keep your social bubble small, and for avoiding large gatherings. These mitigation efforts help all of us in the Goshen community!"
Goshen's next scheduled game is for Dec. 1 at Central Noble.
Lakeland, who played Goshen last Tuesday, have decided to quarantine because of the positive test from the RedHawks. The Lakers' games on Nov. 20 at Prairie Heights and Nov. 24 vs. Central Noble have now been postponed. Both are Northeast Corner Conference games.
BOYS POSTPONEMENTS
The Nov. 24 season opening game between Wawasee and Fairfield had already been announced as postponed, but now another area team won't start its season on time as well.
Concord athletic director Dave Preheim announced Friday that the Nov. 24 game vs. Prairie Heights and Dec. 1 game vs. South Bend St. Joseph have been postponed due to COVID issues. The Minutemen's scrimmage this Friday against Elkhart Christian has also been canceled. Concord will now open its season Friday, Dec. 4 at Jimtown.
BASKETBALL GAMES STILL LEFT TO BE RESCHEDULED
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Bethany Christian
- vs. Jimtown from 11/10
- at Central Noble from 11/17
Concord:
- vs. South Bend Riley from 11/21
Fairfield:
- vs. Jimtown from 11/7
- vs. Goshen from 11/14
Goshen:
- at Fairfield from 11/14
- vs. Westview from 11/19
- at Columbia City from 11/24
Lakeland:
- vs. Wawasee from 11/17
- at Prairie Heights from 11/20
- vs. Central Noble from 11/24
NorthWood:
- at South Bend Riley from 11/5
- vs. Penn from 11/7
- vs. Rochester from 11/14
Wawasee:
- vs. Fairfield from 11/10
- at Lakeland from 11/17
- at Triton from 11/21
West Noble:
- at Norwell from 11/13
- vs. Hamilton from 11/17 (NECC game)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairfield:
- at Wawasee from 11/24
Concord:
- vs. Prairie Heights from 11/24
- vs. SB St. Joseph from 12/1
Wawasee:
- vs. Fairfield from 11/24
