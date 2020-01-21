ELKHART — Basketball is a game of possessions, and the Goshen Redhawks fell one possession short Tuesday night at Jimtown in a 43-42 loss to the Jimmies.
Goshen had taken a one-point lead at 42-41 on a pair of free throws by senior Jarah Byler with 1:53 left to play. The Jimmies, however, had one more play left in the tank as 6-foot-7 senior Preston Phillips drained a short jump shot at :12 to give his team the win.
“We fell short. This one hurts a lot. No loss every feels good,” RedHawk coach Michael Wohlford said. “We did a good job guarding their leading scores, Phillips and (senior) Bill Pawlak. (Senior) Braydon Rice is the player that hurt us.”
Rice ended up with a team-high 15 points for Jimtown. Phillips chipped in with 13 and senior Clay Campbell 10.
“Jimtown has five seniors,” Wohlford said. “Phillips and Pawlak have started since they were sophomores.”
Goshen still had a chance for a buzzer-beater after Phillips’ basket, but a 3-pointer bounced off the edge of the rim as time expired.
“Every possession is important. As a coach I will analyze every one. It is going to be a late night,” the coach said. “All of our players did things well in spurts. We were just not consistent enough.”
One RedHawk that was consistent was sophomore playmaker Drew Hogan, who tossed in a game-high 17 points. Hogan often times went up against a much taller defender, at times even having to try and score on the larger Phillips.
Byler finished with 11 points for the RedHawks, senior Zack Barker six, senior Ryan Harmelink and freshman Quinn Bechtel both three and junior Blak Weiss two.
Goshen fell behind 12-9 after one quarter and 24-17 by halftime. The score was tied 17-17 with 5:41 remaining until intermission only to have the Jimmies net the final seven points of the half. Rice sent the contest to the break by draining a trey.
The RedHawks exited the locker room and went on a 9-2 to knot the score 26-26 at 4:35 of the period.
Zack Barker began the streak with a three-point play. Bechtel nailed a trey at 5:20 and Hogan another at 4:55 to tie the score.
Harmelink canned a ‘3’ at 1:30 as the RedHawks went on to take a 34-33 lead into the final stanza.
Goshen (7-4) hosts NorthWood Friday in a Northern Lakes Conference contest. Jimtown (8-4) is at South Riley Friday.
“I told the guys after the game, what makes this loss even tougher is how much respect I have for them,” Wohlford said. “To come back from being down like we were at halftime takes a lot. These are the best kids we have at Goshen High School. They can take coaching. They can take criticism. We will be ready for NorthWood Friday night.
“We have been losing to good teams. Tonight was a chance for us to get a win against a good team. We almost did it. We just fell one possession short.”
Rebounding was once again a factor. Jimtown led 17-12 in rebounds, including 6-2 on the offensive glass.
It was a clean game with Goshen committing seven turnovers and Jimtown eight.
GIRLS GAME
The Goshen Redhawks led for almost the entire game in a 51-16 victory at Jimtown in the first game of the girls-boys twin bill Tuesday night. Goshen went up 2-0 on a basket by junior Brynn Shoup-Hill at 7:11 of the opening period. The Jimmies took their only lead at 3-2 when senior Jamie Lawson drained a 3-pointer at 6:55.
Goshen went on an 8-0 run and led 10-2 at the end of the opening period. Goshen kept the hammer down in the second, opening a 25-8 lead at halftime.
The RedHawks were on top 39-14 after a basket by sophomore Tori Eldridge at 6:59. Freshman Jaycee Folkers made a pair free throws at 6:48, but those were the final points of the game for the Jimmies. Goshen closed the contest out on a 12-0 run.
Eldridge tossed in 14 points to lead the RedHawks, Shoup-Hill added 12, senor Hannah LaFary six, sophomore Emma Detwiler five, senior Regan Mast, freshman Sarah Harmelink and classmate Tyra Marcum each four and junior Megan Gallagher two.
Lawson netted six points, senior Alivia Farkas five, sophomore Jenna Burkhart, classmate Cassidy Gates, freshmen Jaycee Gates and Senica Zartman each.
Goshen (16-4) is at NorthWood Saturday. Jimtown (2-17) travels to South Bend Riley Friday.
