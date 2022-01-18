ELKHART — It ended up being split results for the Goshen varsity basketball teams in its doubleheader against Jimtown Tuesday.
The RedHawk girls were able to knock off the Jimmies, 40-26, while the boys team was on the short end of a 48-45 defeat to Jimtown on Jerry Cook Court inside Jimtown High School.
GIRLS: GOSHEN 40, JIMTOWN 26
The RedHawks’ pressure on defense was rampant throughout the contest, which allowed them to force 25 Jimtown turnovers. This helped the visitors build a 10-5 lead after one quarter, maintain that margin at 18-13 at halftime and then expand the lead to 31-17 after three periods of play.
“We’ve been working on ramping up our pressure and trying to create points off of our defense,” Goshen girls basketball coach Shaun Hill said. “We tried to do it against Warsaw (this past Saturday), and we wanted to keep doing it; keep training that way heading into sectionals.”
Also shining defensively was Kyra Hill, who tallied six blocks in the game. The 6’2” sophomore also scored eight points and hauled in six rebounds to finish off an all-around performance for the RedHawks.
“Being a defensive presence is something we tell her,” said Shaun Hill of his daughter. “With her, she’s got all that length; like, ‘Just be in the spot. You don’t have to swing to block it; just stand tall and that’s just as good.’ She’s getting better at that and not being in foul trouble, and we’ve been able to keep her on the floor.”
With Hill dominating on defense, senior Tori Eldridge had a strong game on offense. She finished with a game-high 15 points, including her team’s first five points of the game. She then scored six more points in the second quarter to give her 11 at halftime.
“We’re always looking for Tori to just go,” Shaun Hill said. “I think she’s a hard matchup for people with her athleticism and her ability to hit the outside shot. We’re always trying to get her to go; like, ‘Go, Tori. You got to keep it going until they stop you.’”
Goshen improves to 8-11 with the win, while Jimtown falls to 3-17. The RedHawks are next in action on Thursday when they play a neutral site game against Rochester at Grace College in Winona Lake.
BOYS: JIMTOWN 48, GOSHEN 45
A sloppy performance from start to finish ultimately cost Goshen in the boys contest.
With the RedHawks down 47-45 with 6.9 seconds left, Jimtown senior Beau Barhams missed a pair of free throws, giving Goshen a chance to either tie or win the game on the final possession. Goshen senior Drew Hogan dribbled the ball up-court, but he was met by a double team of Jimmies defenders. Hogan tried splitting them, but Barhams was able to knock the ball out of Hogan’s hands.
In the chase for the loose ball, Goshen junior Quinn Bechtel fouled Jimtown sophomore Bishop Williams with 0.3 seconds to go in the game. Williams made one of two free throws, with time expiring on the clock following a missed second shot from the charity stripe.
Goshen had 19 turnovers in total for the game.
“We over-dribbled; we dribbled too deep,” said Goshen boys basketball coach Michael Wohlford of what caused many of the turnovers for his team. “Their size really hurt us. They did a nice job on Hogan, and then other guys just didn’t hit shots. We struggled offensively for sure. (Jimtown) stayed in the game for long stretches, and then they took the lead and it was hard for us to get out of the hole. Credit to Jimtown: they outplayed us tonight.”
Offensively, the RedHawks finished 19-of-46 shooting from the field (41%), but struggled in two key areas. They were only 4-of-18 shooting on 3-point shots and just 3-of-9 on free throw attempts in the game.
Hogan finished as Goshen’s leading scorer with 14 points, with Bechtel adding 12 and junior Deecon Hill finishing at 10. The game featured eight lead changes with the last one coming at 3:58 to go in the game on a ‘3’ by Jimtown (6-7) senior Darrian Gillespie. The biggest lead for either team was when the Jimmies opened the game on a 6-0 run.
It’s the second-straight loss for the RedHawks (9-3) after an eight-game winning streak. Goshen lost narrowly this past Friday, 48-47, to Warsaw.
“Definitely not a trap game, definitely not a letdown,” said Wohlford of Tuesday’s loss. “They outplayed us; they deserved to win, and we have to figure some things out.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Goshen, as they host No. 1 (Class 3A) NorthWood Friday in a big-time Northern Lakes Conference contest. The RedHawks are 2-1 in conference play, while the Panthers are 3-0. NorthWood is 14-1 overall following a 68-49 win over South Bend St. Joseph Tuesday night.
“We do the same thing every single week: we watch a bunch of film, we prep our kids and make sure they’re ready to go,” said Wohlford on preparing for NorthWood. “Sometimes we play well and sometimes we don’t, and unfortunately, we didn’t play well (Tuesday). Our kids will be ready; our kids were ready for (Tuesday) and they practiced well, and I expected us to play well. But, Jimtown outplayed us.”
