GOSHEN — Boys basketball holiday tournament action returns to the Goshen High School gym tonight and Saturday evening.
The RedHawks (5-1) take on the East Noble Knights (0-2) in the second game tonight around 7:45, following the 6 p.m. contest that matches the Fairfield Falcons (2-5) and the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers (1-4).
The consolation game is slated for Saturday at 6 p.m., followed by the championship around 7:45.
This will be the fourth year of the tourney with these four teams. East Noble is the defending champion after defeating Fairfield, 51-47, in last season’s finale.
Goshen will be looking to rebound after suffering its first loss of the season last Saturday to Northern Lakes Conference rival Northridge by a 73-38 score.
Goshen coach Michael Wohlford told his player after the loss, “To let it sting for awhile and then show up on Monday ready for East Noble.”
The Knights, due to an extended run in the state football playoffs, have only played Fort Wayne Snider (70-52 loss) and Columbia City (53-45 loss) so far this season.
East Noble advanced all the way to the Class 4A state football championship before seeing the season end in a 21-3 loss to Evansville Memorial at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
A trio of seniors lead the Knights in scoring. Point guard Hayden Jones averages 17.5 ppg, guard Nate Dickson 11.5 and forward Gage Ernsberger 7.0
East Noble is coached by Ryan Eakins, who has a 54-20 record in his fourth year at the school. He spent the previous four years at Bremen.
This will be the 54th meeting between Goshen and East Noble. The Knights have a 30-23 lead in the all-time series.
The RedHawks are led in scoring by sophomore Drew Hogan 16.0 ppg, senior Zack Barker 14.3, senior Jarah Byler 9.8 and freshman Quinn Bechtel 5.0.
Hogan is hitting an impressive 61.5 percent from 3-point range (16-of-26).
Barker is averaging 5.2 rebounds, Byler 4.5 and Hogan 3.7. Hogan is averaging 3.3 assists, Byler 3.0 and Barker 2.8.
The team is averaging 11.3 turnovers per contest.
NOBLESVILLE
The Northridge Raiders (4-2) are playing in the Noblesville tournament that begins today. Northridge meets the Andrean Fighting 59ers (3-4) around 12:45 p.m.
Other first-round games match Fort Wayne Blackhawk (5-1) and Chesterton (7-0) at 11 a.m., Crown Point (2-3) and Noblesville (3-5) around, 2:30 p.m. and Columbus North (6-1) and New Albany around 4:15.
The event will feature a total of 12 games. The championship is scheduled for Saturday around 7:45 p.m.
BANKERS CLASSIC
This annual girls tournament takes place today and Saturday at Northridge High School.
The host Raiders (4-10) and the NorthWood Black Swish (11-2) are local teams.
Northridge will play pool games against South Bend St. Joseph (7-4) today at 10 a.m., Portage (8-3) today around 2:30 p.m. and East Noble (6-7) Saturday at 10 a.m.
NorthWood has pool games against Andrean (7-6) today around 11:30 a.m., today with Rushville (6-6) around 4:30 p.m. and Saturday against Merrillville (9-2) around 11:30 a.m.
The seventh-place and fifth-place games are slated for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with the third-place and championship contests around 4:30.
According to an email received from Northridge school officials Thursday evening, the district suffered a cyber attach on Christmas Eve leaving the school without Internet or network capabilities for the immediate future. The tourney will go on, but fans and media will not have access to the Internet through Middlebury Community Schools.
