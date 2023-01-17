GOSHEN — A double dose of drama.
That’s what spectators were treated to Tuesday in a non-conference girls/boys basketball doubleheader at Interra Gym.
Jimtown beat Goshen 54-51 at the buzzer in the girls game. The RedHawks then edged the Jimmies 51-50 in overtime in the boys contest.
BOYS: GOSHEN 51, JIMTOWN 50 (OT)
The RedHawks (7-5) improved 5-1 on their home floor this season by turning back the Jimmies (2-11).
Goshen’s points were Quinn Bechtel (17), Ryan Eldridge (11), Gage Worthman (10), Deecon Hill (7) and Lleyton Weddell (6).
Bechtel made three free throws in overtime and Hill added a bucket as the RedHawks outscored the Jimmies 5-4 in the extra session.
“For the most part at the end of the game, we took care of the ball and were able to executive relatively well in a tight game,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “We’ve had a lot of tight ones.”
Jackson Clopton (16 points), Justin Price (8), Bishop Williams (7), Javan Jackson (6) and Taysire Williams (5) led Jimtown in scoring.
The Jimmies committed 25 turnovers and made just 5-of-12 foul shots. The RedHawks turned it over 13 times and made 9-of-13 at the stripe.
“I’m just so proud of our guys,” Jimmies coach Matt Stoll said. “That was a great game — start to finish. Goshen took the lead and we stayed calm and poised and battled back.”
The score was tied at 46-all at the end of regulation.
Jimtown, which lost for the sixth straight game, took a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter after being ahead 28-21 at halftime.
Both teams are in action again Friday. Jimtown goes to Northern Indiana Conference foe South Bend Washington, while Goshen visits NorthWood in Northern Lakes Conference play.
GIRLS: JIMTOWN 54, GOSHEN 51
Justyce Williams tossed in a 3-pointer from halfcourt just before time elapsed as the Jimmies (8-11) snapped a 10-game losing streak against the RedHawks (11-9).
“That’s not exactly the way we would have drawn it up, but we’ll take it,” said Jimtown coach Shaunte Williams, who watched her daughter make the game-winner from the top of the key moments after Goshen’s Breyana Cline sank a 3-pointer for a 51-51 tie. “She’s our best shooter. She’s made (a buzzer-beater at the end of a quarter) this season.
“We had one timeout left, but if I called timeout then that let’s (Goshen) set their defense.”
The last Jimtown win in girls varsity basketball against Goshen came in the 2010-11 season.
Accounting for the Jimmies’ points were Williams (21), Abbey Brown (16), Natalie Butler (11) and Kylie Wiegand (6).
Scoring leaders for Goshen were Tyra Marcum (20), Kyra Hill (17), Breyana Cline (6) and Grace Kercher (5).
Jimtown led by as many as 22-15 in the first half and took a 27-25 edge into halftime.
Goshen went up 13-8 on a Kercher 3-pointer with 3:23 to go in the first quarter.
The Jimmies led 17-13 at the close of the first period.
“I didn’t have them ready to play,” RedHawks coach Shaun Hill said. “I’ll eat that one. That’s on me. We had a lot of turnovers unforced.”
Goshen gave up the basketball on 21 occasions — about twice what Hill prefers. Jimtown committed 16 turnovers.
The Jimmies was ahead 28-21 at halftime. Jimtown led by as many as 11 in the second quarter at 24-13.
Jimtown goes to Northern Indiana Conference foe South Bend Washington Friday night, while NorthWood visits Goshen in Northern Lakes Conference play Saturday.