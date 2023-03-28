A pair of Elkhart County basketball coaches have been selected as coaches of the year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Both Fairfield girls basketball head coach Brodie Garber and NorthWood boys basketball head coach Aaron Wolfe were voted on by their peers as the IBCA District 1 Coach of the Year for their respective sports. Garber's award was announced Monday, while the news about Wolfe came Tuesday.
Both coaches won Class 3A state championships this season, with both also going 28-2 overall. Fairfield topped Corydon Central, 49-42, in its state title game on Feb. 25, while Wolfe's Panthers defeated Guerin Catholic, 66-63 (OT), this past Saturday.
There are three districts across the state, which are set by the IHSAA. For girls basketball, Zach Newby of Lapel was the District 2 selection, while Jeff Allen from Bedford North Lawrence was the District 3 honoree. Lapel lost in the Class 2A state finals, while BNL won the Class 4A title.
In boys basketball, Ben Davis coach Don Carlisle was the District 2 Coach of the Year, with the District 3 winner being Bloomfield's JB Neill. Carlisle guided Ben Davis to a perfect 33-0 season and Class 4A state championship, while Neill led Bloomfield to a 24-4 season, a sectional title and the No. 1 ranking in the final Class 1A polls.
Wolfe is the first Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball coach to receive the honor since Warsaw's Doug Ogle in 2016 and first boys coach in Elkhart County honored since he himself also received the award in 2014. Wolfe currently has a career record of 281-110 in 16 seasons leading NorthWood.
This is also the second time Garber has been selected for the award, with the other coming in 2018. The last Elkhart County coach to be selected for the honor was NorthWood girls basketball coach Adam Yoder following the Black Swish's state title win in 2020.
The only other Fairfield girls basketball coach to win the honor was Steve Proctor in 2009. Garber's career mark is 180-89 across 11 seasons so far with the Falcons.