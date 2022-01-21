GOSHEN — In an absolutely packed gymnasium at Fairfield High School on Friday night, the Falcons varsity basketball teams swept Northeast Corner Conference rival Westview.
The environment played a huge role in the victories for the Falcons, as the girls team would open things up late in the first half after a slow start and go on to win 48-30.
The boys game needed overtime as Fairfield sophomore Tyson Frey would come up clutch for head coach Derek Hinen and his teammates. Frey knocked down four free throws in the last minute to help secure Fairfield’s 35-33 victory over the Warriors.
GIRLS: Fairfield 48, Westview 30
On paper, this game looked like it’d be a runaway victory for the Falcons (17-3, 8-1 NECC) from the beginning. However, Westview head coach Ryan Yoder’s group showed up more than ready to play.
The Warriors (6-15, 2-8 NECC) played soundly on both sides of the court during the first quarter, and after a basket from senior Allie Springer, Westview led 7-6 with one minute to go in the first period.
The Falcons quickly went on a 6-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back buckets from sophomore Kaylee Dillon, during the last minute of the first to take a five-point lead into the second.
The Warriors fought back to within two at the 4:50 mark of the second quarter when junior Sara Lapp put a bucket to make it 16-14 midway through the second period.
“Westview’s game plan and their play was good basketball,” Fairfield head coach Brodie Garber said. “They took us out of some things. And honestly, I thought part of it was us just not putting the ball in the hole. We were able to get going a little bit more in the second half, but that first quarter isn’t going to get the job done, especially in the sectional coming up.”
Fairfield started to put things together more efficiently on offense during the last five minutes of the first half. The Falcons outscored the Warriors, 15-3, to bring a 31-17 lead into the half.
Dillon knocked down a ‘3’ to get the momentum going, and then senior Bailey Willard put in back-to-back three’s from the same spot on the right side of the court to up her team’s lead to nine. After that, junior Brea Garber scored close range and made two free throws to help extend the lead to double digits.
“We started actually playing,” said Brodie Garber of the run. “I don’t know if we were uptight because there were actually people in the stands. Sometimes I think we kind of over-analyze the game. But we were able to start getting some steals off of turnovers, which led to some easy buckets. That’s what we were able to get during that stretch.”
In the second half, Westview’s offensive woes led to costly turnovers that Fairfield took full advantage of. The Falcons outscored the Warriors 16-7 during the first 11 minutes of the second half. That stretch allowed Fairfield’s lead to build up to as many as 24 during the fourth quarter.
Brea Garber led the team with 16, while Willard and junior Morgan Gawthrop each had 10.
For Westview, Lapp had 16 points and Bortner finished with 10.
BOYS: Fairfield 35, Westview 33 (OT)
Early on, Fairfield (7-5, 4-1 NECC) didn’t have a prayer of making a shot. The Falcons put themselves in position to score, but possession after possession, the shots failed to fall.
This allowed Westview (5-6, 3-3 NECC) to jump out to a 14-5 lead midway through the second quarter as Fairfield went nearly nine minutes without a basket.
Despite playing inspirational defense early, the Warriors failed to truly put distance between them and the Falcons. A three from junior Connor Wright had the Falcons within two possessions with less than three minutes left until half.
Frey made a free throw to cut the lead to 14-11 before Westview senior Mason Yoder made a jumper to put his team up 16-11 at the break.
During the second half, the environment truly came into play. The game stayed tight, and the points stayed limited as Yoder’s putback layup would give the Warriors a 24-21 lead with just one quarter to play.
From there though, Westview didn’t score again until the final two minutes of the fourth. That allowed Fairfield to jump ahead by as many as five during the fourth quarter.
Despite the offensive woes, Yoder managed to put his team in a position to win after tying the game at 29 on an old-fashioned three-point play on a drive through the middle of the lane with 36 seconds left.
The Falcons held the ball for the final shot of regulation, but Caleb Wright’s jumper just missed as time expired.
In overtime, both teams were patient offensively. Braedon Helms and Yoder traded baskets during the first two-and-a-half minutes of OT to keep the game tied at 31. That’s when Frey took advantage of his free-throw opportunities, scoring the team’s final four points from the charity stripe.
Westview did have one more shot to tie the game with six seconds left after a Fairfield turnover. Yoder dribbled to the right of the free-throw line and spotted up, but his jumper fell just short, cementing Fairfield’s two-point victory at home.
