GOSHEN — There’s an old saying that you can throw out the records in a rivalry game. For the first half of both girls and boys basketball games between Fairfield and Westview Friday night, that saying was true.
By the end of each game, though, the team with the better record prevailed. The Fairfield girls won, 58-41, while the Westview boys were 74-58 victors. The lady Falcons improve to 13-8 and 6-3 in Northeast Corner Conference play, while the Warrior boys are now 10-3 and 5-1 in NECC action.
GIRLS — FAIRFIELD 58, WESTVIEW 41
There were seven lead changes in the first quarter as the Warriors and Falcons battled it out. Ultimately, a 3-pointer from Westview junior Hallie Mast at the buzzer gave Westview a 16-14 advantage after one. The Warriors knocked down four ‘3’s’ in the first, including three from freshman Kate Welsh.
“To hit some ‘3’s’ was huge,” Westview coach Randy Yoder said. “One thing that’s plagued us this year is outside perimeter shooting. That gives you a boost when you (make shots).”
Westview would maintain a lead throughout the second quarter, but it would be another buzzer-beating trey — this one from Fairfield’s Brooke Sanchez — that would swing momentum for the Falcons. Trailing by three as the clock wound down, Sanchez buried a triple with five seconds remaining, tying the game at 28 at the half.
Both coaches noted afterward the three from Sanchez swung the game.
“It’s kind of nice to walk into the locker room and say, ‘We haven’t played our best, but we’re tied with them,’” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said.
“You can’t say that’s going to dictate the outcome of the game, but it was pretty big,” Yoder added. “Psychologically, it was big.”
Fairfield opened up the third quarter on a 10-0 run, and never looked back.
Sanchez led the Falcons with 15 points. After playing a lot her freshman year, Garber doesn’t look at Sanchez as only a sophomore.
“When you get a full-year of varsity in, you might as well bump them up one year,” Garber said. “It’s almost looking at her as technically a junior right now. We’ve got five or six kids that got a slew of minutes last year.”
Along with Sanchez’s 15 points, Fairfield had 14 from senior Kara Kitson, seven each from freshman Brea Garber and junior Laney Faldoe, six from freshman Bailey Willard, five from senior Riley Miller and four from junior Mackayla Stutsman.
Fairfield has won eight of 10 after starting the season 5-6.
“You want to be peak at [this] point, but you also have to realize that every single game has its own identity,” Garber said. “At this point, we just have to look forward to that next game.”
Westview was led by 13 points from Welsh. Junior Gloria Miller had 12, Mast and sophomore Alexys Antal six each and freshman Lucy Rensberger four. The Warriors fall to 3-17 overall and 0-9 in NECC play.
BOYS — WESTVIEW 74, FAIRFIELD 58
This was the second matchup in nine days between the Warriors and Falcons, with Westview winning, 75-44, in the NECC Tournament quarterfinals last Wednesday.
The Warriors built an 18-5 lead after the first quarter Friday, and it felt like Westview was going to cruise to victory. Senior Charlie Yoder had five points, four rebounds and four assists in the first period alone.
Things changed in the second quarter, though, in large part to Fairfield sophomore Owen Miller. He tallied 13 points in the period, sparking the Falcon offense. Fairfield pulled to within one, 22-21, with 4:28 to go in the first half. The Falcons had a chance to take the lead, but missed the front-end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity.
Fairfield went 5-of-10 from the charity stripe in the first half. Westview led 34-30 at the break.
Miller kept up his scoring pace in the third quarter, pouring in 12 points to give him 25 through three. He finished with a game-high 29 points.
“We said he had his ‘coming out party,’ and we’ve seen that in him,” said Fairfield coach Randy DeShone of Miller’s performance. “The points are good, but also the defense — thinking the game, moving to the right position, making plays in other ways. I’m so proud of him; he’s worked extremely hard. Big step for him in confidence and everything.”
Unfortunately for the Falcons, though, Yoder started getting hot from the field. The Westview senior had 13 points in the third to help give the Warriors a 56-45 lead through three.
Yoder finished with a triple-double: 26 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.
“I think he’s a well-rounded player,” Westview coach Rob Yoder said. “He’s going to have a lot of assists before he’s all done, too. I think they want him to be versatile — don’t just be a scorer. We want him to affect the game in more ways than just one.”
Drew Litwiller also stepped up for Westview in the fourth, scoring nine points in the frame. The junior finished with 15 points in the game.
“He definitely played stronger as the game went on,” coach Yoder said. “He played better on both ends as the game went on, especially on the defensive end.”
Other scorers for Westview were freshman Brady Yoder 10, junior Luke Miller nine, junior Lyndon Miller seven, sophomore Mason Yoder four and senior Blake Egli three.
Other Falcon scorers were seniors Nolin Sharick and Justin Bontrager seven each, senior Cade Gall six, junior Dalton Cripe four, senior Bryce Willard three and senior Riley Behles two.
Fairfield falls to 4-9 overall and 3-2 in NECC play.
