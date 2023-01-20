EMMA — One game was over very quickly, and the other game nearly stretched out longer than its scheduled window.
Fairfield’s girls had no trouble blowing past Westview in Friday night’s opener, while the host Warriors had to hold on to stave off Fairfield in the boys contest.
GIRLS: FAIRIFLED 59, WESTVIEW 14
The competitive side of the girls game on the court was over very quickly as Fairfield took a 21-7 first quarter advantage and turned it into a 22-point halftime lead. Falcon head coach Brodie Garber challenged his kids at halftime to play with more intensity, and the message was received.
Fairfield smothered Westview in the third quarter, scoring on every one of its possessions and holding the Warriors to just two points in the frame, starting the running clock with a 40-plus lead at the end of the third.
“We’ve talked about finishing strong regardless of who we are playing; play with the same intensity,” Garber said. “We have two regular season games left and a sectional at home, but we want to finish off the NECC unbeaten. It’s important to us to not share the title, but finish.”
Fairfield clinched at least a share of the Northeast Corner Conference championship with the win, the 28-2 run to open the second half a message to West Noble next week in the regular season finale that Fairfield isn’t overlooking anyone.
Fairfield used a balanced attack on offense, getting seven players in to the scoring column. Brea Garber led the way with 14 points and added six assists and six steals. Kaylee Dillon and Morgan Gawthrop each had nine points and Fairfield’s defense created 21 Westview turnovers.
The Warriors (8-13, 4-5 NECC) had Mykayla Mast lead the team with five points and three boards.
A win next Friday night at home against the Chargers will give Fairfield (20-2, 9-0 NECC) its first league title since 2018 and first outright NECC season and tourney sweep in program history, a run where the Lady Falcon seniors own the most wins of any class in history.
“Our seniors’ time is dwindling, and obviously there is a sense of urgency with them, but credit the underclassmen for coming around them,” said Brodie Garber. “Our offensive efficiency in the third quarter was really, really good. And that is not just seniors making plays, but everyone was very sharp.”
Fairfield’s JV remained unbeaten in conference play with a 43-12 win over Westview. Aaliyah Davis and Savannah Cronin each scored 10 points to lead the Falcons. Bre Cory had six points and nine rebounds for the hosts.
BOYS: WESTVIEW 50, FAIRFIELD 47
Westview had the boys game all but locked up for good, leading by 11 with a little over four minutes left after Luke Helmuth’s and-one. Another and-one from Brady Yoder had Westview’s near capacity contingent in a celebratory mood.
The Falcons kept chipping away, though, and quietly got the game down to five at 49-44 after Alex Hofer converted his own and-one. A pair of missed Westview free throws was followed by a Seth Yoder three, and all of a sudden it was 49-47 with 13 seconds left.
Wiley Minix hit just one of two freebies on the other end, leaving the door open for the Falcons. But two open looks at a three wouldn’t fall as time expired.
“We just missed free throws, and we’re a good shooting team,” stated Westview head coach Chandler Prible. “If we make a few more of those free throws and the game looks totally different and we aren’t having to worry about overtime. It just came down to whether or not we knock them down, and we made just enough to get by.”
Fairfield got going early in the paint, scoring its first 10 points in the crimson block. An 18-13 Falcon lead, however, disappeared quickly as Westview would go on a 12-0 run to take the largest lead of the first half, 27-18, and an eventual five-point lead at the break. Westview wouldn’t trail at any point in the second half.
Westview (9-4, 4-1 NECC) was led by Owen Brill’s 13 points and Yoder, who drew a bulk of Fairfield’s defensive attention, was held to 12 points. Westview as a team made just 4-of-14 free throws on the night.
The Falcons (3-9, 2-2 NECC) had 14 points from Noah Mast and 10 points from Tyson Frey.
“Brady struggled tonight, and when he struggles, we struggle,” said Prible of Yoder. “He’s our motor who gets us going. He’s figured it out long enough and is talented enough to figure it out. But when he changes his game and distributes from the lane, we have the shooters who can knock shots down. He can be just as effective at passing than he already is at shooting.”