TOPEKA — Going into Friday night’s basketball doubleheader between Fairfield and Westview, the Falcon girls and Warrior boys’ teams had the decisive advantage, at least in terms of the win-loss records.
Those records held up after both games.
The Fairfield girls (12-7, 6-3 Northeast Corner Conference) defeated Westview (3-17, 1-9 NECC), 48-13. In the boys game that followed, the Warriors (9-3, 6-0 NECC) defeated the Falcons (1-11, 1-4 NECC), 55-30.
GIRLS: FAIRFIELD 48, WESTVIEW 13
Fairfield scored the first 14 points of the game and never looked back. Sophomore Brea Garber was the catalyst on offense early for the Falcons, scoring six points in the opening period. She finished with a game-high 16 points.
“I think she was a little surprised she was that open,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said of the quick start by his daughter, Brea. “Sometimes we get into games and it’s hard to get her open. Her teammates do such a great job of, one, passing it to her when she’s open, and then setting a lot of good screens. I have to give credit to kids like Laney Faldoe, Mackayla Stutsman and Kayla Miller: our three seniors do a tremendous job.”
Fairfield led 16-2 after the first quarter and 32-4 at halftime.
The second half was a little more tightly contested, with the margin only being 16-9 in Fairfield’s favor. Despite a closer scoring second half, Westview coach Ryan Yoder was displeased with his team’s overall effort.
“I wouldn’t give us any credit for anything we did,” Yoder said. “(Fairfield) played their subs, and we did a little better, defensively. But, that was probably the worst game that we’ve had at boxing out all year. We didn’t box out one bit; just tried to jump up and get rebounds. You can’t beat a team like that, doing that.”
Scoring for the Warriors on Friday was freshman Hope Bortner with five points, junior Allie Springer with four and senior Hallie Mast and junior Hailey Miller with two points each.
Along with Garber’s 16 points, Fairfield had eight points from senior Kayla Miller, seven from sophomore Morgan Gawthrop, six from sophomore Bailey Willard, four from senior Mackayla Stutsman, three from junior Brooke Sanchez and two each from freshmen Kaylee Dillon and Jayslynn Hall.
The Falcons host Plymouth on Tuesday before closing the regular season against West Noble at home next Friday.
“Picking up Plymouth was nice; a (Northern Lakes Conference) school. I feel like if we can play that competition, we can go into the sectional a little more prepared,” Garber said. “And then with West Noble … we’re just going to treat that game almost like it’s a sectional championship game. If we want to play on, we have to win that game next Friday night.”
BOYS: WESTVIEW 55, FAIRFIELD 30
Although Westview won by 25, Fairfield was close with the Warriors for much of the game. The Falcons were only down 30-23 with 1:56 to go before Westview closed in a 25-7 furry.
Warrior coach Ed Bentley credited the pace his team played at for keying the big run to the end contest.
“I thought progressively, throughout the game, we got better and better, as far as our speed and our tempo,” Bentley said. “We talk about pace setting screens and pace coming off them, and I think we got better at that.”
Westview had an 11-0 run in the first quarter to go up 15-4, but the Falcons battled back. They cut the deficit to as low as six on a ‘3’ from Carter Nicolai with 1:35 remaining in the second quarter. Fairfield stayed within single digits of the Warriors before the final 10 minutes of the game.
“I thought we did a good job guarding them … so, that was good,” Fairfield coach Randy DeShone said. “I thought, as a whole, a very good defensive game. I felt like a couple of players came in and really did some nice things we’ve worked on.”
DeShone credited Nicolai, senior Dalton Cripe and junior Owen Miller as players he saw improve in Friday’s game.
Miller led the Falcon offense with seven points. Nicolai had six points, juniors Anders Revoir, Braedon Helms and sophomore Lincoln Penrose had four points each, junior Brayton Chupp had three and junior Kyle Hopkins had two.
“I think we had one of our better weeks of practice, and some of the things we’re practicing, you were seeing more in the game,” DeShone said. “We just take next week to get better again.”
For Westview, junior Mason Yoder led the offense with 19 points. Senior Luke Miller had 11 points, sophomore Brady Yoder 10, senior Lyndon Miller seven and senior Caleb Cory and junior Brandon Lehman four points each.
Even with a loss to Central Noble in last week’s NECC Tournament, Westview still controls its destiny to win the regular season conference championship.
“The big picture is the conference tournament really doesn’t mean anything: we’re still in it,” Bentley said. “Every game is important because this thing’s going to come down to the last game, as far as the regular season.”
