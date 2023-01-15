GARRETT — The Fairfield girls and West Noble boys punctuated successful weeks by winning their respective NECC Tournament championship games Saturday at Garrett High School.
Both teams beat Central Noble to win the titles. Fairfield handed the Central Noble girls its first loss of the season, beating the Cougars, 56-42. The West Noble boys then held off a late Central Noble rally to win, 62-58.
It’s the second NECC Tournament championship for the Fairfield girls program, with the other coming in 1996. It’s the seventh all-time title for the West Noble boys, with its more recent win being in 2014.
GIRLS: FAIRFIELD 56, CENTRAL NOBLE 42
Fairfield has been streaky all girls basketball season, and Saturday night was no different. Finding itself trailing by eight, 36-28, to a confident and undefeated Central Noble team, the Lady Falcons rattled off perhaps its most impressive and possibly an even more important streak.
Fairfield went on a 10-0 run to end the third quarter to take a two-point lead and never looked back in a 56-42 championship march in the Northeast Corner Conference title game at Garrett.
The 26-6 flurry to end the game not only featured some timely scoring, but Fairfield clamping down on defense. Clogging passing lanes that were open in the first half, shutting down the backside passing lanes the Cougars distributed for much of the first three quarters, and pressuring the ball at half court, the game drastically changed in favor of the NECC tournament champs.
“Our older players, they noticed,” said Fairfield head coach Brodie Garber of the shift in urgency in the second half. “We haven’t had to really chase anyone since the Snider game. It just came down to the seniors and their leadership. At some point late in the third quarter they decided they were not going to lose. It came down to them.”
Fairfield rode the hot hand of Morgan Gawthrop, who had a game-high 23 points. Gawthrop hitting a big corner three was part of the monster run that encompassed about the final 11 minutes of the contest. Brea Garber, to whom Central spent most of its focus, still managed 11 points and Bailey Willard added 10 points.
The title surprisingly is the first for Fairfield in almost a generation, as its only its second NECC tournament championship and the first since 1996. And while the Lady Falcons went to a semi-state a year ago, the team hasn’t won an NECC league title since 2018.
They will get that opportunity to get one step closer when Fairfield (18-2) travels to Central Noble (19-1) Tuesday night for the regular season meeting, where coach Garber can only expect the gym in Albion to be an absolute hornet’s nest as the Cougars, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, look to avenge its only loss to date.
“We know they will have extra motivation when we show up in Albion Tuesday, but we have a little motivation as well,” Brodie Garber said. “We can’t finish the deal unless we beat them on Tuesday, and that’s our next goal.”
BOYS: WEST NOBLE 62, CENTRAL NOBLE 58
West Noble seemed poised to run away with the championship game, leading 31-18 at halftime.
The Chargers’ county rival tried to ruin those plans, however, as they cut the deficit to seven, 36-29, heading into the fourth quarter. Central Noble then shrunk West Noble’s lead to two before the Chargers iced the game away with two made free-throws with 6.6 seconds left in the game.
“Clutch free throws from Derek Slone late,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “Really a team effort. This group just stays together and stays focused on what’s in front of them. … Couldn’t be prouder of our guys. This tournament run took every single young man in our program. They worked extremely hard, took our coaching, and stayed together. We’re lucky to have this special group of young men.”
Senior standout Austin Cripe was once again the star for the Chargers, who are now 12-1 on the season. Cripe finished with 33 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“Special performance from Austin Cripe; answered the bell every time Central Noble was able to get on a run,” Marsh said.
The West Noble coach also gave credit to some other key role players from Saturday’s game.
“Bradyn Barth inside was able to give us another dimension offensively and I really thought he did well patrolling the paint defensively,” Marsh said. “Ayden Zavala gave us some great minutes. He is a special defender. Nevin Phares came up big several times this week. Really proud of his toughness and growth. Luke Schermerhorn’s shooting a rebounding were huge for us, but the job he did defensively might have been the difference.”
West Noble, still unbeaten in conference games at 5-0, looks to keep up its winning ways when it returns to action this Friday against Fremont.