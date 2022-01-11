GOSHEN – On Tuesday night, both the Fairfield boys and girls basketball teams hosted Eastside in the first round of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
In what would turn out to be two competitive contests, the Falcons were swept by the Blazers by a combined five points at Fairfield High School. The Eastside girls won 37-36, while the Blazer boys won 47-43.
GIRLS: EASTSIDE 37, FAIRFIELD 36
On Friday, the Falcons took down Eastside, 48-43. In the rematch however, Fairfield was missing a key component in its starting lineup.
Senior Brooke Sanchez exited last Friday’s game after injuring her knee, and on Tuesday, she was on the sidelines with a pair of crutches.
“This is just speculation, but it’s probably tears of a couple things,” said Fairfield head coach Brodie Garber of Sanchez. “Whether it’s an MCL or one of the other ones. The MRI’s going to be coming back in the next day or two. She’s going to be on crutches for a while. You can’t say it’s not going to happen, but the prognosis probably doesn’t look good.”
With Sanchez sidelined, junior Morgan Gawthrop stepped up in relief with 14 points to lead the Falcons on Tuesday night. Behind her, senior Bailey Willard and junior Brea Garber had eight and 10, respectively.
“She played really solid,” said Brodie Garber of Gawthrop. “And kind of knowing that Brooke Sanchez isn’t going to be there, it’s going to have to be a united effort to step in there, and I felt like Morgan stepped up and did her part (Tuesday).”
Both offenses struggled to get going early on in the game, with Fairfield carrying a slim 5-4 lead into the second quarter. The Blazers managed to bring a 17-13 advantage into the locker room after senior Skyelar Kessler scored six in a row during the final 3-and-a-half minutes of the first half.
Both teams exchanged leads throughout the third quarter, with Gawthrop hitting a ‘3’ with around a minute left to put her team up 25-23 before Kessler helped the Blazers regain the lead with an old fashioned three-point play on the next possession.
In the fourth quarter, Fairfield broke a 29-29 tie with back-to-back ‘3’s’ from Garber and Willard to put the Falcons up six with just under three minutes to go.
The Blazers cut into that lead quickly with another ‘3’ from Kessler that made it 35-32 with 2:30 to play. Freshman Sydnee Kessler made it even closer with a ‘3’ of her own at the 34-second mark of the fourth.
With the ball and a slim one-point lead, Fairfield missed out on an opportunity to extend with 21 seconds after sophomore Kaylee Dillon missed the front end of a one-and-one. From there, Eastside junior Grace Kreischer spotted on the next possession from the paint on the left side and banked in a two that put the Blazers up 37-36 with eight seconds left. Fairfield had one last chance to win, but the Eastside pressure forced a desperation heave from near half court that didn’t fall.
With the win, Eastside advances to play Garrett on Wednesday, while the Falcons (14-3) will play a consolation game on Thursday.
“She hit the one that you had to hit at the right time,” said Garber of Kreischer. “We can go through that whole game, and both teams had similar shots. We both had wide open shots, free throws on both ends. They hit the shots when they needed too. It was one of those games where two evenly-matched teams come up and one hits the big shot, and it wasn’t Fairfield (Tuesday).”
BOYS: EASTSIIDE 47, FAIRFIELD 43
Following a 60-45 loss to Eastside on Friday, the Falcons went blow-for-blow in the rematch on Tuesday.
Fairfield’s defensive energy was revved up, and that allowed for 14 Eastside turnovers throughout the game on Tuesday. The Falcons matched the defensive energy with smart, patient basketball on the offensive side of the court to stay within striking distance of a win.
After a putback from Eastside senior Nick Snyder with under a minute to go in the first half, the Blazers led 20-18 at halftime.
“Obviously we didn’t think we gave them our best effort the other night,” Fairfield head coach Derek Hinen said. “We just needed some more energy, and I thought we brought that for the most part (Tuesday). Our message was that we had another great opportunity against a really great team, and I think we gave them a better shot this time.
“We played a lot better defensively and offensively, we took care of the ball a little bit better. … We adjusted, but we still didn’t make that full stride.”
The game was tied at 27 midway through the third quarter after a tear drop in the middle of the lane by Fairfield junior Lincoln Penrose. From there though, Eastside began a full-court press that had the Falcons out of sorts offensively for a few possessions. During that stretch, the Blazers went on a 7-0 run behind a couple transition layups finished off with a three-point shot from senior Hugh Henderson.
In the fourth quarter, Fairfield managed to fight back to within two at 40-38 when senior Caleb Wright drained a floater with 1:15 left on the clock, but a made free throw by Eastside senior Gabe Trevino, coupled with an unlucky bounce into the net following a miss on the second free throw, made it 43-38 with 21 seconds to go.
Caleb Wright banked in a ‘3’ to cut the lead to two with 15 seconds left, but the Blazers would ice the game from the line behind senior Owen Willard’s efforts.
Senior Braedon Helms led the Falcons with 14 points, while senior Owen Miller added 11 in the loss.
For Eastside, Willard led his team with 20 points.
The undefeated Blazers move on to play Garrett on Wednesday, with Fairfield (5-5) awaiting its matchup in the consolation bracket on Thursday.
“It was that one stretch in the third quarter when we had four straight turnovers,” Hinen said. “We only had 10 in the game, but that stretch right there kind of made the difference. … We just made some uncharacteristic mistakes with guys getting to the wrong spots. We just got kind of hurried in the environment of a tough game. In a game with minimal possessions, coming down to the wire, those are the difference makers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.