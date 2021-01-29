PREP BASKETBALL: Coaching, competitiveness run in DeShone family blood

Feb. 23, 2016, is a date the DeShone family will always remember — mostly because Randy won’t let Derrick forget about it.
On that Tuesday night at New Prairie, Randy led his Elkhart Central Blue Blazers to a 70-53 win over Derrick’s Cougars. It was the first ever head-to-head coaching battle between the father and son, respectively.
“I keep razzing him that I’m undefeated against him,” Randy said. “He hates that.”
“He still holds it over my head that he’s 1-0 against me,” added Derrick of his father.
The constant reminder of the head-to-head win is just a snippet of the competitive nature of the entire DeShone family. It’s also what has led to two of Randy’s children — Derrick and Sarah — becoming high school basketball head coaches.
Both were instilled a love for the game — and coaching — at a young age from their father.
GROWING UP WITH BASKETBALL
Randy knew he wanted to become a basketball coach. He also knew he wanted his first job to be a challenging one. So, when the Jimtown job opened up ahead of the 1990-91 season, he knew he had to jump at the opportunity to lead the Jimmies.
As Randy was starting to build the Jimtown program, he also started building his family at home. Derrick was born in 1986 and would go on to be the first of six kids Randy would raise. Following Derrick was Brian, Sarah, Adam, Matt and Natalee.
It would be Derrick and Sarah who were attracted to the game of basketball the most, though. Both took a liking to it as soon as they could dribble a ball. They would even go on recruiting visits and gather game tape with their dad.
“I tried to get on every road bus ride,” Derrick said. “I typically never missed any bus ride games or any games at all. I used to always go scouting and I always remember doing a shot chart. Whether (Randy) used it or not, I don’t know, nor have I ever asked him about it. Anytime there was basketball, I was usually there.”
“Back in the day when dad coached, he would have to go trade the VHS tapes with people,” Sarah added. “So, a lot of times, on Saturdays and Sundays, I’d be riding over to wherever with him, trying to get those. I was always on trips like that with him, doing errands.”
As they grew older, Derrick and Sarah would start playing the game more. Jimtown was also on the rise as a program under Randy, and it all culminated during the 2003-04 season, the year Derrick and Brian were both on the team. The Jimmies went 25-2 overall, finishing with a 63-59 win over Brownstown Central in the Class 2A state championship game.
“(Then-Jimtown football coach) Bill Sharpe came to me when all of that was happening and told me, ‘Don’t forget to enjoy it with your kids,’” Randy said. “And, you don’t understand that until it’s over. You look back and you say, ‘Yeah, I didn’t enjoy it enough’ because you’re so busy planning for that weekly period. We look back now, though, and we still have pictures up on the wall. It’s great to have that part of our parenthood with our kids.”
“It was just an incredible atmosphere with friends and family during that entire run,” Derrick added. “It made it special and unique. Just a lot of coach’s kids that were on that team, and a lot of us are now coaches that were on that team.”
BECOMING COACHES
Derrick went on to play college basketball, first at Ball State as a preferred walk-on and then at IU-South Bend. Randy stepped down from coaching at Jimtown following the 2010-11 season, and Derrick replaced him in the role. He only spent one season as the Jimmies coach, though, going 4-17.
Derrick then spent three seasons from 2016-18 coaching New Prairie before taking the job at Concord. He’s currently 14-42 with the Minutemen in two-plus seasons but has the team at 4-6 this season after a 1-20 campaign a year ago.
“Teaching and coaching was kind of the path I set myself on late in high school; that was the direction I wanted to go and I didn’t really think of anything else,” Derrick said. “I was fortunate enough to get to play some college basketball, so basketball and school was always the path I was on.”
Sarah also enjoyed a successful career at Jimtown before playing collegiately at Ferris State. She played a year of professional basketball in Denmark in 2016 before returning to the area to pursue her teaching and coaching aspirations.
“After my first year of college, I switched over to teaching because I wanted to coach no matter what,” Sarah said. She was considering being a nurse before focusing on her teaching degree. “That was kind of the last straw; I wanted to give nursing a shot, but I just loved coaching too much.”
Sarah is in her first season with LaPorte. She coached Mishawaka the last two years and saw similar struggles last season as Derrick did with Concord, with the Cavemen going 1-22 last year.
The Slicers are playing well this year, though, as they’re 10-9 with one game left in the regular season. It’s the reason why Randy thinks Sarah is the best coach of the three currently.
“She has done a tremendous job in her first year, bringing the girls together, implementing programs,” Randy said. “I have a good friend of mine … he comes in one day and says one of the parents was talking about Sarah and what a great job she was doing.”
Randy is now at his third place as a coach. He spent 20 seasons leading Jimtown, going 241-201 in that span. After a four-year hiatus, he took over at Elkhart Central for two seasons, 2014-15 and 2015-16. He then took another hiatus before returning in the 2019-20 season for Fairfield.
“It’s pretty inspiring to see my dad still getting out there coaching,” Sarah said. “I knew he wanted to get back into it because he just loves the game, has a great passion for it and he’s just so smart with it.”
COMPETITIVE SPIRIT
The family competition extends beyond the basketball court. All three DeShones admitted that they turn just about everything into a competition amongst the family, especially the volleyball matches during spring break in Florida. And then, in the summer, the “DeShone Olympics” occur between all of the family members as well.
“Our motto is: everything’s a competition,” Derrick said. “We play volleyball every day (on spring break), and it’s bragging rights for the rest of the day. Usually someone’s ticked off or gets into an argument. It’s just in our nature.”
At the end of the day, though, they’re all still family.
“We walk into the ocean and complain about it, but then we go back to being a family,” Sarah said.
Randy is proud of all of his children, but having two of them following in his footsteps is even more rewarding.
“Every parent’s extremely proud of all of their kids, and I’m the same way,” Randy said. “I just have two that are coaches and had very successful playing careers in college. When you go to their games, we all do the same things … I’m very proud to see that they’re doing it right.
“It’s about the game, but it’s also about developing kids. They’re all teaching things outside of the gym. It’s not about winning and losing; it’s about becoming a better person.”