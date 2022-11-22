EMMA — On Tuesday night at Westview High School, the Bethany Christian girls team outlasted a scrappy Westview team on the road, winning 49-46 in overtime.
Following the varsity girls game, the varsity boys teams opened their respective seasons.
Westview would help first-year head coach Chandler Prible pick up his first victory in his opening game with the Warriors, winning by double digits, 61-47, over Bethany.
GIRLS: BETHANY CHRISTIAN 49, WESTVIEW 46 (OT)
Both Bethany (5-1) and Westview (2-4) struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the first quarter of play. After eight minutes, the Bruins held a 7-5 lead over the Warriors.
In the second quarter, the scoring increased, but the margin between the two teams didn’t.
After back-to-back three-point baskets from Bethany junior Zoe Willems put the Bruins ahead 13-7 with 6:30 to play in the quarter, Westview made a run of its own.
The Warriors went on an 8-2 run, tying the contest at 15 a piece with 1:40 before half behind a ‘3’ from senior Andrea Miller.
Both teams were tied at 18 just before the break when a free throw from Willems handed the Bruins the slight 19-18 advantage at halftime.
Junior Mariah Stoltzfus led Bethany with eight points at the break, while Willems had six.
On the other side, Westview freshman Mykayla Mast had eight points, while Miller had five.
During the third quarter, Willems single-handedly paced Bethany. She’d score 12 of the team’s 14 points, hitting three-point shots, getting to the rim and making free throws along the way.
Her bucket with 45 seconds left in the quarter put the Bruins ahead, 33-25, heading into the final eight minutes of play.
The Warriors wouldn’t fold in the final quarter of regulation, outscoring the Bruins 15-7 in the fourth.
Westview fought to within two — courtesy of eight straight points from junior Hope Bortner — with five minutes to play.
A minute later, a Willems ‘3’ extended Bethany’s lead to 40-35. However, that’d be the final basket Bethany would score in the quarter.
Westview would get to within two after a triple by Miller with three minutes to go.
Less than a minute later, a runner from Mast would tie the game at 40 all with two minutes to play.
“We just kept talking about chipping away,” said Westview head coach Ryan Yoder of his team’s comeback. “Hope hit a couple big shots and Andrea hit a big ‘3’ down the stretch. That was good to see. We just have to figure out how to put it all together at the end.”
With the game still tied, the Bruins ended up with the ball with 1:11 to play. Following a timeout, Bethany held the ball for the final shot of regulation.
Eventually, following several back-and-forth passes, the ball was in Stoltzfus’s hands in the final seconds. She’d put up a jumper from the right baseline that would miss, giving the Warriors a chance in overtime.
“The plan was always to run it down,” said Bethany head coach Krysten Parson of the final 1:11. “We had a play setup, and it was a new play we had been running. It had worked a couple times earlier in the game. We felt like we ran the right play, it just didn’t come together and we had to kind of put a shot there at the end.”
Every possession seemed critical during the four-minute OT, and that would prove to be true with less than two minutes to play.
With the game still tied at 40, Westview’s inability to get a defensive rebound would prove fatal.
After two-straight offensive rebounds, the ball was kicked out to Stoltzfus on the right wing. She’d put up a ‘3’ and make it while getting fouled.
After converting the four-point play, Bethany led 44-40 with 1:40 left.
“(Stoltzfus) stepped up and hit a big three there,” Ryan Yoder said. “And in overtime, every possession matters, because there aren’t a lot of them. … You want to score as soon as possible in overtime. They made a play, and we didn’t. It’s one or two plays in games like this.”
“She really lives for those moments,” added Parson of Stoltzfus. “She’s a great player, and she’s our leader. She wants to be in those positions, and we want her to be in those spots when it counts.”
Following a free throw from Willems with 52 seconds to go, Miller would answer with a ‘3’ to make it a 45-43 game with 43 seconds to go.
From there though, Stoltzfus would put things away for Bethany after hitting four-straight free throws in the final 35 seconds.
Stoltzfus led all scorers with 21 points, while Willems was right behind her with 19.
For Westview, Miller had 14, Bortner had 12 and Mast finished with 12 as well.
BOYS: WESTVIEW 61, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 47
One game, one win for Prible as Westview’s head coach.
The Warriors don’t sport a ton of size, with every player in their starting lineup at 6’2” or under, but a fast-paced style of play and unselfish offensive play helped propel Westview to the fairly-comfortable win over a mostly-inexperienced Bethany team.
“It feels good to kind of get that part out of the way,” said Prible of his first win. “It was great to be here in this atmosphere. I love it here. I just think it’s a special place, and I was excited to kind of see that from the sidelines as the head coach here.”
The Bruins stayed within a couple possessions early against the Warriors, trailing just 10-6 after the first eight minutes of play.
Westview’s 17-point second quarter, though, opened the four-point lead to nine, 27-18, at halftime.
The Warriors were led by sophomore Kamden Yoder with nine points (3-for-3 from three) and senior Brady Yoder with eight points in the first half.
Bethany’s best player, junior Tyson Chupp, led the Bruins with eight points of his own at the break.
In the second half, Westview’s lead would swell to as many as 16 behind a strong start to the half by junior Wiley Minix. He had eight of the team’s first 12 points, helping push the Warriors to a 39-23 advantage with 3:45 to go in the third.
That 16-point lead wouldn’t last, though, with the Bruins going on a 9-0 run heading into the fourth quarter.
Following a made floater by Chupp, the Bruins found themselves within seven at 41-34 with 7:05 left in the contest.
“It was nice to see us respond like we did there,” Bethany head coach Daniel Mast said. “We did a good job of cutting it to single digits there. We have that fight and that ability. I just think putting it all together is going to take some time.”
Over the next two minutes, though, the Warriors countered with a 10-0 run of their own. Behind seven points from junior Luke Helmuth and a trey from Minix, the Warriors led the Bruins 51-34 with five minutes to play.
From that point on, the closest Bethany would get was 14 points.
Westview showcased a very balanced attack, with five players scoring at least six points.
Brady Yoder led the way with 16 points, Minix finished with 15 and Helmuth added 13.
“That’s kind of what we expect,” said Prible of his team’s box score. “We’re going to share the ball quite a bit. We trust that our guys are going to take shots that they are able to make whenever they are open. It’s exciting to see that we were that balanced.”
Chupp led all scorers with 21 points on the night, with sophomore Jacoby Reinhardt scoring 12 for the Bruins.