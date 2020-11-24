TOPEKA — Ed Bentley wants his Westview boys basketball team to play up-tempo.
That’s just what the Warriors first-year head coach saw Tuesday as Westview opened the 2020-21 season with a runaway 77-25 victory against Bethany Christian in the second half of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader.
Krysten Parson’s Bethany Christian girls topped Westview 54-20 in the night’s first contest.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there were very few spectators in the gym.
Boys: Westview 77, Bethany Christian 25
“We want to push it,” said Bentley after watching his team force the Bruins into 23 turnovers which led to many transition baskets. “You play to the skill that you have. We just have to know what’s a good shot and what’s not. As long as they play defense, I have no problem with them taking off.
“It’s a blessing that we get to play right now.”
Led by Drew Litwiller (21 points), Mason Yoder (18) and Luke Miller (12), 10 different Warriors found the scoring column.
“I think we have seven or eight guys who can get double-digits on any night,” Bentley said. “It doesn’t matter who scores, it’s how we score. We’re excited about that.”
Westview scored the game’s first 17 points and led 21-2 at the end of the first quarter and 36-11 at halftime.
Tyson Chupp (9) paced Bethany scorers.
“(Westview) is very athletic and disciplined in terms of how they run the floor and how they’ve about the execute in transition,” Bruins coach Daniel Mast said. “We didn’t help ourselves in turning the ball over and we didn’t help ourselves in not getting back (on defense).
“That’s an energy and effort thing.”
Mast talked about what Bethany has the potential to do well.
“When we get to be our best – and we’re clearly not there — we’ll be able to move the ball side to side and have multiple guys with multiple connections,” Mast said. “A lot of the season is going to come down to how you overcome adversity.”
Like many teams in the state, the Bruins have had players missing from practices and from Tuesday’s lineup because the COVID-19. There were three freshmen on the floor — two of those had never practiced with the varsity.
“It’s not an excuse,” Mast said. “Everybody has to deal with it. Unexpected things are going to happen and guys are going to have to step up.”
Girls: Bethany Christian 54, Westview 20
“We share the basketball so well,” Parson said. “When you share the basketball you get good shots. I was just really pleased. This team is selfless and they are going to make the right passes.”
The visitors pitched a 12-0 shutout in the first period and were ahead 15-0 in the second minute of the second quarter. The Bruins’ halftime advantage was 30-9.
The Bruins (3-2) dressed eight players and all contributed to the scoring. Sadie Brenneman (16 points), Mariah Stoltzfus (12) and Rilynn Kauffman (8) led the way.
Hallie Mast (10) guided the offense for Westview (0-4).
“I thought we did some good things,” Warriors coach Ryan Yoder said. “Defensively — at the beginning — we did a good job of containing the dribble. That was our game plan going in.
“We’ve got to step up and get some shots. Defensively, we can only hold people so long if we can’t put the ball in the basket. That’s our focus and that’s what we’re going to work on. We were doing some good things. We just have to put them all together and finish with a shot.”
BOYS BOX SCORE
Westview 77, Bethany Christian 25
Bethany — Ethan Boyer 1-5 1-2 3, Evan Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Braden Bohn 1-7 0-0 3, Mason Closson 1-10 0-3 3, Tyson Chupp 4-9 0-0 9, Aaron Yeakey 0-0 0-0 0, Tony Moser 2-3 0-0 5, Jesse Bontrager 0-1 0-0 0, Jayden Schlabach 0-1 0-0 0 . Team: 10-38 1-5 25.
Westview — Brady Yoder 3 0-0 6, Luke Miller 6 0-0 12, Drew Litwiller 8 4-4 21, Lyndon Miller 1 0-0 2, Mason Yoder 9 0-2 18, Ben Byrkett 1 1-2 5, Drew Miller 2 0-0 4, Brandon Lehman 1 0-0 2, Braden Eash 2 0-0 5, Evan Litwiller 1 0-0 2. Team: 35 5-8 77.
Bethany 2 9 5 9 — 25
Westview 21 15 22 19 — 77
3-point goals: Bethany (4-25) — Bohn 1-6, Closson 1-9, Chupp 1-4, Moser 1-2, Brown 0-1, Boyer 0-3; Westview (2-6) — D. Litwiller 1-1, Eash 1-1, M. Yoder 0-1, Byrkett 0-1, B. Yoder 0-2.
Fouls (fouled out): Bethany 10 (none); Westview 10 (none).
Rebounds: Bethany 12 (Closson 2, Chupp 2); Westview 36 (M. Yoder 7, B. Yoder 6, D. Litwiller 6, L. Yoder 4).
Turnovers: Bethany 23, Westview 14.
Officials: Keith Denlinger, Tim Hamman, Drake Hearn.
Records (next games): West Noble at Bethany (0-1), Northidge at Westview (1-0), both Saturday, Nov. 28.
GIRLS BOX SCORE
Bethany Christian 54, Westview 20
Bethany — Morgan Chupp 3-6 0-0 6, Maddie Chupp 2-5 0-0 4, Sadie Brenneman 5-8 6-8 16, Mia Reinhardt 2-4 0-0 4, Rilynn Kaufmann 4-5 0-0 8, Mariah Stoltzfus 5-7 2-3 12, Kiersten Todd 1-2 0-3 2, Eva Horning 1-1 0-0 2. Team: 23-38 8-14 54.
Westview — Hallie Mast 4-12 1-3 10, Allie Springer 1-4 0-2 2, Kamryn Miller 1-6 0-0 3, Andrea Miller 1-1 1-2 3, Erika Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Hailey Miller 1-4 0-2 2. Team: 8-22 2-8 20.
Bethany 12 18 10 14 — 54
Westview 0 9 6 5 — 20
3-point goals: Bethany (0-4) — Mo. Chupp 0-1, Reinhardt 0-1, Ma. Chupp 0-2; Westview (2-6) — K. Miller 1-2, Mast 1-4.
Fouls (fouled out): Bethany 14 (none); Westview 14 (none).
Rebounds: Bethany 21 (Brenneman 5, Mo. Chupp 4, Kaufmann 4, Todd 4); Westview 19 (H. Miller 5, A. Miller 4).
Turnovers: Bethany 13, Westview 21.
Officials: Tim Hamman, Keith Denlinger, Drake Hearn.
Records (next games): Prairie Heights at Westview (0-4) Friday, Nov. 27; Bethany (3-2) at Prairie Heights Thursday, Dec. 3.
