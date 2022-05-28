MISHAWAKA — Trevor Yoder let his defense help him out on the way to pitching a no-hitter Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 4A, Sectional 4 baseball tournament at Penn High School.
The Northridge senior right-hander recorded 21 outs by coaxing Concord batters into 13 ground outs, four outfield files, two infield line-outs, one infield pop-up and one game-ending strikeout over 61 pitches as the Raiders blanked the Minutemen 8-0 on the turf at Jordan Automotive Field.
Northridge (19-9) will now face the host Kingsmen (21-6) in the sectional final Monday at 11 a.m. Penn beat Warsaw, 3-1, in the first semifinal game of the day Saturday. The Raiders will be seeking their eight sectional crown and first since 2019. Penn will be after its 23rd and first since 2018.
NORTHRIDGE 8, CONCORD 0
“You don’t get a no-hitter without some good defense behind you,” said Raiders coach Chad Gerard, who saw sophomore center fielder Max Horner catch a deep ball struck by Concord senior Mitch Whitehead in the third inning and junior right fielder Harrison Kauffman track down one socked by senior Zach Pedzinski in the fourth. “I can’t say enough about how well our defense played and Trevor pitched today.”
The seventh inning opened with first baseman Carter Gilbert stabbing a hard-hit ball off the bat of Pedzinski and beating him to the bag. The second out was a diving catch of a pop-up near the foul line by junior third baseman Jethro Hochstetler.
“I pitch to contact a lot,” said Yoder, who moved to 4-1 in 2022. “I don’t have huge strikeout numbers (31 in 49 2/3 innings). I had good command of my fastball and my change-up was working really well. I mixed in a curveball every so often.”
Catching the no-no that took 1 hour, 46 minutes to complete was senior Korey Beehler.
“We are on the same page with a lot of things,” said Yoder of Beehler. “I didn’t have to shake him off much. He calls a good game.”
Yoder retired the first 12 Minutemen hitters before allowing a base runner of any kind.
Gerard noted that the Raider righty did not exceed 10 pitches in any inning until the seventh, when he threw 12.
“He was pumping strikes, (Concord) was putting it in-play and our defense was perfect behind him,” said Gerard. “You can’t ask for anything more than that.”
The same player — senior Dom Starrett — reached base twice against Yoder with a hit batsman and walk. He broke up the perfect game by getting on in the bottom of the fourth, but was quickly erased by a pair of groundouts to close out the frame.
Starrett was on base with two outs in the seventh before Yoder nailed down the win and a berth in the championship game.
Minutemen coach Greg Hughes said Yoder was keeping his hitters off-balance.
“We had a hard time staying back,” said Hughes. “He had a good mix of his pitches. When we did hit the ball, (Northridge defenders) were just there.”
The Raiders, which beat Northern Lakes Conference rival Concord 18-0 and 14-3 during the regular season, tallied one run in the second, five in the third and two in the fourth Saturday.
Junior Kade Sainz reached base on an error and later scored on a wild pitch to produce the first run of the game.
The big offensive blows in the third were an RBI triple by Kauffman to plate junior Jack Urbanski (who drew a lead-off walk), RBI single by Gilbert to score Kauffman and two-run double by Sainz to drive in Horner (bunt single) and Gilbert. Sainz scored on a wild pitch.
Junior Gavin Collins and Kauffman walked with two outs in the fourth and both scored — Collins on a Gilbert single and Kauffman on a bases-loaded walk.
The Minutemen (8-17) used three right-handed pitchers — Pedzinski for 2 1/3 innings and 56 pitches, senior Hunter Dutton for 3 1/3 and 49 pitches and sophomore Branden Messenger for one inning and 12 pitches.
Hughes said Pedzinski nearly didn’t take the bump after sustaining an injury in the bullpen prior to the game.
“Warming up down there, Zach hurt his groin muscle,” Hughes said. “We didn’t know if he’d be able to start. He couldn’t stride out on the mound and he really couldn’t push hard.
“He played injured the whole game (including going to second base when his pitching day was over).”
PENN 3, WARSAW 1
The Kingsmen beat the Tigers (15-11) behind the strong pitching of junior right-hander Adam Lehmann, who went the distance with 12 strikeouts and two walks and just two hits allowed over 109 pitches.
“He’s just a really good pitcher,” said Warsaw coach Andy Manes of Lehmann. “He was changing things up and mixing speeds. He had in ‘A’ game today.”
Said Penn coach Greg Dikos of Lehmann, “He’s been our No. 2 guy all season. (Junior Brayden) Schoetzow has been our workhorse.”
Warsaw did score the game’s first run in the top of the first inning when senior Lukas Maier was hit by a pitch and came home on junior Josh Shapiro’s single.
Lehmann led off the Penn second with a double and scored on a one-out single by junior Zac Pelletier. Senior courtesy runner Hunter Mrozinski tallied the second run on a single by junior Colton Hudnall.
The Kingsmen got their other run in the fourth as senior Ben Gregory drew a one-out walk and scored on junior Evan Tuesley’s single.